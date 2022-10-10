Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in SeattleDoug StewartSeattle, WA
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
247Sports
What time, what channel is the Arizona-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (4-2 overall, 1-2 Pac-12) returns to Alaska Airlines Arena at Husky Stadium for its Homecoming game this Saturday as Arizona (3-3, 1-2) travels north. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and air on Pac-12 Network. The Huskies opened the 2022 season with four straight home-game victories before suffering losses the last two weeks, at UCLA and Arizona State. Following the Arizona game, the Dawgs return to the road to face California on Oct. 22, before the UW bye week.
azdesertswarm.com
Pac-12 women’s basketball television schedule released
Good things come to those who wait. Arizona fans have certainly been waiting for the Pac-12 women’s basketball schedule. They finally have it as the conference released the full slate of televised games on Tuesday afternoon. The Wildcats will have three games televised on ESPN networks. They are one...
realdawghuskies.com
Class of 2024: Washington Eliminated by 4-Star Arizona QB
On Twitter Tuesday Chandler, Arizona quarterback Demon Williams, Jr. announced the top 10 schools he’s considering, eliminating the Washington Huskies, although Williams says that his “recruitment is 100% open”. Six of the 4-star signal caller’s top 10 are from the Pac-12 Conference including both Arizona schools, Utah, Oregon, UCLA, and Cal. Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Old Miss, and Michigan State rounded out his schools of choice.
extrainningsoftball.com
Recruiting: Top Players Continue to Say… “I Committed!” (And Here’s One Headed to the Pac-12!)
The Fall in fastpitch means high school play in some states with most, however, active in club competition across the country. It’s also another very important time of year for older softballers: Recruiting Season!. If you (or someone you know) has recently decided where her college ball will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Big Ten media poll released, can Terps surpass expectations?
The Big Ten basketball media poll was released on Monday, and you probably won't be surprised to learn that Maryland did not land near the top. Entering a transitional season for first-year coach Kevin Willard, the Terps were picked to finish 10th in the conference. That prediction mirrors most preseason...
allsportstucson.com
Four Tucsonans playing for popular Naranjeros de Hermosillo this winter
Four Tucsonans on one professional baseball team is headline news, especially at the level of the Naranjeros de Hermosillo (Sonora) in the Mexican Pacific Coast League. Alex Robles, a Class of 2013 graduate of Tucson High, agreed with the contention that the Naranjeros, who play in front of a regularly sold-out Estadio Sonora (capacity 16,000), are the New York Yankees of their league based on their popularity.
Mariners fever: Demand for merchandise has printers scrambling
SEATTLE — The Mariners are now headed to Houston to take on the Astros in the American League Division Series, and as you might imagine, team merchandise is flying off the shelves. “I mean, it’s two decades of pent-up excitement,” said Joe Munson, who works in marketing and communications...
East Valley Tribune
Legendary Longbow course sold to Gilbert group for $8.9M
Mesa’s legendary Longbow Golf Club has been sold to a Gilbert owner-operator of three other daily-fee golf courses. Daedalus Real Estate Advisors sold the 18-hole golf course at McDowell and Higley roads for $8.95 million to the Thompson Golf Group, which said it will retain its Troon affiliation and related rewards programs. The deal included a down payment of $2,685,000 and two loans totaling just under $6.3 million, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona or you wish to travel there soon, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below you will find a list of four steakhouses in Arizona that are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family members, as well as for celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
kenneturner.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Phoenix news anchor Kari Lake campaigns for Arizona governor
With Doug Ducey reaching his term limit, voters will elect Arizona’s next governor in November. Former Phoenix news anchor Kari Lake is now a Republican vying for that seat.
KOMO News
Washington breweries win big at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival
While you were busy cheering and celebrating the Mariners' wins this weekend, brewers from Washington were in Denver, Colorado winning awards for themselves at the annual Great American Beer Festival (GABF). The festival is one of the most prestigious in the beer world and every year thousands of breweries and...
Popular Arizona family-run Mexican restaurants have served up their Nana's recipes for nearly 80 years
TEMPE, Ariz. — A nana’s legacy passed down through comfort food is being shared in restaurants across Arizona today. There are several Casa Reynoso locations in the Valley, each with their own little twist on popular family recipes. In Casa Reynoso’s back of the house, you’ll find more...
ABC 15 News
Friends mourn three Grand Canyon University students killed in wrong-way crash on I-17
PHOENIX — Outside Diamondback Apartments on Grand Canyon University's campus, students crouched down to get a closer look at the memorial for three freshman students they may have passed in the hallways or shared a class with. "They were all really sweet," said Ella McGinley. The three GCU students...
17-Year-Old Hiker Killed After Slipping Off of 125-Foot Waterfall in Washington
Washington sheriff’s officials relayed that a 17-year-old hiker lost his life after falling from a Snoqualmie Pass waterfall. The teen’s fatal fall was called in to 911 at 8 a.m. last Saturday, October 9th, The News Tribune reports. He had been trekking on the Denny Creek Trail when he tumbled and fell on Keekwulee Falls, authorities said.
AZFamily
UPS looking to hire nearly 3,000 seasonal workers in Arizona; starting pay up to $23 per hour
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re looking for a way to make some extra money as the holiday season fast approaches, a part-time job could help make holiday shopping and traveling a little less stressful. UPS is hiring for the upcoming holiday season with starting warehouse pay at up...
azbigmedia.com
The Sicilian Butcher signs deal with Savory Fund to fuel growth
The Scottsdale-based restaurant group, The Maggiore Group, and private equity firm Savory Fund announced today the companies have formed a capital growth partnership to expand restaurant concepts The Sicilian Butcher with sister company The Sicilian Baker with an undisclosed investment amount. Within the next four years, The Maggiore Group and Savory will grow from three locations of The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker and open nearly 20 new units in Arizona and beyond.
azbex.com
Veto Sidelined $2B+ Roadway Project
While normally regarded as one of Arizona’s more pro-economic development and infrastructure governors, Governor Doug Ducey’s July veto of a bill that would have sent an extension of the Proposition 400 half-cent sales tax – a major funding source for Maricopa County transportation projects since 1985 – has already caused delays and ripple effects for major projects deemed essential for the county’s progress.
Comments / 2