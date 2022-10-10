ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

‘American Idol’ runner-up killed in car crash at 23

Singer Willie Spence, who finished in second place on Season 19 of American Idol in 2021, died in a car crash in Tennessee on Oct. 11. He was 23-years-old. A family member said that Spence had a flat tire but allegedly got it fixed as he was coming home to Atlanta from Tennessee. Willie crashed into a semi-truck that was parked on the side of the road.
Comedians sue police over alleged racial profiling

Comedians Eric André and Clayton English are suing Clayton County, Georgia, police following separate incidents of alleged racial profiling at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport. The complaint, filed on Oct. 11, 2022, alleges that André was singled out on the jet bridge and was questioned about drugs on his way...
Creative director Jeremy Green making history and building a legacy

Creative director and choreographer Jeremy Green has played an instrumental role in helping stars reach their fullest potential. Working with artists such as Offset, Latto, Lil Baby, and Cardi B, Green also has done theatrical work on Coming 2 America, Trading Places The Musical, Uncle Drew, The BET Awards, and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Green is the founder of the popular training program Behind the Movement, a program that serves up-and-coming entrepreneurs and professional dancers who aspire to have a career in the entertainment industry. He approaches every opportunity with purpose, passion and vision.
Shaking The Culture Festival aims to rival Coachella

BET Hip Hop Awards weekend had a lineup of events that represented both Black and Latino cultures. Many of them paid homage to hip-hop such as Shaking The Culture Festival. This year’s festival was held at the Bonfire ATL location and brought out a slew of music and visual art lovers. Rolling out caught up with the creator and host, Diana Garcia, to learn more about the event.
High Museum highlights realism through Deana Lawson exhibition

The High Museum of Art recently presented the Deana Lawson Exhibition to the public to give visual art lovers a different approach to photography and art. Lawson is an award-winning artist, educator, and photographer originally from Brooklyn, New York who carefully stages each photo she takes to create a story. Her intention is to promote Black love, intimacy, family, relationships, and more through her art. She gives a different outlook on popular culture in hopes to change the narrative of what we see daily. Her photography has a sense of contemporary art to provoke viewers to take close examination of story she is telling.
