Air Force ordered to pay $1 million plus back pay to Bellevue man denied job in 2014

Read full article on original website
Related
doniphanherald.com
Offutt recon jet lands at Lincoln after engine emergency
An RC-135V Rivet Joint reconnaissance jet from Offutt Air Force Base landed safely at Lincoln Airport on Tuesday afternoon after declaring an emergency during a training flight. The plane, flying with the call sign SHADW01, left Offutt at 11:55 a.m. The crew spent several hours flying a “racetrack” route over...
Nebraskan who placed noose near Black co-worker convicted
Prosecutors said in court that Bruce Quinn stated “Nazi stuff doesn’t make black people crazy but a hangman’s noose certainly would.”
The Nebraska City News Press
Offutt Air Force Base
Offutt Air Force Base here in Nebraska plays a key role in our nation’s national security. Located in Sarpy County, the military base serves as the headquarters of U.S. Strategic Command, or STRATCOM. Offutt also hosts the 55th Wing, which conducts important global intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, and we are proud that they call Nebraska home. Since Offutt supports multiple military communities and their unique operations, the base’s infrastructure is constantly in use. That includes the Offutt runway, which was originally constructed in 1941. Over the following eight decades, the runway experienced significant wear and tear. As the quality of the runway continued to deteriorate, something had to be done to ensure Offutt could continue to support STRATCOM, the 55th Wing, and our national security.
KETV.com
Omaha man pleads guilty to civil rights charge for placing noose on Black co-worker's chair
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha man has pled guilty to a federal civil rights charge for placing a noose on a Black co-worker's chair. Bruce Quinn pled guilty to one count of violating federally protected activities in Sarpy County court. Quinn was working at Oriental Trading Company in La...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1011now.com
Nebraska gets millions of federal dollars for infrastructure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced it will be sending nearly $60 billion to states, the second influx of cash from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The money is aimed at key infrastructure like roads, bridges, and carbon emission reduction.
KETV.com
CHI Health announces system outage due to 'ransomware attack'
OMAHA, Neb. — CHI Health is now sharing the cause of a "security incident" at one of the metro's largest health systems. CommonSpirit, the parent company of CHI Health, said a "ransomware attack" is what prompted its cybersecurity investigation. "Upon discovering the ransomware attack, CommonSpirit took immediate steps to...
Even if this were another person, this should be illegal
Saw this pickup on Dodge St. in a Omaha tonight at 5:05pm. I feel like I should contact the Secret Service. That's a threat. Our local police and government don't care because they probably feel the same way. It's disgusting.
Two Florida Men in Custody following Pursuit in Pottawattamie County
(Council Bluffs) Two men are in custody following a pursuit that reached over 125 miles per hour on westbound Interstate 80 in Pottawattamie County. Iowa State Patrol Trooper and District #3 Public Resource Officer Ryan Devault identified the suspects as 26-year-old Victory Ogiste, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and 28-year-old Xavier Najee, of Plantation, Florida.
IN THIS ARTICLE
etxview.com
Former Douglas County sheriff calls for candidate of opposing party to drop out
OMAHA -- A former longtime Republican Douglas County sheriff has called for the Democratic nominee to end his campaign, saying he is unfit for the job. Tim Dunning, who retired in December 2020 after 26 years in the elected position, issued a news release Wednesday slamming candidate Greg Gonzalez. Gonzalez...
Ask Omaha: About to be homeless. What are shelters like?
None of the places I called have any vacancies, so I'm kind of anxiously waiting around in limbo for a spot to open up so I can get out of a bad situation. I am a woman, waiting for a domestic violence shelter to open up.
thebestmix1055.com
Seven apply for county court judge
There are seven applicants seeking appointment as County Court Judge in the 6th Judicial District following the resignation of Kenneth J. Vampola. The list includes Sara E. Bauer, Fremont; Anthony M. Hernandez III, Omaha; Martin R. Klein, Grand Island; Thomas J. Klein, Wahoo; Brianna L. McLarty, Omaha; Patrick R. Runge, Omaha; and Timothy M. Schulz, Fremont.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man pleads guilty to manslaughter for fatally shooting friend while firing at another
A Lincoln man will face sentencing in November after pleading guilty to manslaughter for fatally shooting his friend while shooting at another man. Tip Mut, 22, initially had been charged with second-degree murder for 21-year-old Gabriel Miller's killing in Omaha in 2020. But on Sept. 30, in a deal with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Westside Community School District suing Omaha Public Schools
Westside Community School District announced on Wednesday that it has filed a lawsuit against OPS in an effort to recover funds that were overpaid to the school system, city and Douglas County.
thebestmix1055.com
Uninvited house guest faces charges
A Fremont woman faces charges from an incident Tuesday night. At 9:16 p.m., Fremont police responded to the 500 block of East Sixth Street in reference to a trespassing complaint. The caller advised that an individual, who did not live at the residence, had walked into the caller’s house uninvited.
KETV.com
Iowa State Patrol pursuit ends in crash near Council Bluffs
An Iowa State Patrol pursuit ended with a crash Thursday morning, according to Council Bluffs police. The crash happened at mile marker 8 of Interstate 80 westbound, about a mile west of the Highway 6 exit, around 7:30 a.m., police said in a Facebook post. A trooper attempted to pull...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln product wins 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' contest
The coolest product made in Nebraska officially resides in Lincoln. That's the verdict of more than 20,000 voters who participated in the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry's first-ever "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska" contest. On Tuesday, chamber officials unveiled the winner: New York City Transit Authority's R211 Rail Car,...
KETV.com
Eastern Nebraska, western Iowa currently under 'red flag warning'
OMAHA, Neb. — Much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa is currently under ared flag warning because of high wind and low humidity. The National Weather Service said it will go on until at least 7 p.m. Wednesday night. "It is very dry outside. Fires can start, the leaves,...
kjan.com
2 arrested following Pott. County pursuit Wed. morning
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – Traffic was backed-up for at least miles for a while, following a pursuit that reportedly began near Underwood, and ended with two suspects arrested this (Wednesday) morning. The chase ended on the eastern side of Council Bluffs at the seven mile-marker of Interstate 80 westbound, near Highway 6/Iowa Western Community College. Additional details are currently not available.
kfornow.com
LPS Saving Hundreds of Thousands A Year By Switching Internet Providers
LPS switches internet provider, saving millions. (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 12, 2022) Lincoln Public Schools has been providing all staff and students with access to internet digital resources at a cost to the district of $671,502 a year. LPS has a 12 year fiber network contract at a cost of $8,058,028, which is set to expire on July 1, 2023.
Comments / 2