4 Great Seafood Places in Colorado
Denver left the 'Jr.' off Martin Luther King Park sign, too
Dumpster diving for marijuana in Denver: Don't do it
RTD plans disruption to Highlands Ranch, Greenwood Village light rail service
Cars careening into yards along Aurora's Havana corridor
CSU's Jay Norvell explains why "a lot of these kids quit" program after Rams see exodus of players
FORT COLLINS — Jay Norvell made a conscious decision to keep any thoughts to himself about his return to Nevada. The players and coaches in Reno made no such decision. All week long, the Colorado State players heard things being said about their coach and current teammates who left Nevada over the offseason. It soon became personal for everyone around Rams HQ and for the first time maybe all season, the Rams showed some life, winning their first game of the season and snapping the nation’s longest losing streak along the way.
Doc's Sports Service
Nevada Wolf Pack vs Hawaii Warriors Prediction, 10/15/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Location: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, HI. Odds/Point Spread: Warriors (+4.5) Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex is the location where the Hawaii Warriors (1-5) will take on the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-4) on Saturday. Hawaii opens this contest as 4.5-point dogs from Vegas oddsmakers. The over/under has been set at 48.5.
Doc's Sports Service
Utah State Aggies vs Colorado State Rams Prediction, 10/15/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Rams (+9.5) The Colorado State Rams (1-4) are welcoming the Utah State Aggies (2-4) at Canvas Stadium on Saturday. Utah State opens this matchup as 9.5-point favorites. The betting total comes in at 48. The Utah State Aggies come into this matchup with a record of 2-4 this...
Doc's Sports Service
Stanford Cardinal vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish Prediction, 10/15/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Game: Stanford Cardinal vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Odds/Point Spread: Fighting Irish (-15) The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-2) are hosting the Stanford Cardinal (1-4) at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday. Notre Dame opens as 15-point favorites from oddsmakers. The betting total comes in at 53. The Stanford Cardinal come...
Doc's Sports Service
San Jose State Spartans vs Fresno State Bulldogs Prediction, 10/15/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Game: San Jose State Spartans vs Fresno State Bulldogs. Odds/Point Spread: Bulldogs (+6.5) The Fresno State Bulldogs (1-4) will play the San Jose State Spartans (4-1) at Bulldog Stadium on Saturday. San Jose State opens this contest as 6.5-point favorites from oddsmakers. The over/under has been set at 49.5. The...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Seriously: CAM mascot arrested for attempted football game tampering
Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events surrounding them may be used in fictitious/semi-fictitious ways. Those who do not read the editor’s notes are subject to being offended. There are very few occasions on Colorado State University’s...
AAAARG! Porch Pirates Are Running Rampant In Colorado
Well you know what your parents always told you when you were a kid, (at least mine drilled this into my head) "if it doesn't belong to you, keep your hands to yourself." Apparently there are a lot of people's parents that didn't tell them that or the more likely scenario, they were told but chose to not listen and just become awful human beings as adults.
Two Colorado cities among top 10 in home value increase
A new study shows that home prices in the Denver metro area have increased by an average of $94 per day during the last decade.The study from Point 2 Homes found that Boulder got pricier even faster, gaining an average of $107 dollars in value every day since 2011.Both Denver and Boulder ranked in the top 10 in the country for daily home value gains, with Boulder ranking seventh and Denver ranking 10th.In order, that list of daily home value increases is as follows: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa ClaraSan Francisco-Oakland-HaywardAnaheim-Santa Ana-IrvineLos Angeles-Long Beach-GlendaleNaples-Immokalee-Marco IslandSan Diego-CarlsbadBoulderSeattle-Tacoma-BellevueUrban HonoluluDenver-Aurora-LakewoodDenver's average home value in 2011 was $231,400 and $607,100 in 2021. In Boulder, it went from $353,100 to $782,700.Fort Collins also placed on the list with an average home value in 2011 of $249,480, which went up to $514,300 in 2021, at an increase of $66 per day. Colorado Springs went from $187,200 to $432,900, at $61 per day.
CSU receives largest gift devoted to women's sports in Mountain West history
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Construction is the great sign of progress, and it can be seen all over the Colorado State University campus. That's thanks to a $5 million gift from the Bohemian Foundation to be used for women's athletics. "It seems appropriate. We're a program that has really...
4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy amazing food then definitely check out this list of four fantastic steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for their impeccable service and for their truly delicious steaks, paired with amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
9News
9NEWS celebrates 70 years on the air in Denver
DENVER — In the autumn of 1952, television was still an exotic new idea in Colorado. Harry Truman was President, America was at war in Korea and our state’s population was only a fraction of what it is today. That was the reality for KBTV, when Channel 9...
cobizmag.com
Water Pipeline Back in Play? — The Future of Colorado's Water Distribution
From Aaron Million’s 12th-floor office in downtown Fort Collins, you can see Wyoming in the distance. Depending upon the route, it can be 3,000 feet uphill. The downhill side of that equation, however, has become a key feature in Million’s pipeline vision. Million wants to import water 338...
Guy Fieri Visited This Iconic Colorado Diner, You Should Too
Sam's No. 3 Diner is an iconic Colorado restaurant that's been around since 1927. Their mouthwatering, award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit the renowned diner on an episode of Triple D. In 2022, Sam's is now serving hungry patrons at three...
Colorado city among places with steepest decline in home prices
Colorado home prices have been a key point of discussion in recent years with the latest question being whether or not they'll fall from record highs. A recent report from Realtor.com analyzed year-over-year home price changes, as well as how much prices have changed since June. Based on median list price, the rate that Denver home prices have fallen in recent months is one of the fastest among the nation's 100 largest cities.
travellemming.com
15 Lakes Near Denver for 2022 (By a Local)
I’m a Colorado local living in the Denver area and in this post I’ve rounded up the best lakes near Denver. Getting out on a lake is a fun thing to do around Denver, and these convenient destinations are easy to get to. They offer plenty to do, along with places to stay for a nearby getaway. Discover popular picks and my personal favorite lakes in this comprehensive guide.
2 Colorado Cities Among 2023's Top Places To Live In The U.S.
Money Magazine published its list of the best places to live in the country for 2022-2023.
KOLD-TV
Missing Colorado teen thought to be in Arizona found safe in home state
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A missing teenage girl from Colorado last seen in late September has been found. Police say 14-year-old Chloe Campbell was found safe in Thorton, Colorado. Officers initially thought the teen could be in Arizona, based on alleged messages to friends. However, it’s unknown what led officers to find Campbell.
Another Popular Colorado Landmark May Be Renamed and Here's Why
Many mistakes have been made throughout America's history which is one of the reasons why a landmark in Colorado may undergo a name change. According to a report from CBS News, Mount Evans, a 14'er located in Clear Creek County, Colorado is undergoing review for a possible name change by the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board.
This Colorado City Is Among The Worst Places For Drivers
WalletHub got curious and found the best and worst places in the country for drivers
Two Colorado companies plan to lay off hundreds
Houston-based Chord Energy Corp. and Lafayette-based Planterra Foods plan to layoff 225 Colorado workers in coming weeks, according to notices the companies filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chord will lay off 104 employees as it closes its Denver office, located at 1700 Lincoln Street. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Oasis Petroleum merged in a $6 billion deal March, creating the rebranded Chord Energy, according to published reports. ...
