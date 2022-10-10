Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
College Football World Reacts to UCF’s Space-Themed Uniforms
The Knights football program unveiled its latest alternate uniforms Tuesday to great fanfare online.
Texas commit C.J. Baxter injured in Edgewater victory over Wekiva
APOPKA, FLORIDA – Chase Carter ran for a touchdown, Michael Clayton threw a touchdown pass, and defensive tackle Josh Alexander racked up six tackles to help the Edgewater Eagles edge Wekiva, 14-6, on Monday in a District 3-3Metro football game. The victory may prove to be costly as Edgewater star ...
click orlando
Contracts of Orlando Pride coach Amanda Cromwell, assistant coach Sam Greene terminated
ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Women’s Soccer League announced on Monday it has terminated the contracts of Orlando Pride head coach Amanda Cromwell and assistant coach Sam Greene. The league said in October 2021 it launched an investigation with the NWSL Players Association into allegations of workplace misconduct...
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, and you also happen to love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area, because all of them are highly praised for their food and service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known and highly-praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, which makes them a great choice for everybody because no matter what kind of food you prefer, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these restaurants.
click orlando
Rain chances increase in Central Florida as front moves in
ORLANDO, Fla. – A new front moving into Central Florida is increasing rain chances Wednesday afternoon and on Thursday. Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s for Wednesday and the mid-80s for Thursday. [TRENDING: Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Central Florida residents work their way through Ian's aftermath
More than a week ago, Hurricane Ian swept through the state of Florida, leaving many homes flooded or without power. Some Central Florida residents were lucky and saw no damage, while other neighborhoods flooded causing them to evacuate their homes. The City of Orlando said on Facebook it saw historic amounts of flooding, with some places reaching 2 feet of water. The city, as well as surrounding areas, put out announcements on Oct. 2 for residents to restrict their water usage to help constrain the flooding.
Valencia College may sell Orlando undeveloped land
Valencia College’s district board of trustees on Oct. 13 will consider putting two separate pieces of land on the market. A 1.84-acre parcel at 1768 Park Center Drive in Orlando consisting of a five-story, 57,680-square-foot class A office building that has served as a district office. A 7.75-acre piece...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westorlandonews.com
Goodwill Launches ‘Hurricane Ian Relief Roundup’ at All Central Florida Stores
While it may still take days, weeks or even months to get a full picture of the destruction Hurricane Ian left in its path across Florida’s peninsula, Goodwill Industries of Central Florida stands ready to help the community. Starting Monday, October 10th, the nonprofit will host a special roundup...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Bishop Derrick McRae, Pastor of The Experience Christian Center, is Next Guest on The Crossman Conversation ̶ Saturday October 15
ORLANDO — Bishop Derrick McRae, Senior Pastor of The Experience Christian Center,. will join Central Florida Business Leader John Crossman Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1:05 p.m. on The Crossman Conversation. The Crossman Conversation provides a platform for educational, political and religious leaders trying to make a difference in their...
exoticspotter.com
Mclaren 570S | Spotted in Orlando, Florida
Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
click orlando
Here’s when Central Florida schools will have Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORLANDO, Fla. – Students and teachers throughout Central Florida have all returned to school after Hurricane Ian barreled through the state nearly two weeks ago. Now, Central Florida districts are working to determine when students will make up the school days missed due to the hurricane. [TRENDING: Video game...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bungalower
Hong Kong-style diner coming to Mills 50
As first reported by Faiyaz Kara for Orlando Weekly, a new Orlando outpost of Tampa’s Sweet Buns (Instagram) is coming to Mills 50. The concept is owned by John Zhao who also owns YH Seafood Clubhouse and Pho 813 and will be opening in the King Cajun Shack space at 2021 E. Colonial Drive [GMap]. Once open, Sweet Buns will be a Hong Kong-style diner offering a variety of baked goods as well.
WESH
Tropical Storm Karl 'nearly stationary'
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl is expected to move south Thursday after forming earlier this week in the Bay of Campeche, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm was 255 miles north-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico, and 290 miles north of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Karl had winds of 60 mph and was stationary.
orangeobserver.com
West Orange High School Homecoming Parade taking place this week
The highly anticipated West Orange High School Homecoming Parade has been rescheduled for this week. Students, faculty, clubs and organizations will take to the streets of downtown Winter Garden to show off their school spirit at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The city of Winter Garden has announced there...
fox35orlando.com
Popular Central Florida restaurant to remain closed due to flooding from Ian
OVIEDO, Fla. - A popular Central Florida eatery and lounge will remain closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. The Black Hammock Restaurant is located off Lake Jesup in Seminole County. The owner said it is impossible to reopen while floodwaters have impacted the lake, which is part of the St. Johns River System.
positivelyosceola.com
Colon and Rectal Clinic of Orlando Joins with Orlando Health
The Colon and Rectal Clinic of Orlando (CRC) is joining Orlando Health to create the Orlando Health Colon and Rectal Institute. The agreement will add CRC’s seven physicians, who are board-certified in colorectal surgery and general surgery, to Orlando Health’s team of nationally recognized cancer treatment specialists. |
BB.Q Chicken to Open Second Orlando Location
The brand offers a variety of fried chicken flavors and heat levels such as Gang-Jeong, Spicy Golden Original, and Wings of Fire.
WESH
NHC tracking new tropical disturbance in Gulf of Mexico
ORLANDO, Fla. — Forecasters have identified a new disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. According to the National Hurricane Center, an area of disturbed water has been located in the Southwest Gulf of Mexico. "[The system] is forecast to move westward toward the far southwest Gulf of Mexico during...
wogx.com
Florida senior resident village unlivable after flooding from Ian
The floodwaters of Ian poured in the Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee. It has left many homes ruined and unlivable, which floors still wet and wall rotting.
Comments / 0