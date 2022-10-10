ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

born2invest.com

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. Seeking to Advance Rio Tinto-Adjacent Project to Production Amidst Lithium Crunch

There’s little need to emphasize just how critical lithium is to the success of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and the broader battery market right now. With no viable alternative battery technologies currently available, running out of lithium would quite literally bring entire industries to a halt. Unfortunately, such a situation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, feels China will be 'increasingly isolated' in current global turbulence — and says the country's bounce back will be harder than ever

Gautam Adani says China will feel "increasingly isolated," and sees a harder economic bounce back. Companies and countries are turning away from globalization in favour of nationalism. However, the global turbulence has quicked opportunities for the rise of India, plugs Adani. India's Gautam Adani, the richest person in Asia, says...
ECONOMY
Autoblog

EV battery demand drives first U.S. cobalt mine in decades

Booming demand for batteries powering the world’s shift into electric vehicles is rekindling U.S. cobalt production after a nearly 30-year hiatus. Jervois Global Ltd. is starting the first U.S. cobalt mine in Idaho on Friday, according to chief executive Bryce Crocker. The mineral sits “at the top of the table” in terms of national security, said Crocker. “There aren’t many new sources of supply, particularly in stable jurisdictions, which is why this mine in the U.S. is very important,” Crocker said. Cobalt hasn’t been produced in the U.S. since at least 1994, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
IDAHO STATE
Benzinga

Bill Gates-Backed Startup Goes After Disrupting Steel Industry — Booting Out Coal From Manufacturing Process

At the Bill Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, an investor met Sandeep Nijhawan, who had four business ideas, each addressing rising global temperatures. Nijhawan — who had recently departed from founding two startups — had no inkling then that one of his ideas could disrupt the steel industry that generates more than $870 billion in revenues each year.
INDUSTRY
Carscoops

Chinese Battery Maker Getting $715 Million In Incentives For $2.4 Billion Michigan Plant

Officials in Michigan have green-lighted $715 million worth of incentives for a $2.4 billion electric vehicle battery plant set to be established in the state. The plant will be opened by Gotion, a Chinese battery manufacturer that is partially owned by the Volkswagen Group. The incentives will include $175 million of funding from the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve as well as a 30-year Renaissance Zone property tax abatement valued at $540 million.
MICHIGAN STATE
protocol.com

The U.S. cripples China’s chips

Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
FOREIGN POLICY
pv-magazine-usa.com

Westinghouse Electric to be acquired by Brookfield Renewable and Cameco

Brookfield Renewable, Cameco and institutional partners agree to acquire Westinghouse Electric, a company that has more of a century of history in the U.S. electricity market. Westinghouse Electric, the company that Nikola Tesla went to work for in 1888, now focuses on providing nuclear and other clean power technologies to utilities around the globe. Cameco, headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, is one of the largest global providers of uranium fuel and reports that it has a controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations..
BUSINESS
The Independent

Wind power world record broken by ‘revolutionary’ turbine

A new design of wind turbine has broken the world record for the most amount of power generated in a 24-hour period.Siemens Gamesa said its 14-222 DD offshore prototype generated 359 megawatt-hours in just one day – enough to power 18,000 households or a Tesla Model 3 for more than a million miles.The renewable energy breakthrough was achieved using a set of “revolutionary” blades that are cast in a single piece of recyclable resin.The new turbine also features an increased rotor diameter that deliver more than 25 per cent more annual energy production than turbines currently on the market.“With...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
seafoodsource.com

Brazilian tilapia farmer Tilabras secures USD 9.7 million investment from Ocean 14 Capital

London, U.K.-based private equity impact investment fund Ocean 14 Capital has invested over EUR 10 million (USD 9.7 million) in Brazilian tilapia producer Tilabras. Launched in 2019, Ocean 14 Capital, is seeking to build a portfolio of 20 to 25 holdings within three years that offer both environmental benefits for oceans and provide competitive financial gains for investors. Tilabras said it has developed “a planet-friendly model” for farming tilapia by feeding its fish on a fully-sustainable, vegan diet, while minimizing its CO2 footprint.
AGRICULTURE
tipranks.com

BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF) May Soon Restart M777 Production

BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF)(GB:BA) is evaluating restarting the production of its M777 howitzers due to the increased interest arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Wall Street Journal reported. The WSJ report highlighted that BAE is holding talks with the U.S. army over restarting M777 production. It may take 30 to 36...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
kitco.com

Lake Resources signs off-take with battery manufacturer

R Lake Resources NL (ASX: LKE) announced today that it agreed to a conditional off-take with SK On, a Korean battery manufacturer. Lake is focused on developing its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company has three other projects covering 220,000 ha. Terms of the deal include the...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

London gold body plans expansion to bring in more artisanal metal

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The world's most important certifier of gold refineries said on Wednesday it wants to recognise firms that gather and refine gold dug up by small-scale miners in developing countries. The move by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) aims to bring more gold into mainstream...
METAL MINING

