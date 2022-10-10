Read full article on original website
Pet of the Week: Check Out This Sweet & Spicy Pepperoncini
If you're looking to add a little spice to your life, the SPCA of Hancock County has just the kitty for you!. Annie Chalmers, a Medical Technician at the SPCA of Hancock County, says this little kitty is sweet, with just the right amount of heat. "Pepperoncini, a brown tiger,...
2022 Halloween Candy for Ledgelawn Residents in Bar Harbor
This goes under the category of "It Takes a Village", and it certainly does to make Halloween memorable for Bar Harbor's and the Island's children! Ledgelawn Avenue in Bar Harbor is where many children not only in Bar Harbor, but on the Island go trick-or-treating. It really is Halloween Central! Children carpool in and it can overwhelm residents, who hand out candy to all the kids. That's where you can help! For many years, and again this year, the Bar Harbor Hannaford has set up a donation box for bags of candy that will be given to Ledgelawn Avenue residents to hand out on Halloween. You can purchase bag(s) of candy and just put it in the box as you leave the store.
WGME
A parrot named Nando is missing in Bangor
BANGOR (BDN) -- A small, green parrot has been on the wing since escaping from her home in Bangor’s Tree Streets neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The green-cheek conure named Nando flew out her home’s front door when it was left ajar as some furniture was brought indoors, her owner Aryn Bernier said.
Ellsworth City Hall Cupola to Turn Pink October 11-31
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. If you drive past Ellsworth City Hall at night starting on Tuesday, October 11th and through the end of the month, look up! You'll find it is lit up pink!. A tip of the hat to the City of Ellsworth! They know how many...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Café Now Open in Downtown Bangor
If Nest Café sounds familiar, it could well be. They have a location in Orono at 24 Main Street. And now they have opened another location in downtown Bangor at 25 State Street at Exchange Street. They quietly opened this past weekend. And the opening a few days ago...
wabi.tv
Day 2 of the Bangor Mall’s Autumn Craft Fair
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sunday was Day 2 of the Bangor Mall’s Autumn Craft Fair... There was no shortage of crafts and food to celebrate the Fall Season. After nearly 6,000 people attended Day 1 on Saturday, some crafters were already sold out. Organizer Kathy Harvey expressed her gratitude...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Lost German Shepherd has been found
Ragnar was just found minutes ago. There was a sighting by two young sisters hiking and the dog’s owners found him. “I just landed from California so I am over the moon,” wrote Melody Talcott, owner of Ragnar. “He was found in a place where Ragnar and I often hike in the Hope- Rockport woods near Route 17 and the Ragged Mountain Thorndike Brook.
WMTW
Maine man discovers illuminated medieval manuscript at local estate sale
WATERVILLE, Maine — When Will Sideri stopped by an estate sale in Waterville, he had no idea he’d stumble upon a leaf from a 13th-century illuminated manuscript. Sideri, who is an admissions counselor at Colby College, is no stranger to medieval art. While attending Colby, he took a unique, hands-on class on medieval texts.
MDI Marathon Returns This Sunday After 2 Year Absence
For the 1st time since 2019 the MDI Marathon will be run, this Sunday, October 16th. The 19th Annual MDI Marathon will take place Sunday, October 16th and begins in downtown Bar Harbor and will end in Southwest Harbor. Drivers in the area should exercise caution and be prepared for delays as runners and spectators will be on the course. Early runners will be on the course at 8 AM!
Maine Savings Amphitheater Provides Update on Luke Combs Refunds
Those who attended the second sold-out Luke Combs show in Bangor have a refund coming their way, soon. Maine Savings Amphitheater has an update for Luke Combs fans who've been awaiting a ticket refund. Combs refunded tickets to his second show at the Waterfront venue on September 3. Luke didn't feel like his voice was up-to-par, and cut his set short, so he gave everyone their money back.
Search This Small Maine Town for Millions in Hidden Pirate Treasure
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When the weather warms, Maine's beauty shines through. The natural landscape gives you plenty of chances for hiking, boating, riding, and just plain adventure. But what if that adventure could include a chance at finding millions of dollars' worth of hidden pirate treasure? Well if you're up for a road trip, that adventure is yours for the taking.
An Orland Farmer Could Use Your Help Finding His Big, Beautiful Cows
Loose cows seem to be a thing this year. I remember earlier this summer, there was a sign up in the Alton area that there were cows on the loose, and to watch out for them. Could you imagine driving on the interstate up there, where the speed limit goes up to 75mph, and running into one of those poor creatures. It would've been disastrous.
WMTW
'Soupman' accused of stealing thousands from nonprofit founded for son who died in Maine
The man known as “Soupman” is accused of taking thousands of dollars from a Massachusetts nonprofit he founded. Peter Kelleher began serving soup from his home in Massachusetts in 2017 to people experiencing homelessness. He began doing this after his son, who lived in Bangor, died of an...
wabi.tv
‘Soupman’ allegedly took thousands of dollars from nonprofit he founded
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The man known as “Soupman” allegedly took thousands of dollars from a Massachusetts nonprofit he founded. Peter Kelleher began serving soup from his home in Massachusetts in 2017 to people experiencing homelessness. He began doing this after his son, who lived in Bangor, died...
Now This is an Ice Shack, And It is For Sale in Hancock
Facebook is great for a couple of things. One for me is to keep in touch and see photos of friends and family that live miles and miles away. But Facebook is also great for being an alternative to yard sales. And you don’t have to leave "whereever you are" to see what people have for sale.
Well-Known Barncastle Inn in Blue Hill is For Sale
Barncastle was built in 1884 as one of the earliest and largest summer cottages in Blue Hill. Large? It is more than 9,000 square feet. It's located at 125 South Street in Blue Hill. Originally it wasn’t called Barncastle. It was Ideal Lodge. Owned by Boston Ideal Opera Company’s Effie...
Pet Of The Week: Duncan, The Sweet Hound Dog
Check out this dapper dog, Duncan! He's the SPCA of Hancock County's "Pet of the Week!" "With his gorgeous brindle coat and velvety ears, you won’t want to stop petting this 7-month-old pup!" Executive Director of the SPCA of Hancock County, Nicole Rediker, says that Duncan would be best...
Police arrest Southwest Harbor man for burglary at Orland residence
ORLAND, Maine — Authorities arrested a 42-year-old Southwest Harbor man on a charge of burglary on Wednesday, deputies say. A news release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department stated deputies responded to a call at 11:08 a.m. A housekeeper of an Orland residence reported she'd found an unknown man with two dogs in the home she was taking care of. She said the man fled with the dogs.
Police: Bangor man arrested after threatening, brandishing gun
BANGOR, Maine — Police arrested a Bangor man Wednesday morning in the area of Valley Avenue on four outstanding warrants and additional pending charges. Bangor police responded to a call at 9 a.m. reporting a "white male brandishing a firearm and threatening people at the homeless encampment on Valley Avenue," according to a news release issued by the Bangor Police Department.
Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce Announces Annual Award Winners
The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce announced their Annual Award Winners on Wednesday, October 5th. Winners will be presented their awards at the Chamber's Annual Dinner, which for the 1st time since 2019 will be held in person. The event will take place at the Atlantic Oceanside on Wednesday, November 2nd.
