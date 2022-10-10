The High Museum of Art recently presented the Deana Lawson Exhibition to the public to give visual art lovers a different approach to photography and art. Lawson is an award-winning artist, educator, and photographer originally from Brooklyn, New York who carefully stages each photo she takes to create a story. Her intention is to promote Black love, intimacy, family, relationships, and more through her art. She gives a different outlook on popular culture in hopes to change the narrative of what we see daily. Her photography has a sense of contemporary art to provoke viewers to take close examination of story she is telling.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO