NEW YORK -- Excitement is building around Yankee Stadium, ahead of Tuesday's Game 1 of the ALDS in the Bronx. Mayor Eric Adams says the playoffs are already a home run for the city. The mayor announced the MLB post-season is expected to generate nearly $100 million in economic activity. A new analysis found each upcoming home game will bring in more than $21 million. Each of the three Mets wildcard games already played this year were expected to generate nearly $17 million."Sometimes people don't connect the dots that when you have playoff baseball, it is just an economic revitalization for the entire city. It brings up our spirits, but it also fills up our cash registers and pockets," Adams said. That money includes ticket sales and spending on local businesses from more than $30,000 visitors for each home playoff game.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO