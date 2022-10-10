Read full article on original website
Stellantis, GME Resources seal nickel and cobalt deal for battery production
PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) has signed a non-binding preliminary agreement with GME Resources (GME.AX) to secure supplies of nickel and cobalt sulphate for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, the two companies said on Monday.
born2invest.com
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. Seeking to Advance Rio Tinto-Adjacent Project to Production Amidst Lithium Crunch
There’s little need to emphasize just how critical lithium is to the success of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and the broader battery market right now. With no viable alternative battery technologies currently available, running out of lithium would quite literally bring entire industries to a halt. Unfortunately, such a situation...
kalkinemedia.com
Alchemy (ASX:ALY) secures commitments for $5.5M placement to fuel WA and NSW exploration
Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY) has received bidding commitments for its AU$5.5 million placement. The placement will help expedite exploration across the high priority lithium assets at Karonie and Lake Rebecca. The company also plans to channelise the funds towards its advanced suite of base and battery metals projects in New South...
kitco.com
Uranium Energy to acquire Roughrider uranium project from Rio Tinto for $150 million
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that under the terms of the transaction, upon close, Rio Tinto will receive $80 million...
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanmilitarynews.com
China hoodwinks US again: Recruited dozens from top US nuke lab to work for China: Report
Since 1987, dozens of Chinese nationals who were allowed to work at a top U.S. nuclear research facilities have been recruited to help China develop new missile and drone capabilities, according to a new report. A private intelligence firm called Strider Technologies published a new report this week called “The...
Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, feels China will be 'increasingly isolated' in current global turbulence — and says the country's bounce back will be harder than ever
Gautam Adani says China will feel "increasingly isolated," and sees a harder economic bounce back. Companies and countries are turning away from globalization in favour of nationalism. However, the global turbulence has quicked opportunities for the rise of India, plugs Adani. India's Gautam Adani, the richest person in Asia, says...
Biden admin weighs complete block on offshore oil drilling as gas prices keep rising
The Biden administration moved closer Thursday to a final decision on offshore oil and gas drilling which could lead to a scenario without any lease sales on federal waters through 2028.
Autoblog
EV battery demand drives first U.S. cobalt mine in decades
Booming demand for batteries powering the world’s shift into electric vehicles is rekindling U.S. cobalt production after a nearly 30-year hiatus. Jervois Global Ltd. is starting the first U.S. cobalt mine in Idaho on Friday, according to chief executive Bryce Crocker. The mineral sits “at the top of the table” in terms of national security, said Crocker. “There aren’t many new sources of supply, particularly in stable jurisdictions, which is why this mine in the U.S. is very important,” Crocker said. Cobalt hasn’t been produced in the U.S. since at least 1994, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
Benzinga
Bill Gates-Backed Startup Goes After Disrupting Steel Industry — Booting Out Coal From Manufacturing Process
At the Bill Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, an investor met Sandeep Nijhawan, who had four business ideas, each addressing rising global temperatures. Nijhawan — who had recently departed from founding two startups — had no inkling then that one of his ideas could disrupt the steel industry that generates more than $870 billion in revenues each year.
Carscoops
Chinese Battery Maker Getting $715 Million In Incentives For $2.4 Billion Michigan Plant
Officials in Michigan have green-lighted $715 million worth of incentives for a $2.4 billion electric vehicle battery plant set to be established in the state. The plant will be opened by Gotion, a Chinese battery manufacturer that is partially owned by the Volkswagen Group. The incentives will include $175 million of funding from the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve as well as a 30-year Renaissance Zone property tax abatement valued at $540 million.
protocol.com
The U.S. cripples China’s chips
Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Westinghouse Electric to be acquired by Brookfield Renewable and Cameco
Brookfield Renewable, Cameco and institutional partners agree to acquire Westinghouse Electric, a company that has more of a century of history in the U.S. electricity market. Westinghouse Electric, the company that Nikola Tesla went to work for in 1888, now focuses on providing nuclear and other clean power technologies to utilities around the globe. Cameco, headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, is one of the largest global providers of uranium fuel and reports that it has a controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations..
frommers.com
Fresh Study of Millions of Airfares Reveals the Best Days to Purchase and to Fly
For the fourth year in a row, a study by the Airline Reporting Corporation (ARC) and Expedia has named Sundays as the best day of the week to book travel—if saving money is your goal. I know, I know: You heard a decade ago that Tuesdays are the best...
Wind power world record broken by ‘revolutionary’ turbine
A new design of wind turbine has broken the world record for the most amount of power generated in a 24-hour period.Siemens Gamesa said its 14-222 DD offshore prototype generated 359 megawatt-hours in just one day – enough to power 18,000 households or a Tesla Model 3 for more than a million miles.The renewable energy breakthrough was achieved using a set of “revolutionary” blades that are cast in a single piece of recyclable resin.The new turbine also features an increased rotor diameter that deliver more than 25 per cent more annual energy production than turbines currently on the market.“With...
seafoodsource.com
Brazilian tilapia farmer Tilabras secures USD 9.7 million investment from Ocean 14 Capital
London, U.K.-based private equity impact investment fund Ocean 14 Capital has invested over EUR 10 million (USD 9.7 million) in Brazilian tilapia producer Tilabras. Launched in 2019, Ocean 14 Capital, is seeking to build a portfolio of 20 to 25 holdings within three years that offer both environmental benefits for oceans and provide competitive financial gains for investors. Tilabras said it has developed “a planet-friendly model” for farming tilapia by feeding its fish on a fully-sustainable, vegan diet, while minimizing its CO2 footprint.
tipranks.com
BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF) May Soon Restart M777 Production
BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF)(GB:BA) is evaluating restarting the production of its M777 howitzers due to the increased interest arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Wall Street Journal reported. The WSJ report highlighted that BAE is holding talks with the U.S. army over restarting M777 production. It may take 30 to 36...
The 2023 Stock Market Collapse
Some of the most powerful people in the financial world believe the market could drop another 20%. Is that realistic?
kitco.com
Lake Resources signs off-take with battery manufacturer
R Lake Resources NL (ASX: LKE) announced today that it agreed to a conditional off-take with SK On, a Korean battery manufacturer. Lake is focused on developing its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company has three other projects covering 220,000 ha. Terms of the deal include the...
kitco.com
London gold body plans expansion to bring in more artisanal metal
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The world's most important certifier of gold refineries said on Wednesday it wants to recognise firms that gather and refine gold dug up by small-scale miners in developing countries. The move by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) aims to bring more gold into mainstream...
kitco.com
Now is the time to find value in the junior mining sector - Radisson Mining director Michael Gentile
(Kitco News) - Weaker gold prices and significant bearish sentiment has weighed heavily on the mining sector; however, according to one market analyst, there has never been a better time for investors to find long-term value. On the sideline of the Xplor mining conference in Montreal, Quebec, Michael Gentile, director...
