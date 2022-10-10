ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvsportsnow.com

Who Should WVU Hire as Head Coach if Neal Brown is Fired?

West Virginia fans are getting restless with the Mountaineers off to another slow start. While the season is far from over and there’s still a chance head coach Neal Brown could turn things around enough to gain some trust back, many feel the future of the program is currently in doubt and a change needs made.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Excellent News Concerning CJ Donaldson

Morgantown, West Virginia – CJ Donaldson, West Virginia’s sensational freshman running back, was injured when he took a knee from an opposing player on the helmet and briefly lost consciousness during the Mountaineers’ 38-20 loss last week. Donaldson was down and did not move for several minutes...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia to Play Home and Home Series with Alabama

West Virginia will be adding a very difficult out of conference series to the schedule starting in 2026. WVU will officially play Alabama in back-to-back years with the first matchup taking place in Morgantown. The Crimson Tide included the dates of the series with WVU as part of their announcement...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Morgantown, WV
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
Football
voiceofmotown.com

Pacman Jones Speaks Out for Neal Brown

(Photo via WVU Athletics) Adam “Pac-Man” Jones is a legend in the state of West Virginia. His decorated career speaks for itself, and anything he says carries weight for the Gold & Blue. Jones, who is one known not to hold back his opinion, recently revealed his opinion...
MORGANTOWN, WV
KTBS

East Texas Baptist University student killed in crash

DODDRIDGE, Ark. - East Texas Baptist University is mourning the death of one of its students. Garon Dupree, 20, of Bivins, Texas, died in a car crash on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. APS said Dupree was killed after a single-car crash took place around 2:15...
BIVINS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Baylor Bears#American Football#Fs1 Odds Point Spread
Kiss 103.1 FM

It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KILLEEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WacoTrib.com

Waco man, 38, accused of indecency with girl, 13

Police arrested a Waco man Monday on an indecency with a child charge. Waco police arrested David Joseph Bowman, 38, of Waco, on the second-degree felony charge. Bowman had a 13-year-old girl touch him inappropriately, according to his arrest affidavit. Forensic interviews with the girl and another child related to...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

EOAC building in downtown Waco for sale, agency still under lease

The EOAC building on Franklin Avenue downtown has hit the market, with multiple would-be buyers having toured the building still under lease to the Economic Opportunities Advancement Corp. four more years. The three-story building at 500 Franklin Ave. is blocks from the Union Hall food hall, Magnolia Market at the...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

I-35 traffic snarled near Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview

Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on southbound I-35 slowed to a crawl near the Bellmead-Lacy Lakeview line Tuesday morning after a traffic crash blocked all of the southbound traffic lanes. The crash occurred about 7:15 a.m. All southbound lanes were blocked north of Loop 340 and traffic was diverted...
BELLMEAD, TX
fox44news.com

City of Marlin: Don’t pay your water bill yet

Marlin (FOX 44) — The City of Marlin is asking people to throw away their current water bills for October. The city posted on its Facebook page that there was a software error within the program provided by AVR, which is a utility billing software provider based in Houston.
MARLIN, TX
KBTX.com

Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic on Highway 79 west of Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to find an alternative route following a crash along Highway 79 at FM 1644 Tuesday morning. According to a post on Facebook, it happened around 6 a.m. and several vehicles are involved. Officials say some lanes will...
HEARNE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy