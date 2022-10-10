Read full article on original website
Healthline
Types of Neuromuscular Disorders: Their Symptoms and Treatments
Neuromuscular disorders affect the nerves that control certain muscles in your body. These muscles are called your voluntary muscles — they’re the muscles you can choose to move such as the ones in your arms, legs, or face. Disorders that affect voluntary muscles can be genetically inherited (passed...
Lima News
What is atrial fibrillation?
Nearly 3 million Americans are living with a heart condition called atrial fibrillation, according to the American Heart Association. But what is atrial fibrillation and how do you fix it?. A normal heart rhythm should beat like a steady drum. Atrial fibrillation is like a chaotic drumbeat. “What you’re having...
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms may include ataxia
One of the greatest risks of vitamin B12 deficiency is damage to the nervous system, due to low myelin levels. Failure to treat the signs within six months could result in permanent damage, so symptoms like ataxia should never be ignored. Here’s what to look for:. Yellow skin, anaemia,...
cohaitungchi.com
Tinnitus and Sleep Apnea are Connected – Here’s Why
Is ringing in your ears keeping you awake at night? If so, you’re not alone. Many people with tinnitus complain that the intrusive sounds make it difficult to fall asleep. They often wake up the next morning feeling groggy and sleep-deprived too. Tinnitus can definitely make getting a good night’s sleep a challenge, but it’s likely that tinnitus is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to your sleep disturbances.
Healthline
Can High Blood Sugar Cause Dizziness?
In people with diabetes, dizziness is one of the symptoms that can happen due to high blood glucose levels. The level of dizziness can vary, from mild lightheadedness to feeling like the ground beneath you is tilting. Some describe the experience as if their head is spinning, even though they’re standing still.
nypressnews.com
‘Sleep disturbances’ could signal irreversible fatty liver disease
How to reduce your risk of cirrhosis and cirrhosis complications. The Cleveland Clinic suggests that HE can be prevented by cutting out alcohol and eating a healthy diet. Both of these factors can also help to stop fatty liver disease in its tracks if it has not progressed to cirrhosis yet.
MedicalXpress
That arm pain might signal a vascular disorder
"Young" and "athletic" aren't adjectives often mentioned in the same sentence as vascular surgery, but that's the crazy thing about thoracic outlet syndrome. The disease strikes young people—often patients in their 20s and 30s—and the usual culprits of vascular disease like diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure play no part.
labroots.com
Could Blood Samples Detect the Risk of Peripheral Neuropathy in Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a disease that impacts the body’s ability to respond to insulin. Insulin is a hormone made by the pancreas that allows blood sugar to enter the body’s cells and provide energy. People with type 2 diabetes develop insulin resistance, meaning the pancreas continues to make insulin even when it is unnecessary, resulting in high blood sugar levels.
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
healio.com
More than half of hospitalized patients with heart failure have sleep apnea
More than half of hospitalized adults with HF have obstructive sleep apnea or central sleep apnea, with male sex, higher BMI, higher heart rate and more comorbidities predicting sleep-disordered breathing, researchers reported. “Considering the frequent co‐occurrence of sleep-disordered breathing in HF and its adverse prognosis, early diagnosis and treatment of...
verywellhealth.com
Type 2 Diabetes Life Expectancy
If you’re living with type 2 diabetes, you may wonder how the disease will affect your life expectancy. While type 2 diabetes can impact your life expectancy, effectively managing the condition can help you avoid serious health problems. Understanding the risk factors that affect survival can help you take action to reduce these risks.
verywellhealth.com
Can Nerve Pain Be a Symptom of Diabetes?
Diabetes isn't the only problem that can develop as a result of high blood sugar. Over time, excessive amounts of glucose (sugar) and fats in your blood can lead to many complications, including painful nerve damage. Nerve pain that comes along with a diagnosis of diabetes is referred to as...
Healthline
Ruptured Spleen: Symptoms and Treatment in Adults and Children
Children tend to have more pliable ribs. That means they won’t always experience a rib fracture from a traumatic injury. But they may still have an underlying spleen injury. Most children with a spleen injury will have pain in the upper left side of their abdomen. They’re also likely to have pain in their left shoulder.
physiciansweekly.com
Corneal Complications of Rheumatoid Arthritis
An autoimmune condition that predominantly affects the joints is rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Extra-articular manifestations (EAMs), which can impact up to 40.6% of individuals, are frequent. In 39% of individuals, ocular EAM can happen. Different pathogenic pathways affect the cornea, and corneal illness can range from modest symptoms to severe ulceration and melting of the cornea that results in vision loss. RA patients who have severe corneal involvement have higher death rates. Therefore, researchers sought to review the corneal participation in RA patients’ prevalence, underlying causes, therapy, and overall effects for a study.
Study finds first evidence of ‘relationship with benefits’ between gorillas and chimpanzees in wild
Researchers have uncovered the first evidence of long-lasting social relationships with “possible benefits” between chimpanzees and gorillas in the wild.The study, published recently in the journal iScience, documents social ties between individual chimpanzees and gorillas in the Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park in the Republic of Congo. These relationships with “possible benefits” have persisted over long periods and across different contexts, say researchers, including those from Washington University in the US, drawing from over 20 years of observation.“It has long been known that these apes can recognise individual members of their own species and form long-term relationships, but we had not...
Healthline
What’s the Best Treatment for Cholesterol Embolization Syndrome?
Cholesterol embolization syndrome is a dangerous condition that happens when a crystal of cholesterol breaks off a cholesterol plaque inside one of your arteries. for CES. Treatment is usually directed at managing your symptoms, lowering cholesterol levels, and preventing future episodes. Additional treatments may include:. medications. renal replacement therapies (RRT),...
Heart Block or Conduction Delay (Left Anterior) in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments
Heart block or conduction delay (left anterior) in dogs is a heart condition. Usually, the condition is caused by an underlying cause. The condition involves the left ventricle chamber in a dog’s heart. Specifically, the condition happens when it cannot contract properly. Thankfully, the condition is considered rare. Technically,...
Hepatoportal Microvascular Dysplasia in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments
Hepatoportal microvascular dysplasia in dogs affects the liver. Unfortunately, the condition is inherited, which means a dog can be born with it. Unfortunately, small dogs are most at risk of the condition. For example, Tibetan Spaniels, Yorkshire Terriers, and Maltese dogs often suffer from it. If you see signs of...
Atrial Premature Complexes in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments
Atrial premature complexes in dogs happen when a dog’s heart beat becomes premature and irregular. The condition is likened to a heart skipping a beat. Unfortunately, the condition affects both older dogs and smaller dog breeds the most. The condition is also referred to as premature atrial contractions. If...
Wyss Center for Bio and Neuroengineering: New Horizons in Neural Recording Systems
GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- A new whitepaper, released by the Wyss Center for Bio and Neuroengineering, reveals the first neural signals recorded by the ABILITY brain-computer interface (BCI) system. It also lays out the plan for a forthcoming human clinical trial with ABILITY to enable communication for people locked-in as a result of brain stem stroke or ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). The Wyss Center team, together with academic and clinical collaborators and a network of industrial technology partners, is developing ABILITY, a wireless implantable medical device, to improve quality of life and provide independence for people with paralysis. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005582/en/ ABILITY is a fully implantable neural recording system designed to amplify and wirelessly transmit high channel count, high frequency neural data from the brain to a computer in order to restore communication and independence for people with severe paralysis. ©Wyss Center
