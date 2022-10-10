Researchers have uncovered the first evidence of long-lasting social relationships with “possible benefits” between chimpanzees and gorillas in the wild.The study, published recently in the journal iScience, documents social ties between individual chimpanzees and gorillas in the Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park in the Republic of Congo. These relationships with “possible benefits” have persisted over long periods and across different contexts, say researchers, including those from Washington University in the US, drawing from over 20 years of observation.“It has long been known that these apes can recognise individual members of their own species and form long-term relationships, but we had not...

