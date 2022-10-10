Read full article on original website
wvsportsnow.com
Who Should WVU Hire as Head Coach if Neal Brown is Fired?
West Virginia fans are getting restless with the Mountaineers off to another slow start. While the season is far from over and there’s still a chance head coach Neal Brown could turn things around enough to gain some trust back, many feel the future of the program is currently in doubt and a change needs made.
voiceofmotown.com
Excellent News Concerning CJ Donaldson
Morgantown, West Virginia – CJ Donaldson, West Virginia’s sensational freshman running back, was injured when he took a knee from an opposing player on the helmet and briefly lost consciousness during the Mountaineers’ 38-20 loss last week. Donaldson was down and did not move for several minutes...
everythinglubbock.com
Game time announced for the Texas Tech vs West Virginia homecoming matchup
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced the time and television schedule for several football games to be played on Saturday, October 22. It’s homecoming for the Texas Tech Red Raiders who will face the West Virginia Mountaineers. The game will be played at 2:00...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia to Play Home and Home Series with Alabama
West Virginia will be adding a very difficult out of conference series to the schedule starting in 2026. WVU will officially play Alabama in back-to-back years with the first matchup taking place in Morgantown. The Crimson Tide included the dates of the series with WVU as part of their announcement...
wvsportsnow.com
Does Texas’ Dominating Win Over Oklahoma Change Feelings About WVU’s Loss to Longhorns?
Understanding that it doesn’t really matter since the past is done and West Virginia has a lot of work ahead to climb out of a 2-3 (0-2) whole this season, but Texas’ annihilation of Oklahoma does bring up a question for WVU fans. Does seeing the Longhorns beat...
voiceofmotown.com
Pacman Jones Speaks Out for Neal Brown
(Photo via WVU Athletics) Adam “Pac-Man” Jones is a legend in the state of West Virginia. His decorated career speaks for itself, and anything he says carries weight for the Gold & Blue. Jones, who is one known not to hold back his opinion, recently revealed his opinion...
Ex Baylor Coach Matt Rhule Fired By Carolina Panthers
Former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule has been fired by the Carolina Panthers five games into his third season.
KTBS
East Texas Baptist University student killed in crash
DODDRIDGE, Ark. - East Texas Baptist University is mourning the death of one of its students. Garon Dupree, 20, of Bivins, Texas, died in a car crash on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. APS said Dupree was killed after a single-car crash took place around 2:15...
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KWTX
Beloved employee celebrating 40 years on the job at the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A beloved employee of the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo is marking 40 years on the job, but for Randy Levy, it’s a job and a passion that runs in his family, even decades before the Central Texas native came on the scene.
KWTX
No injuries reported after driver of SVU rear ended China Spring ISD school bus
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - No injuries were reported after the driver of an SUV rear ended a China Spring Independent School District bus with 34 students onboard. Superintendent Marc Faulkner told KWTX the bus was at a stop on 1637 and was rear ended by a small SUV at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.
inforney.com
BOB MAINDELLE: Proposed pipeline to transfer water from Belton Lake to Stillhouse
On Sept. 21, the Brazos River Authority conducted an open-house-style public meeting at the Bell County Exposition Center to both make the public aware of BRA plans to construct a pipeline which would conduct water from Belton Lake into Stillhouse Hollow Lake, and to receive input from the public about those plans.
WacoTrib.com
Waco man, 38, accused of indecency with girl, 13
Police arrested a Waco man Monday on an indecency with a child charge. Waco police arrested David Joseph Bowman, 38, of Waco, on the second-degree felony charge. Bowman had a 13-year-old girl touch him inappropriately, according to his arrest affidavit. Forensic interviews with the girl and another child related to...
KWTX
Waco Commercial fire spreading to brush could have lengthened response time, officials say
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One hour – that’s how long it took to put out Monday night’s fire at a recycling facility in Waco. Eight fire engines, two area trucks and seven support vehicles all responded to the fire. Waco Fire Chief Gregory Summers said that’s why...
WacoTrib.com
EOAC building in downtown Waco for sale, agency still under lease
The EOAC building on Franklin Avenue downtown has hit the market, with multiple would-be buyers having toured the building still under lease to the Economic Opportunities Advancement Corp. four more years. The three-story building at 500 Franklin Ave. is blocks from the Union Hall food hall, Magnolia Market at the...
KWTX
Beloved weatherman Rusty Garrett says faith, family and community are his blessings as he battles cancer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Beloved KWTX weatherman Rusty Garrett, 67, who retired in 2019 after 30 years at Channel 10, but continues to anchor weekend mornings, has been diagnosed with esophageal cancer, and in true “Rusty style,” he’s finding a way to find sunshine in the rain.
fox44news.com
I-35 traffic snarled near Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on southbound I-35 slowed to a crawl near the Bellmead-Lacy Lakeview line Tuesday morning after a traffic crash blocked all of the southbound traffic lanes. The crash occurred about 7:15 a.m. All southbound lanes were blocked north of Loop 340 and traffic was diverted...
fox44news.com
City of Marlin: Don’t pay your water bill yet
Marlin (FOX 44) — The City of Marlin is asking people to throw away their current water bills for October. The city posted on its Facebook page that there was a software error within the program provided by AVR, which is a utility billing software provider based in Houston.
KBTX.com
Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic on Highway 79 west of Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to find an alternative route following a crash along Highway 79 at FM 1644 Tuesday morning. According to a post on Facebook, it happened around 6 a.m. and several vehicles are involved. Officials say some lanes will...
Texas DPS: 7-year-old girl airlifted after major crash in Milam County
A 7-year-old girl was airlifted this weekend after a major crash involving two vehicles, Texas DPS said.
