Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly asked Elon Musk to destroy the internet in the famous photo of the two that the billionaire claims was a photobomb
Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly asked Elon Musk to destroy the internet in the famous photo of the two. Musk has previously said that Maxwell's appearance in the picture was a photobomb. The photo was taken at a Vanity Fair event in 2014, but didn't surface on social media until 2020. Elon...
Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Vivian Spotted For First Time Since Dropping Billionaire's Surname
Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian, who has since dropped the billionaire’s famous surname, was spotted for the first time this week since successfully changing her name, RadarOnline.com has learned. The surprising sighting of Vivian came on Tuesday in Santa Barbara, California as the 18-year-old was shopping for shoes and...
Elon Musk’s private texts from ex-wife Talulah Riley revealed after Westworld actress called on CEO to ‘delete’ Twitter
ELON Musk's actress ex-wife reportedly sent texts to the billionaire encouraging him to continue his Twitter takeover, new legal documents have revealed. Newly surfaced texts reveal that actress Talulah Riley, 37, weighed in on the $44billion legal battle where she motivated Musk to take down Twitter and combat "woke-ism." "Can...
Ye breaks Twitter silence after nearly 2 years, Elon Musk says 'Welcome back'
Performer and business tycoon Ye — birth name is Kanye West — returned to Twitter after nearly two years of absence to lament his deteriorated relationship with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Elon Musk discusses estranged relationship with daughter: ‘Can’t win them all’
Elon Musk has opened up about his relationship with his estranged daughter Vivian. In addition to being the mastermind behind Paypal, Tesla, The Boring Company and SpaceX, Mr Musk, 51, is also famous for having fathered ten children, including one who died as an infant. But in an interview with The Financial Times published on Friday, Mr Musk conceded that he “can’t win [them] all.” Speaking about his transgender teen daughter, Vivian, Mr Musk alleged that their father-daughter relationship had been negatively impacted after she was influenced by people with a “neo-Marxist” mentality at the unspecified elite university she...
Elon Musk's vacation buddy, famed Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel, has reportedly tried to arrange a potential settlement ahead of the Tesla CEO's Twitter trial
Ari Emanuel has recently pushed for a settlement between Elon Musk and Twitter, Bloomberg reported. It's unclear whether either side is open to settling the case before it goes to trial in October. Spokespeople for Twitter and Musk did not respond to a request for comment ahead of publication. Elon...
New York Times column predicts ‘wild ride’ if Musk buys Twitter: He will ‘put thumb on scale’ of 2024 election
New York Times technology columnist Kevin Roose warned that if billionaire Elon Musk purchases Twitter, society will be in for a "wild ride" as Musk brings back former President Donald Trump, fires the current CEO, and alters politics going forward. Roose warned about several dramatic shifts that he thought would...
Elon Musk is reportedly friends with deadpan comedian Nathan Fielder, and tries to make him laugh at parties
Elon Musk is a fan of comedian Nathan Fielder, The New York Times reported. In 2016, Musk invited Fielder to have lunch with him at SpaceX after the two interacted on Twitter. Since then, Musk has invited Fielder to parties and tries to make him laugh, the report said. Elon...
Elon Musk Has the Worst Take on Being Estranged From His Daughter Vivian
Elon Musk is starring in today’s episode of ‘What Not To Do As a Parent.’ The 51-year-old business and technology tycoon addressed his estrangement from his 18-year-old daughter, Vivian Wilson, in an interview with the Financial Times, and it’s a truly horrible take. The SpaceX founder told the publication that Wilson wishes to distance herself from him due to “neo-Marxists” at educational institutions, saying, “It’s full-on communism and a general sentiment that if you’re rich, you’re evil.” While he added that their relationship “may change” in the future, he also grossly commented, “I have very good relationships with all the others,”...
Elon Musk says he expressed 'concerns' over Ye's antisemitic tweet: 'I think he took it to heart'
Elon Musk becomes the latest star to condemn Ye's antisemitic tweet. After welcoming the rapper back on the platform, Musk said he expressed "concerns" to Ye.
Elon Musk buys Twitter – again: Tesla CEO renews $44bn offer in shocking twist
Elon Musk looks set to purchase Twitter and take it private, months after trying to back out of the deal. Mr Musk revived his original offer of $44bn (£38bn) to purchase the company, which the tech platform has accepted.The billionaire made the offer of $54.20 a share in a letter to Twitter filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.Twitter confirmed that it had received Mr Musk’s renewed offer.“We received the letter from the Musk parties which they have filed with the SEC,” a spokesperson said. “The intention of the company is to close the transaction at 54.20...
Analysis: Why Elon Musk Should Run — Not Walk — Away From Twitter Deal
Even the richest person in the world makes a few mistakes. Similar to being in the markets, sometimes it is better to cut your losses and move on than to add on to a losing position. Unfortunately for Elon Musk and his wayward attempt to purchase Twitter Inc TWTR, there...
Surprise Turnaround: Musk Wants Twitter After All
Tesla boss Elon Musk is now ready to buy Twitter for the originally agreed price. Apparently, he wants to avoid a trial. In the month-long dispute over the purchase of the short message service Twitter, Tesla boss Elon Musk gives in. According to a statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 3, 2022, Musk intends to acquire the company for the originally agreed purchase price of $44 billion. The Wall Street Journal and the business service Bloomberg had previously reported on the plans. Musk's attorneys submitted the proposal to Twitter attorneys on Monday night, the media wrote, citing people familiar with the matter.
Elon Musk now says Twitter 'will not take yes for an answer'
Days after renewing his offer to acquire Twitter for $54.20 a share, Elon Musk is complaining that it's now Twitter that is holding up the deal. The two parties are set to go to court over the disputed acquisition deal, but Musk on Thursday asked the Delaware court to cancel the October 17 trial date. The court quickly moved to stay the trial until October 28, as the New York Times noted, giving the two parties time to close the deal.
Exclusive: M&A Expert Julian Klymochko Says This Was 'The Dagger' To Elon Musk's Case Against Twitter
Big news came out Tuesday that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has had a change of heart and submitted a renewed offer to acquire social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR at the original $54.20 per-share price he walked away from. Benzinga talked to a merger and arbitrage expert to break down the new deal.
EXPLAINER: Musk Twitter turnaround reflects legal challenges
Elon Musk's sudden about face on a $44 billion agreement to acquire Twitter, reversing an earlier attempt to rescind that offer, came as a surprise even from the mercurial billionaire who loves to shock
