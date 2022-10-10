Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman discusses excitement over trip to 'physical' BYU, offers KJ Jefferson update
Arkansas travels to BYU in an intriguing nonconference game Saturday. The Razorbacks will be looking to snap a 3-game losing streak after starting the year 3-0 and moving into the top-10 of the AP poll. Sam Pittman said Wednesday during the SEC coaches teleconference that it’s another tough game that...
KARK
Hogs digging hole for themselves early in games disturbing
FAYETTEVILLE — In three of the last four games the Razorbacks have fallen behind by double-digit margins in their games and it has Sam Pittman concerned. The only exception to this was Texas A&M when Arkansas jumped on the Aggies 14-0 after two possessions. Unfortunately in that game the Hogs had miscues and only managed one more touchdown the remainder of the game.
College Football News
Arkansas vs BYU Prediction, Game Preview
Arkansas vs BYU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Arkansas (3-3), BYU (4-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The star Hog quarterback was out for the Mississippi State game after suffering a head injury against Alabama, but he’s expected to give it a go.
BYU Unveils Alternate Uniform for Arkansas Game
For the second consecutive week, BYU will wear an alternate uniform against Arkansas
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman updates KJ Jefferson’s status ahead of Arkansas-BYU game
Arkansas was ranked in the top 10 earlier this season after starting 3-0. But the Razorbacks have lost 3 consecutive games since, including a 40-17 setback at Mississippi State this past Saturday. Hampering Arkansas’ cause was that starting quarterback KJ Jefferson was unable to play. It appears, however, as...
bestofarkansassports.com
Sam Pittman on Blood Disorder Caution Ahead of BYU + Injury Report, Depth Chart
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team is hitting pause on a grueling SEC slate to step out of conference play for a unique trip to BYU this week. It will be a tough test for the Razorbacks, who are riding a three-game losing streak, because the Cougars have been a top-25 team for much of the season. They fell out after a close loss to Notre Dame, but are still 4-2.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas bigs remain locked in position battle
Arkansas basketball is loaded for the upcoming 2022-23 season, but despite having no shortage of options, questions remain as to how things will shake out at the center spot with a multi-player position battle ongoing. Head coach Eric Musselman has seen several players start to separate themselves in terms of...
kjzz.com
cityweekly.net
