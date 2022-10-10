ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Sporting News

Mariners vs. Astros schedule: Complete dates, times, TV channels for 2022 ALDS games

The Mariners squeaked by the Blue Jays with a historic comeback in the wild card round, but things aren't getting any easier for Scott Servais' crew. The Mariners will now face the No. 1 team in the American League, the Astros, who dominated them in the regular season. The Astros won the season series 12-7, including six of their last seven meetings. This series features two of the best defensive teams in MLB, with the Astros sitting at third in defensive efficiency at .719 and the Mariners (a rather distant) fourth at .710.
ClutchPoints

Jose Altuve speaks out on Astros future ahead of ALDS

The Houston Astros will start their postseason journey on Tuesday when they host the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. Ahead of the clash, Jose Altuve spoke on his time with the Astros and what’s in store for him in the future. The star second baseman got real on his tenure in Houston and admitted that the city has become his second home. Via Mark Berman, Altuve revealed he’d like to play the rest of his career for the organization.
Chronicle

Mariners and Astros Don't Like Each Other; Now They'll Play for a Spot in the ALCS

TORONTO — After colorfully lauding his Mariners for their resiliency and their ability to rally from a seven-run deficit in Saturday's preposterous 10-9 win over the Blue Jays, and just before Champagne would explode all over the visitors' clubhouse of the Rogers Centre to celebrate a wild-card series victory, manager Scott Servais briefly mentioned the road ahead.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Mariners’ hearts broken, lose to Astros 8-7

HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners postseason run began with heartbreak. The Mariners traveled to Texas in Game 1 of the ALDS and lost to division-rival Houston Astros 8-7. Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners bats got off to a strong start against a tough opponent in Astros ace Justin Verlander. Rodriguez got on base with a walk, finding himself in scoring...
KHOU

Why do Seattle Mariners fans put a shoe on their head? Here's a breakdown.

HOUSTON — As the Seattle Mariners took on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series, a fan at the T-Mobile Park watch party in Seattle had an idea. Down 9-5 in the top of the eighth inning, Ben Cox put a Birkenstock on his head. He was immediately put on the stadium's big screen for everyone to see and do the same.
Click2Houston.com

‘Craziest moment of my life’: Meet the Astros fan who caught Yordan Alvarez homerun ball in ALDS Game 1

HOUSTON – It was an unbelievable ALDS Game 1 for the Houston Astros, and especially a New Caney man who caught the Yordan Alvarez home run ball on his birthday. ”She (his sister) surprised me a couple weeks ago. She said, ‘For your birthday, we’re gonna go to the ALDS game one,’” said Dillon Harrell. “Oddly, enough she said this is where Yordan normally hits the big home runs!”
The Crawfish Boxes

ALDS Game 1 Thread. October 11, 2022. Mariners @ Astros

The Astros team that won the 2017 World Series doesn’t look much like the 2022 Astros, but a few mainstays remain: Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Yuli Gurriel, and, of course, probable 39- year old Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. He’s still the ace, and he starts today against the...
Doc's Sports Service

San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction, 10/11/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: San Diego (+160) Los Angeles (-190) The San Diego Padres (89-73) are hitting the road to Dodger Stadium on Tuesday where they will try to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51). The line on this matchup has San Diego at +160 and Los Angeles is sitting at -190. The total is set at 6.5. The expected starting pitchers are Mike Clevinger and Clayton Kershaw.
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Listening to the Mariners win brings Seattle together

A lot of sports happened over the weekend — but I just want to go back, for a moment, to the Mariners game on Saturday afternoon in Toronto. Because it was a reminder to me, as an admittedly sporadic sports fan, just how powerful a single game can be.
