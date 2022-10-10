Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
LSU football: Florida game could decide the Tigers’ fate
LSU football was humbled over the weekend. The Tigers were riding a four-game winning streak that had fans believing the rebuild was accelerated in Brian Kelly’s first year. Unfortunately, we know that’s no longer the case. The Bayou Bengals aren’t in the same place as Tennessee right now—that’s OK! There are destined to be some growing pains during this transitional period.
College Football News
LSU vs Florida Prediction, Game Preview
LSU vs Florida prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: LSU (4-2), Florida (4-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The Tigers are better than they showed in the 40-13 loss to Tennessee last week. All of a sudden the run...
Gators Land in Top 6 for 2024 PG Dedan Thomas Jr.
The Florida Gators land in the top six for 2024 point guard prospect Dedan Thomas Jr.
Observations and Notes from the Gators' 10/11 Basketball Practice
The Florida Gators returned a major contributor to the hardwood and showcased the fix to an ailment of past team's in practice No. 11.
tdalabamamag.com
Eli Ricks posts picture of him in LSU uniform
A recent post to his Instagram story has Eli Ricks at the center of social media attention. Ricks posted a picture of him in a LSU uniform Tuesday with the song lyrics, “I know what to do, Then come back for you.” Many social media users begin to speculate about the post after no Alabama content was found on Ricks’ Instagram page.
Legendary Florida broadcaster Mick Hubert named honorary Mr. Two Bits against LSU
Legendary Florida broadcast Mick Hubert, who spent 33 years as the official voice of the Gators, was named honorary Mr. Two Bits for Florida's seventh contest of the season, a home game against LSU on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m ET. Hubert is one of just three people to...
Doc's Sports Service
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs Marshall Thundering Herd Prediction, 10/12/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Game: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs Marshall Thundering Herd. Location: Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, WV. Odds/Point Spread: Thundering Herd (-8) The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-3) are en route to Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Wednesday where they will compete against the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-2). Louisiana opens this contest as 8-point dogs. The total is set at 46.5.
Bronson, October 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wuft.org
Protesters disrupt first visit to UF for school’s presumptive new president
Hundreds of boisterous student protesters drove Sen. Ben Sasse from a stage Monday afternoon at the University of Florida, where he has been selected as the sole finalist to become the school’s next president. Before he was interrupted, Sasse – a conservative Republican – defended his remarks opposing forgiveness...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Colleges gather supplies for hurricane relief
Colleges in Northern Central Florida partnered together to support areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. Gainesville’s Santa Fe College (SF) President Paul Broadie and Florida Gateway College (FGC) President Larry Barrett teamed up to host a donation drive, with the supplies collected heading to southwest Florida on Monday. . SF...
WCJB
NCFL schools locked down due to active shooter hoax
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple North Central Florida school districts received what they call “hoax calls” reporting an active shooter on various school campuses on Tuesday. It’s part of an apparent state-wide trend. In Columbia County, sheriff’s deputies were sent out to Columbia High School on Tuesday...
wuft.org
The Gainesville Fear Garden: a UF psychologist’s Halloween experiment — of love?
On a fateful September evening in 2005, Lawton Swan and Katherine Swan attended Universal Studios’s Halloween Horror Nights — and with high hopes. It was one of their first dates. Lawton also grew up a horror fanatic, infatuated with haunted houses, scary movies and existentialism. He knew it...
Several deaths confirmed along the First Coast during Ian. Here's what we know
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The number of deaths continues to rise across the state as recovery efforts continue in Florida and beyond. The Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. There are now a total of 103...
WCJB
Suwannee County hurricane Ian relief
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - More resources from North Central Florida are helping people in the aftermath of hurricane Ian. The Suwannee County sheriff’s office today posted pictures from a trip to Southwest Florida,. They provided supplies to victims of the storm. Employees of the sheriff’s office, Suwannee County...
WCJB
Florida Museum of Natural History will hold a ribbon-cutting for the new collections building
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Museum will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for new collections building on Monday. The Florida Museum of Natural History is expanding with the opening of a state-of-the-art special collections building on UF’s campus. The building will house the museum’s burgeoning wet collections. It...
WCJB
Gainesville Country Club shows no signs of reopening
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Country Club has yet to give any indication that it plans on reopening, despite the club’s target reopening date being this month. The golf course was closed back in July to “perform maintenance on the course and surrounding facility.”. The target date...
Columbia County and Lake City Launch the “North Florida Rural” Hurricane Ian Relief Project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Columbia County Board of County Commissioners and City of Lake City launched the North Florida Rural Hurricane Ian Relief project this week. The project is in partnership with CDT, Inc. to collect emergency relief items for those in need due to Hurricane Ian devastation. A...
WCJB
Fire at Holly Heights Apartment Complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire was called in tonight around 10 p.m. at the Holly Heights Apartment Complex on 604 SW 70th Terrace in Gainesville. GFR and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded and put out the fire, along with the state fire marshal. They are currently investigating the cause...
WCJB
Falling tree hit car and blocks Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eastbound lanes were closed on a busy road after a tree fell on a car in Alachua County on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred along the 1500 block of Newberry Road, near Parker Road according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured...
Blue Beast Brutality: Black Florida Man Has Eye Ripped Out By Police K-9 Dog During Traffic Stop
Florida Black man Terrell Bradley man has eye eaten by K-9 dog after fleeing traffic stop and bumping into police officer
