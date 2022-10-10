ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Brohm addresses controversial non-call from Purdue's win over Maryland

Jeff Brohm and Purdue squeaked away with a 31-29 win in a B1G matchup with Maryland. However, it didn’t come without its fair share of controversy. The Terrapins had a multitude of ill-advised penalties that changed the course of the game highlighted by an illegal man downfield during a two-point conversion on their last drive of the game. The Terps did not convert on the second try, but an earlier blocked PAT in the fourth quarter happened to define the game.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
pressboxonline.com

Baltimore Country Club Golf Courses To Host Three Premier Amateur Golf Events

Baltimore Country Club (BCC) announced Oct. 10 that it will serve as host to the 2023 Howard University Women’s Invitational, the 2025 Big Ten Men’s Golf Championships and the 2029 Western Amateur championship. The announcement of these prominent amateur golf events comes on the heels of the iconic club announcing that it will be hosting the USGA’s 2026 U.S. Senior Amateur and 2031 U.S. Women’s Amateur.
BALTIMORE, MD
texasmetronews.com

Morgan State will be the first HBCU in 45 years with new Medical School￼

Maryland is home to four historically Black colleges and universities, including Coppin State University, Bowie State University, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Morgan State University. Recently, the schools have been getting a lot of financial support, winning a $600 million lawsuit against the state for inadequate funding. The 15-year lawsuit just came to a close in favor of the schools.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Worst Cities To Drive In

Driving in Baltimore can be an extreme sport some days so this new ranking the city has earned isn’t surprising at all. According to a new report recently released by WalletHub, Baltimore is the eighth worst city to drive in. Washington D.C. takes seventh place and if you keep going up I-95, you’ll be the […] The post Baltimore Ranked As Eighth Worst City To Drive In appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
Best Things to Do in Annapolis, Maryland

Heading to Maryland for your next vacation? Annapolis, resting on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay, should be high on your list. Time stands still in this historic city, once a colonial seaport and the nation’s first peacetime capital city. For history buffs and water lovers alike, there are plenty of things to do in Annapolis, Maryland.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Maryland city named safest in America

COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
COLUMBIA, MD
Partly cloudy and warm in the 70's, potential heavy storms Thursday

Meteorologist Ava Marie says it will be mild again today with temps near the 70's, but with increasing clouds. This will lead to scattered thunderstorms for Thursday, that could possibly turn severe with isolated damaging winds possible. It will be sunny but cooler starting Friday into Saturday where it looks like perfect cool weather for the Baltimore Running Festival. There could be some showers for later Sunday into Monday though.\
BALTIMORE, MD
The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay Decided

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A hearing today decided whether to extend the 2025 bay clean-up or not. The 2025 cleanup deadline has been in place since 2010. The request, by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), to extend that was a possibility. But, it did not happen. The hearing included governors from...
WASHINGTON, DC
Students in Shambles: Greyhounds Outrage Over Chinese Food Going Missing

The following represents the opinion of the student reporter and does not represent the views of Loyola University Maryland, the Greyhound, or Loyola University’s Department of Communication. My fellow Greyhounds and I were delighted to see the Chinese station make a comeback this year when we returned to the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL-TV, WBAL Radio to broadcast a Maryland gubernatorial debate

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A Commitment 2022 political debate between the candidates for Maryland governor will air at 7 p.m. Wednesday on WBAL-TV 11 and WBAL NewsRadio 1090 AM and 101.5 FM. The Hearst Television stations will partner with Maryland Public Television to produce the debate between Republican nominee...
MARYLAND STATE
Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins

Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

