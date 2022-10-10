Read full article on original website
What attorney Cristyl Kimbrough wants to do next after closing 50,000 deals
There’s no limit in the field of law for Atlanta‘s Cristyl Kimbrough. The attorney and advocate launched Kimbrough Law, LLC, a real estate firm in the heart of Georgia’s capital city. Her career brought her over 50,000 property closings throughout the southern state. Kimbrough’s non-profit, Kimbrough Connects,...
‘American Idol’ runner-up killed in car crash at 23
Singer Willie Spence, who finished in second place on Season 19 of American Idol in 2021, died in a car crash in Tennessee on Oct. 11. He was 23-years-old. A family member said that Spence had a flat tire but allegedly got it fixed as he was coming home to Atlanta from Tennessee. Willie crashed into a semi-truck that was parked on the side of the road.
Comedians sue police over alleged racial profiling
Comedians Eric André and Clayton English are suing Clayton County, Georgia, police following separate incidents of alleged racial profiling at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport. The complaint, filed on Oct. 11, 2022, alleges that André was singled out on the jet bridge and was questioned about drugs on his way...
Timothy Isaiah headlines ‘Shaking the Culture’ festival at Bonfire ATL
Timothy Isaiah is a born performer. The West Palm Beach, Florida, rapper gave his fans something to cheer for on Oct. 1 during the Shaking the Culture festival at Bonfire ATL. Through his fast-paced rhymes and tenacious energy, Isaiah plans to tell a story in every song he makes. During...
Creative director Jeremy Green making history and building a legacy
Creative director and choreographer Jeremy Green has played an instrumental role in helping stars reach their fullest potential. Working with artists such as Offset, Latto, Lil Baby, and Cardi B, Green also has done theatrical work on Coming 2 America, Trading Places The Musical, Uncle Drew, The BET Awards, and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Green is the founder of the popular training program Behind the Movement, a program that serves up-and-coming entrepreneurs and professional dancers who aspire to have a career in the entertainment industry. He approaches every opportunity with purpose, passion and vision.
Shaking The Culture Festival aims to rival Coachella
BET Hip Hop Awards weekend had a lineup of events that represented both Black and Latino cultures. Many of them paid homage to hip-hop such as Shaking The Culture Festival. This year’s festival was held at the Bonfire ATL location and brought out a slew of music and visual art lovers. Rolling out caught up with the creator and host, Diana Garcia, to learn more about the event.
High Museum highlights realism through Deana Lawson exhibition
The High Museum of Art recently presented the Deana Lawson Exhibition to the public to give visual art lovers a different approach to photography and art. Lawson is an award-winning artist, educator, and photographer originally from Brooklyn, New York who carefully stages each photo she takes to create a story. Her intention is to promote Black love, intimacy, family, relationships, and more through her art. She gives a different outlook on popular culture in hopes to change the narrative of what we see daily. Her photography has a sense of contemporary art to provoke viewers to take close examination of story she is telling.
Public health leader Sedessie Spivey is dedicated to changing lives
It’s personal for Sedessie Spivey. The public health official with over 25 years of experience has dedicated her life to addressing health disparities among different races. Recently, Spivey shared her professional journey with rolling out. What are your responsibilities?. I am the program manager of the health assessment and...
Comedian and beauty entrepreneur B. Simone says cancel culture isn’t real
The Media Girls On Tour: Brown Sugar Experience brought out a multitude of celebrity influencers in the city of Atlanta to kick off the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards weekend. B. Simone was one of the panelists for the night who can be described as a triple threat in the entertainment industry as a comedian, actress, and beauty entrepreneur.
