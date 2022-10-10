ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, NE

Air Force ordered to pay $1 million plus back pay to Bellevue man denied job in 2014

By Steve Liewer Omaha World-Herald
doniphanherald.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
doniphanherald.com

Offutt recon jet lands at Lincoln after engine emergency

An RC-135V Rivet Joint reconnaissance jet from Offutt Air Force Base landed safely at Lincoln Airport on Tuesday afternoon after declaring an emergency during a training flight. The plane, flying with the call sign SHADW01, left Offutt at 11:55 a.m. The crew spent several hours flying a “racetrack” route over...
LINCOLN, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Offutt Air Force Base

Offutt Air Force Base here in Nebraska plays a key role in our nation’s national security. Located in Sarpy County, the military base serves as the headquarters of U.S. Strategic Command, or STRATCOM. Offutt also hosts the 55th Wing, which conducts important global intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, and we are proud that they call Nebraska home. Since Offutt supports multiple military communities and their unique operations, the base’s infrastructure is constantly in use. That includes the Offutt runway, which was originally constructed in 1941. Over the following eight decades, the runway experienced significant wear and tear. As the quality of the runway continued to deteriorate, something had to be done to ensure Offutt could continue to support STRATCOM, the 55th Wing, and our national security.
OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Bellevue, NE
City
Offutt Air Force Base, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Bellevue, NE
Government
1011now.com

Nebraska gets millions of federal dollars for infrastructure

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced it will be sending nearly $60 billion to states, the second influx of cash from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The money is aimed at key infrastructure like roads, bridges, and carbon emission reduction.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

CHI Health announces system outage due to 'ransomware attack'

OMAHA, Neb. — CHI Health is now sharing the cause of a "security incident" at one of the metro's largest health systems. CommonSpirit, the parent company of CHI Health, said a "ransomware attack" is what prompted its cybersecurity investigation. "Upon discovering the ransomware attack, CommonSpirit took immediate steps to...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Pay#Laughlin Air Force Base#Veteran#Eeoc#The Air Force#Cas
thebestmix1055.com

Seven apply for county court judge

There are seven applicants seeking appointment as County Court Judge in the 6th Judicial District following the resignation of Kenneth J. Vampola. The list includes Sara E. Bauer, Fremont; Anthony M. Hernandez III, Omaha; Martin R. Klein, Grand Island; Thomas J. Klein, Wahoo; Brianna L. McLarty, Omaha; Patrick R. Runge, Omaha; and Timothy M. Schulz, Fremont.
FREMONT, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
thebestmix1055.com

Uninvited house guest faces charges

A Fremont woman faces charges from an incident Tuesday night. At 9:16 p.m., Fremont police responded to the 500 block of East Sixth Street in reference to a trespassing complaint. The caller advised that an individual, who did not live at the residence, had walked into the caller’s house uninvited.
FREMONT, NE
KETV.com

Iowa State Patrol pursuit ends in crash near Council Bluffs

An Iowa State Patrol pursuit ended with a crash Thursday morning, according to Council Bluffs police. The crash happened at mile marker 8 of Interstate 80 westbound, about a mile west of the Highway 6 exit, around 7:30 a.m., police said in a Facebook post. A trooper attempted to pull...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln product wins 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' contest

The coolest product made in Nebraska officially resides in Lincoln. That's the verdict of more than 20,000 voters who participated in the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry's first-ever "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska" contest. On Tuesday, chamber officials unveiled the winner: New York City Transit Authority's R211 Rail Car,...
LINCOLN, NE
kjan.com

2 arrested following Pott. County pursuit Wed. morning

(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – Traffic was backed-up for at least miles for a while, following a pursuit that reportedly began near Underwood, and ended with two suspects arrested this (Wednesday) morning. The chase ended on the eastern side of Council Bluffs at the seven mile-marker of Interstate 80 westbound, near Highway 6/Iowa Western Community College. Additional details are currently not available.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kfornow.com

LPS Saving Hundreds of Thousands A Year By Switching Internet Providers

LPS switches internet provider, saving millions. (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 12, 2022) Lincoln Public Schools has been providing all staff and students with access to internet digital resources at a cost to the district of $671,502 a year. LPS has a 12 year fiber network contract at a cost of $8,058,028, which is set to expire on July 1, 2023.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy