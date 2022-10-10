ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

KARK

Hogs digging hole for themselves early in games disturbing

FAYETTEVILLE — In three of the last four games the Razorbacks have fallen behind by double-digit margins in their games and it has Sam Pittman concerned. The only exception to this was Texas A&M when Arkansas jumped on the Aggies 14-0 after two possessions. Unfortunately in that game the Hogs had miscues and only managed one more touchdown the remainder of the game.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
College Football News

Arkansas vs BYU Prediction, Game Preview

Arkansas vs BYU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Arkansas (3-3), BYU (4-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The star Hog quarterback was out for the Mississippi State game after suffering a head injury against Alabama, but he’s expected to give it a go.
PROVO, UT
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Pittman updates KJ Jefferson’s status ahead of Arkansas-BYU game

Arkansas was ranked in the top 10 earlier this season after starting 3-0. But the Razorbacks have lost 3 consecutive games since, including a 40-17 setback at Mississippi State this past Saturday. Hampering Arkansas’ cause was that starting quarterback KJ Jefferson was unable to play. It appears, however, as...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Sam Pittman on Blood Disorder Caution Ahead of BYU + Injury Report, Depth Chart

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team is hitting pause on a grueling SEC slate to step out of conference play for a unique trip to BYU this week. It will be a tough test for the Razorbacks, who are riding a three-game losing streak, because the Cougars have been a top-25 team for much of the season. They fell out after a close loss to Notre Dame, but are still 4-2.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas bigs remain locked in position battle

Arkansas basketball is loaded for the upcoming 2022-23 season, but despite having no shortage of options, questions remain as to how things will shake out at the center spot with a multi-player position battle ongoing. Head coach Eric Musselman has seen several players start to separate themselves in terms of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
