Ex-Mets, Yankees stars will cover ALDS vs. Guardians for TBS
A familiar name will help TBS cover the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians in their American League Division Series. The network announced Monday “Bob Costas, Ron Darling and reporter Lauren Shehadi providing commentary for Yankees/Guardians.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Darling, of course, is a...
Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening
It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
Doc's Sports Service
Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Odds/Point Spread: Chiefs (+2) The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) will take on the Buffalo Bills (4-1) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Kansas City opens this contest as 2-point dogs from oddsmakers. The betting total comes in at 53.5.
More details emerge on Aroldis Chapman’s issue with Yankees
Aroldis Chapman was left off the New York Yankees’ ALDS roster, and now we have some more information about the matter. On Sunday, we learned that the Yankees had left Chapman off their roster because he missed a mandatory team workout. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale says Chapman wouldn’t bother going to the mandatory workout unless he were guaranteed he would be on the postseason roster. Since the Yankees could not give Chapman that guarantee, the reliever decided to stay home.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This is the Trade the New York Giants Should Consider Making
The New York Giants receivers group has gone from being a potential strength to a colossal mess thanks in part to injuries to Sterling Shepard (season-ending ACL), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), and to underperformances by guys like Kenny Golladay, who also is dealing with a knee issue.
NFL Predictions: Week 6 Picks for Every Game
Our experts offer free NFL Week 6 picks for every game in the 2022 football season.
NFL・
This Yankees Starter Could Close Games in ALDS Bullpen
Yankees manager Aaron Boone says this starter will play a versatile role in New York's bullpen during the ALDS, possibly even closing games.
FOX Sports
New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians in ALDS Game 1
Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Yankees take control of ALDS with Game 1 win vs. Guardians (PHOTOS)
The New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians, 4-1, on Tuesday in Game 1 of their best-of-5 American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium. - The Yankees won Game 1 of the American League Division series vs. the Guardians. - Are 11-3 in their last 14 postseason openers since 2005....
MLB announces start times for ALDS Games 3, 4, 5 between Guardians and Yankees
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game 3 and Game 4 (if necessary) of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will both take place in prime time this weekend at Progressive Field. Major League Baseball on Tuesday revealed the starting times for both games just...
Yardbarker
Yankees Place Ex-Red Sox On Postseason Roster To Aid World Series Pursuit
Could a former member of the Boston Red Sox contribute to the New York Yankees' playoff run?. The Yankees released their 26-man roster for their American League Division Series matchup against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, with a familiar face listed. Former Red Sox and current Yankee utility man Marwin...
Bad weather could push Guardians vs. Yankees ALDS Game 2 to Friday at Yankee Stadium
NEW YORK -- There have been discussions among baseball officials about moving Game 2 of the ALDS between the Guardians and Yankees from Thursday to Friday at Yankee Stadium because of bad weather. The best-of-five ALDS started Tuesday night in the Bronx. Wednesday is an off day with Game 2...
Guardians’ defensive lapses opened door for Yankees in ALDS Game 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In a game where the Guardians needed to play nearly perfect defense, they were not sharp in the field, suffering a 4-1 loss to New York in Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium. A fifth-inning error by rookie right fielder Oscar...
MLB・
NBC Sports
Phillies' playoff celebration won't sit well with Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox need a new signature celebration song. During their 2021 postseason run, the Red Sox famously rallied around Calum Scott and Tiesto's "Dancing On My Own". They used it as their go-to song for clubhouse celebrations, and it quickly became an anthem for the entire Red Sox fanbase.
Longtime NFL executive very critical of Teddy Bridgewater being held out of game vs. New York Jets
Teddy Bridgewater’s removal from Sunday’s game against the New York Jets led one NFL executive to say that the decision was an overreaction by the NFL. Peter King quoted the unnamed executive, who didn’t filter his thoughts. “What’s that thing you guys in the media do every...
NFL・
Doc's Sports Service
Florida Panthers vs New York Islanders Prediction, 10/13/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Panthers (-110) Islanders (-110) The New York Islanders will try to beat the Florida Panthers at UBS Arena on Thursday. The line on this contest has the Panthers at -110 and the Islanders are coming in at -110. The over/under is set at 6. The Florida Panthers were...
Doc's Sports Service
New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers Prediction, 10/13/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Devils (-110) Flyers (-110) The New Jersey Devils are en route to Wells Fargo Center on Thursday where they will try to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers. The moneyline on this contest has New Jersey at -110 while Philadelphia is at -110. The over/under has been set at 6.
College Hoops Star From Upstate New York Arrested & Suspended
It was a long road just to choose a destination for Dior Johnson and his on-court talents. ESPN ranked him amongst the best 40 freshman college basketball players in the nation coming into the season. Six high schools and three college commitments over the past four years may have been a troublesome sign for some collegiate programs. However, University of Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel was confident that his team was a good fit for Johnson. Now, that all could be in jeopardy for the Kingston, New York native.
Doc's Sports Service
Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers Prediction, 10/11/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Lightning (+105) Rangers (-125) The New York Rangers will compete against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. The moneyline on this contest has the Lightning at +105 and the Rangers are at -125. The over/under is 6. The Tampa Bay Lightning will be looking...
Yankees post-season expected to bring in big money for NYC
NEW YORK -- Excitement is building around Yankee Stadium, ahead of Tuesday's Game 1 of the ALDS in the Bronx. Mayor Eric Adams says the playoffs are already a home run for the city. The mayor announced the MLB post-season is expected to generate nearly $100 million in economic activity. A new analysis found each upcoming home game will bring in more than $21 million. Each of the three Mets wildcard games already played this year were expected to generate nearly $17 million."Sometimes people don't connect the dots that when you have playoff baseball, it is just an economic revitalization for the entire city. It brings up our spirits, but it also fills up our cash registers and pockets," Adams said. That money includes ticket sales and spending on local businesses from more than $30,000 visitors for each home playoff game.
