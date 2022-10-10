ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Urban Meyer predicts outcome of Alabama-Tennessee game, discusses anticipation among Vols fans

Urban Meyer will be keeping a close eye on the Alabama vs. Tennessee game on Saturday, as the No. 3 Crimson Tide and the No. 6 Volunteers face off at Neyland Stadium. Both teams enter the game undefeated. The Vols, despite their impressive start, have lost 15 straight to the Crimson Tide. That said, Meyer feels that the potential absence of Bryce Young could finally tip things in Tennessee’s favor.
KNOXVILLE, TN
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama linebacker Jaylen Moody expected to return for Tennessee game

Alabama linebacker, Jaylen Moody is expected to return for the Crimson Tide’s matchup against Tennessee Saturday. Moody missed the Tide’s last game against Texas A&M due to a bruised kidney. Redshirt freshman, Deontae Lawson started in his place alongside Henry To’oto’o at inside linebacker. Nick Saban said Moody has been active in practice all week during his Wednesday press conference.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rockytopinsider.com

Five-Star Quarterback Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game

Tennessee’s already landed one five-star quarterback under Josh Heupel’s leadership when top five national recruit Nico Iamaleava committed to the Vols in March. The Vols are looking to make it two in as many classes. Five-star North Carolina quarterback Jadyn Davis is visiting Knoxville for this weekend’s matchup against Alabama, 247sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday morning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

How Alabama Football Is Like A Mercedes Benz Plant

Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner has had as close of a look at Alabama football’s dynasty under Nick Saban as any other coach in the country. Tennessee’s matchup with No. 3 Alabama will be Garner’s 13th matchup against the Crimson Tide in Saban’s 16 seasons at the helm. The longtime SEC assistant has done it with three different logos on his shirt. Garner faced Saban and Alabama three times while at Georgia from 1998-2012, eight times while he was at Auburn from 2013-2020 and once since returning to Tennessee ahead of the 2021 season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

What Alabama expects from Tennessee ‘Orange Out’ crowd as ticket prices soar

A few competing narratives will meet Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. The first is obvious: This is the most anticipated home game for sleeping giant Tennessee in decades. Ticket prices took a rocket ship right past affordability for most when the Vols stomped No. 25 LSU last week to assure an undefeated record and top-10 ranking for the 2:30 p.m. CT visit from No. 3 Alabama.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tide 100.9 FM

Tickets Are Expensive for ‘The Third Saturday in October’

If you were thinking about taking the drive to Knoxville to attend the No. 3 Alabama vs No. 6 Tennessee game this Saturday, you might want to look at the ticket prices first. The cheapest ticket, as of Tuesday morning, between StubHub, Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, and Vivid Seats is $322, which doesn't even include any service fees or taxes. It's also in the upper deck, aka the nosebleed section, of Neyland Stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
AL.com

Alabama-Mississippi State kick off time, TV set

Alabama will be back under the lights for the final home game of October. The Crimson Tide will face Mississippi State at 6 p.m. CT on Oct. 22. The game will air on ESPN. This will end a three-game run of Alabama playing on CBS from Arkansas to Texas A&M and this week’s 2:30 p.m. CT game at Tennessee. The network selected LSU-Ole Miss for its midafternoon game on Oct. 22.
utdailybeacon.com

Conner Smith, 'I Hate Alabama' singer, releases new single inspired by UT football

Musician Conner Smith was a little boy when he attended his first University of Tennessee football game. His father raised him up onto his shoulders, and in that moment, a Volunteer was born. As he grew up in Nashville, he found a way to incorporate his love for football into his music, resulting in several game day songs that would inspire fans during football season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
College Sports
tdalabamamag.com

Watch hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video

It is the “Third Saturday in October,” which means Alabama and Tennessee play Saturday. In honor of University of Alabama alum Irvin Carney, we have a hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video. Crimson Tide fans can get themselves ready for the matchup and have fun by...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Troubling Tennessee News

Troubling news has emerged out of Tennessee ahead of this weekend's game against Alabama. According to reports out of Knoxville, a Volunteers football player has been arrested on felony assault charges. Four-year starting defensive back Jaylen McCollough was reportedly arrested on Sunday. He allegedly assaulted a man who had mistakenly...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jaylen McCollough's practice status with Tennessee revealed after arrest, per report

Jaylen McCollough has been claiming his innocence following his arrest on a felony assault charge, with the Tennessee safety being accused of punching a man that entered his apartment. While Josh Heupel won’t discuss McCollough’s availability since the university, and Knoxville police, continue to investigate, it apparently hasn’t affected his...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: “Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to be Bammers”

Well, it’s that time of the year again in Knoxville, Tennessee. It’s time for the third Saturday in October, which means that a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide is on deck for the Tennessee Volunteers. No. 6 Tennessee and No. 3 Alabama are set for a collision...
KNOXVILLE, TN

