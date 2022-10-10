ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
psychologytoday.com

Creating Space for Our Emotions to Heal

The core emotions include anger, sadness, fear, and joy. Understanding core emotions paves the road to improving how we feel and healing from our wounds and traumas. Understanding emotions can significantly benefit relationships. All of us have emotions. Core emotions like sadness, fear, anger, joy, excitement, sexual excitement, and disgust...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Narcissus and Echo: The Myth and Tragedy of Relationships with Narcissists

Mythology can offer valuable insights into human nature, and the story of Echo and Narcissus is a cautionary tale that rings true even today. Extreme self-love, as what’s seen in narcissism, can negatively impact your life and the lives of those around you. When you’re the center of your own attention, everything else may seem unimportant.
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Understanding Loss: Grief and Attachment Theory

Grief is an instinctive response which helps to facilitate safety and survival. Loss can threaten core beliefs formed from early childhood experiences. An awareness of attachment theory can support us in becoming less judgmental and more patient with others' expressions of grief. The relationship between grief and attachment theory is...
MENTAL HEALTH
themindsjournal.com

Healthy Perspectives On Emotions

• There is a difference between having an emotion and doing something or acting on the emotion. • Emotions are not facts. When emotions are very powerful, they feel just like “the truth”. • Emotions are neither good or bad, right or wrong. Feelings just ARE. They exist....
MENTAL HEALTH

