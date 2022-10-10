Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
Cyclist killed in Montrose during 'Pride Ride' after a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver sped offhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston teen uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Abbott and O’Rourke Were Campaigning in the Same City - This is What They SaidTom HandyTexas State
Doc's Sports Service
Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Odds/Point Spread: Chiefs (+2) The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) will take on the Buffalo Bills (4-1) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Kansas City opens this contest as 2-point dogs from oddsmakers. The betting total comes in at 53.5.
What the Houston Astros are saying about the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros looked loose when they took the field for Monday's practice at Minute Maid Park. They'll host the Seattle Mariners Tuesday afternoon for Game 1 of the ALDS. Even playoff veterans like Game 1 starting pitcher Justin Verlander admitted there are some nerves. "The playoffs...
Sporting News
Mariners vs. Astros schedule: Complete dates, times, TV channels for 2022 ALDS games
The Mariners squeaked by the Blue Jays with a historic comeback in the wild card round, but things aren't getting any easier for Scott Servais' crew. The Mariners will now face the No. 1 team in the American League, the Astros, who dominated them in the regular season. The Astros won the season series 12-7, including six of their last seven meetings. This series features two of the best defensive teams in MLB, with the Astros sitting at third in defensive efficiency at .719 and the Mariners (a rather distant) fourth at .710.
Jose Altuve speaks out on Astros future ahead of ALDS
The Houston Astros will start their postseason journey on Tuesday when they host the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. Ahead of the clash, Jose Altuve spoke on his time with the Astros and what’s in store for him in the future. The star second baseman got real on his tenure in Houston and admitted that the city has become his second home. Via Mark Berman, Altuve revealed he’d like to play the rest of his career for the organization.
Chronicle
Mariners and Astros Don't Like Each Other; Now They'll Play for a Spot in the ALCS
TORONTO — After colorfully lauding his Mariners for their resiliency and their ability to rally from a seven-run deficit in Saturday's preposterous 10-9 win over the Blue Jays, and just before Champagne would explode all over the visitors' clubhouse of the Rogers Centre to celebrate a wild-card series victory, manager Scott Servais briefly mentioned the road ahead.
Mariners’ hearts broken, lose to Astros 8-7
HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners postseason run began with heartbreak. The Mariners traveled to Texas in Game 1 of the ALDS and lost to division-rival Houston Astros 8-7. Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners bats got off to a strong start against a tough opponent in Astros ace Justin Verlander. Rodriguez got on base with a walk, finding himself in scoring...
Predicting the Astros ALDS Roster
The Houston Astros have roster decisions to make ahead of the American League Divisional Series. Who will make the cut?
Why do Seattle Mariners fans put a shoe on their head? Here's a breakdown.
HOUSTON — As the Seattle Mariners took on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series, a fan at the T-Mobile Park watch party in Seattle had an idea. Down 9-5 in the top of the eighth inning, Ben Cox put a Birkenstock on his head. He was immediately put on the stadium's big screen for everyone to see and do the same.
NFL Predictions: Week 6 Picks for Every Game
Our experts offer free NFL Week 6 picks for every game in the 2022 football season.
NFL・
Doc's Sports Service
Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Location: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Odds/Point Spread: Eagles (-5.5) The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) are on their way to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday where they will take on the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0). Philadelphia opens this matchup as 5.5-point favorites. The total has been set at 45.5. The Dallas...
KHOU
When the Astros win while you're on the air...
Yordan Alvarez blasted his game-winner Tuesday, KHOU 11 was on the air. Chief Meteorologist David Paul knew something was up when he heard cheering!
Mariners vs. Astros ALDS preview: Seattle's biggest playoff test looms
The Mariners have a tough task in the Divison Series against the league's best pitching staff. It all started with a shoe and a prayer Saturday evening. The Mariners were facing a 8-1 deficit in the sixth inning, with the looming prospect of a do-or-die elimination game in Toronto. Thousands...
ALDS Game 1: Astros trail Mariners 4-2 through 3 innings | Live updates
HOUSTON — "Level Up" takes on a new meaning for the Houston Astros on Tuesday. After winning 106 games during the regular season, the 'Stros are back to square one as they take on their division rival, the Seattle Mariners. Tuesday's game is the 20th meeting this year after...
Click2Houston.com
‘Craziest moment of my life’: Meet the Astros fan who caught Yordan Alvarez homerun ball in ALDS Game 1
HOUSTON – It was an unbelievable ALDS Game 1 for the Houston Astros, and especially a New Caney man who caught the Yordan Alvarez home run ball on his birthday. ”She (his sister) surprised me a couple weeks ago. She said, ‘For your birthday, we’re gonna go to the ALDS game one,’” said Dillon Harrell. “Oddly, enough she said this is where Yordan normally hits the big home runs!”
Astros aren't taking challenge from Mariners lightly
Astros manager Dusty Baker always viewed the Seattle Mariners as a threat his team’s championship chase, even after a slow start the season.
The Crawfish Boxes
ALDS Game 1 Thread. October 11, 2022. Mariners @ Astros
The Astros team that won the 2017 World Series doesn’t look much like the 2022 Astros, but a few mainstays remain: Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Yuli Gurriel, and, of course, probable 39- year old Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. He’s still the ace, and he starts today against the...
Doc's Sports Service
San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction, 10/11/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: San Diego (+160) Los Angeles (-190) The San Diego Padres (89-73) are hitting the road to Dodger Stadium on Tuesday where they will try to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51). The line on this matchup has San Diego at +160 and Los Angeles is sitting at -190. The total is set at 6.5. The expected starting pitchers are Mike Clevinger and Clayton Kershaw.
How do the Seattle Mariners come back from that? ‘It’s not easy’ after devastating Game 1 loss in Houston.
Paul Sewald approached Robbie Ray in the far corner of a quiet visitors’ clubhouse. Ice wrapped around his right arm, Sewald drew closer to Ray, whose head hung down. The Mariners veteran closer tried to offer some encouraging words to Ray, the Mariners’ unexpected first-time closer. What came...
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Listening to the Mariners win brings Seattle together
A lot of sports happened over the weekend — but I just want to go back, for a moment, to the Mariners game on Saturday afternoon in Toronto. Because it was a reminder to me, as an admittedly sporadic sports fan, just how powerful a single game can be.
Doc's Sports Service
Arizona Coyotes vs Pittsburgh Penguins Prediction, 10/13/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Coyotes (+290) Penguins (-350) PPG Paints Arena is the location where the Pittsburgh Penguins will play the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The odds on this game have the Coyotes at +290 and the Penguins are priced at -350. The over/under has been set at 7. The Arizona Coyotes...
