NJ.com

Ex-Mets, Yankees stars will cover ALDS vs. Guardians for TBS

A familiar name will help TBS cover the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians in their American League Division Series. The network announced Monday “Bob Costas, Ron Darling and reporter Lauren Shehadi providing commentary for Yankees/Guardians.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Darling, of course, is a...
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening

It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
Larry Brown Sports

More details emerge on Aroldis Chapman’s issue with Yankees

Aroldis Chapman was left off the New York Yankees’ ALDS roster, and now we have some more information about the matter. On Sunday, we learned that the Yankees had left Chapman off their roster because he missed a mandatory team workout. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale says Chapman wouldn’t bother going to the mandatory workout unless he were guaranteed he would be on the postseason roster. Since the Yankees could not give Chapman that guarantee, the reliever decided to stay home.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

This is the Trade the New York Giants Should Consider Making

The New York Giants receivers group has gone from being a potential strength to a colossal mess thanks in part to injuries to Sterling Shepard (season-ending ACL), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), and to underperformances by guys like Kenny Golladay, who also is dealing with a knee issue.
FOX Sports

New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians in ALDS Game 1

Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Yardbarker

Yankees Place Ex-Red Sox On Postseason Roster To Aid World Series Pursuit

Could a former member of the Boston Red Sox contribute to the New York Yankees' playoff run?. The Yankees released their 26-man roster for their American League Division Series matchup against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, with a familiar face listed. Former Red Sox and current Yankee utility man Marwin...
NBC Sports

Phillies' playoff celebration won't sit well with Red Sox fans

The Boston Red Sox need a new signature celebration song. During their 2021 postseason run, the Red Sox famously rallied around Calum Scott and Tiesto's "Dancing On My Own". They used it as their go-to song for clubhouse celebrations, and it quickly became an anthem for the entire Red Sox fanbase.
Q 105.7

College Hoops Star From Upstate New York Arrested & Suspended

It was a long road just to choose a destination for Dior Johnson and his on-court talents. ESPN ranked him amongst the best 40 freshman college basketball players in the nation coming into the season. Six high schools and three college commitments over the past four years may have been a troublesome sign for some collegiate programs. However, University of Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel was confident that his team was a good fit for Johnson. Now, that all could be in jeopardy for the Kingston, New York native.
CBS New York

Yankees post-season expected to bring in big money for NYC

NEW YORK -- Excitement is building around Yankee Stadium, ahead of Tuesday's Game 1 of the ALDS in the Bronx. Mayor Eric Adams says the playoffs are already a home run for the city. The mayor announced the MLB post-season is expected to generate nearly $100 million in economic activity. A new analysis found each upcoming home game will bring in more than $21 million. Each of the three Mets wildcard games already played this year were expected to generate nearly $17 million."Sometimes people don't connect the dots that when you have playoff baseball, it is just an economic revitalization for the entire city. It brings up our spirits, but it also fills up our cash registers and pockets," Adams said. That money includes ticket sales and spending on local businesses from more than $30,000 visitors for each home playoff game.
