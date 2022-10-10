ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Arizona-Washington game on?

The Washington football team (4-2 overall, 1-2 Pac-12) returns to Alaska Airlines Arena at Husky Stadium for its Homecoming game this Saturday as Arizona (3-3, 1-2) travels north. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and air on Pac-12 Network. The Huskies opened the 2022 season with four straight home-game victories before suffering losses the last two weeks, at UCLA and Arizona State. Following the Arizona game, the Dawgs return to the road to face California on Oct. 22, before the UW bye week.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Pac-12 women’s basketball television schedule released

Good things come to those who wait. Arizona fans have certainly been waiting for the Pac-12 women’s basketball schedule. They finally have it as the conference released the full slate of televised games on Tuesday afternoon. The Wildcats will have three games televised on ESPN networks. They are one...
TUCSON, AZ
realdawghuskies.com

Class of 2024: Washington Eliminated by 4-Star Arizona QB

On Twitter Tuesday Chandler, Arizona quarterback Demon Williams, Jr. announced the top 10 schools he’s considering, eliminating the Washington Huskies, although Williams says that his “recruitment is 100% open”. Six of the 4-star signal caller’s top 10 are from the Pac-12 Conference including both Arizona schools, Utah, Oregon, UCLA, and Cal. Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Old Miss, and Michigan State rounded out his schools of choice.
SEATTLE, WA
allsportstucson.com

Four Tucsonans playing for popular Naranjeros de Hermosillo this winter

Four Tucsonans on one professional baseball team is headline news, especially at the level of the Naranjeros de Hermosillo (Sonora) in the Mexican Pacific Coast League. Alex Robles, a Class of 2013 graduate of Tucson High, agreed with the contention that the Naranjeros, who play in front of a regularly sold-out Estadio Sonora (capacity 16,000), are the New York Yankees of their league based on their popularity.
TUCSON, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Legendary Longbow course sold to Gilbert group for $8.9M

Mesa’s legendary Longbow Golf Club has been sold to a Gilbert owner-operator of three other daily-fee golf courses. Daedalus Real Estate Advisors sold the 18-hole golf course at McDowell and Higley roads for $8.95 million to the Thompson Golf Group, which said it will retain its Troon affiliation and related rewards programs. The deal included a down payment of $2,685,000 and two loans totaling just under $6.3 million, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
MESA, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona or you wish to travel there soon, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below you will find a list of four steakhouses in Arizona that are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family members, as well as for celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ARIZONA STATE
KOMO News

Washington breweries win big at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival

While you were busy cheering and celebrating the Mariners' wins this weekend, brewers from Washington were in Denver, Colorado winning awards for themselves at the annual Great American Beer Festival (GABF). The festival is one of the most prestigious in the beer world and every year thousands of breweries and...
SEATTLE, WA
azbigmedia.com

The Sicilian Butcher signs deal with Savory Fund to fuel growth

The Scottsdale-based restaurant group, The Maggiore Group, and private equity firm Savory Fund announced today the companies have formed a capital growth partnership to expand restaurant concepts The Sicilian Butcher with sister company The Sicilian Baker with an undisclosed investment amount. Within the next four years, The Maggiore Group and Savory will grow from three locations of The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker and open nearly 20 new units in Arizona and beyond.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbex.com

Veto Sidelined $2B+ Roadway Project

While normally regarded as one of Arizona’s more pro-economic development and infrastructure governors, Governor Doug Ducey’s July veto of a bill that would have sent an extension of the Proposition 400 half-cent sales tax – a major funding source for Maricopa County transportation projects since 1985 – has already caused delays and ripple effects for major projects deemed essential for the county’s progress.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

