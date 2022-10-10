ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, and you also happen to love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area, because all of them are highly praised for their food and service.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known and highly-praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, which makes them a great choice for everybody because no matter what kind of food you prefer, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these restaurants.
click orlando

Rain chances increase in Central Florida as front moves in

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new front moving into Central Florida is increasing rain chances Wednesday afternoon and on Thursday. Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s for Wednesday and the mid-80s for Thursday. [TRENDING: Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Central Florida residents work their way through Ian's aftermath

More than a week ago, Hurricane Ian swept through the state of Florida, leaving many homes flooded or without power. Some Central Florida residents were lucky and saw no damage, while other neighborhoods flooded causing them to evacuate their homes. The City of Orlando said on Facebook it saw historic amounts of flooding, with some places reaching 2 feet of water. The city, as well as surrounding areas, put out announcements on Oct. 2 for residents to restrict their water usage to help constrain the flooding.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Valencia College may sell Orlando undeveloped land

Valencia College’s district board of trustees on Oct. 13 will consider putting two separate pieces of land on the market. A 1.84-acre parcel at 1768 Park Center Drive in Orlando consisting of a five-story, 57,680-square-foot class A office building that has served as a district office. A 7.75-acre piece...
Tampa Bay News Wire

Bishop Derrick McRae, Pastor of The Experience Christian Center, is Next Guest on The Crossman Conversation ̶ Saturday October 15

ORLANDO — Bishop Derrick McRae, Senior Pastor of The Experience Christian Center,. will join Central Florida Business Leader John Crossman Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1:05 p.m. on The Crossman Conversation. The Crossman Conversation provides a platform for educational, political and religious leaders trying to make a difference in their...
bungalower

Hong Kong-style diner coming to Mills 50

As first reported by Faiyaz Kara for Orlando Weekly, a new Orlando outpost of Tampa’s Sweet Buns (Instagram) is coming to Mills 50. The concept is owned by John Zhao who also owns YH Seafood Clubhouse and Pho 813 and will be opening in the King Cajun Shack space at 2021 E. Colonial Drive [GMap]. Once open, Sweet Buns will be a Hong Kong-style diner offering a variety of baked goods as well.
WESH

Tropical Storm Karl 'nearly stationary'

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl is expected to move south Thursday after forming earlier this week in the Bay of Campeche, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm was 255 miles north-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico, and 290 miles north of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Karl had winds of 60 mph and was stationary.
orangeobserver.com

West Orange High School Homecoming Parade taking place this week

The highly anticipated West Orange High School Homecoming Parade has been rescheduled for this week. Students, faculty, clubs and organizations will take to the streets of downtown Winter Garden to show off their school spirit at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The city of Winter Garden has announced there...
positivelyosceola.com

Colon and Rectal Clinic of Orlando Joins with Orlando Health

The Colon and Rectal Clinic of Orlando (CRC) is joining Orlando Health to create the Orlando Health Colon and Rectal Institute. The agreement will add CRC’s seven physicians, who are board-certified in colorectal surgery and general surgery, to Orlando Health’s team of nationally recognized cancer treatment specialists. |
WESH

NHC tracking new tropical disturbance in Gulf of Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. — Forecasters have identified a new disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. According to the National Hurricane Center, an area of disturbed water has been located in the Southwest Gulf of Mexico. "[The system] is forecast to move westward toward the far southwest Gulf of Mexico during...
