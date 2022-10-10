ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

texashsfootball.com

Buffaloes Herd Around Coach Traylor, Texas Mainstay

Another victory for the UTSA Roadrunners, another impressive coaching performance by coach Jeff Traylor. Now, the rumor mill has begun circling about a Power 5 school poaching the San Antonio leader. On October 2, Colorado coach Karl Dorrell was fired after a winless 0-5 start on the season. According to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

La Vernia ends Pleasanton’s 35- game win streak

For the first time since the first game of the season, the Pleasanton Lady Eagles suffered a defeat on the volleyball court Friday night when they lost in four sets to the La Vernia Lady Bears in a non-district home game. The loss to the Lady Bears snapped Pleasan- ton’s...
PLEASANTON, TX
CW33

Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

San Antonio falls in line with Texas, U.S. in favorite car color

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Dallas-Ft.Worth each share something in common when it comes to the color of cars on the road. A new study by iSeeCars shows that white cars are the most popular in the top four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. When moving beyond grayscale colors (white, gray, silver, black), blue was the most popular color for cars in San Antonio, Austin and Houston, while DFW took the color red as its second most popular color.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

KENS 5 adds two new reporters to award-winning news team

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5, the CBS station in San Antonio, is adding two new on-air journalists to its news team. The new additions include an investigative reporter and a general assignments reporter. “Covering South Texas takes a large, dedicated team, and we’re happy to add two excellent journalists...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Two fronts are in the forecast. What do they mean for San Antonio?

SAN ANTONIO – If you walked outside Wednesday morning, you likely felt the humidity that has returned to South Central Texas. More sunshine Wednesday afternoon will help temperatures crank up into the low 90s, definitely making it feel more like late summer than mid-October. Missing that fall feel? We...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Jetty Bandits return

Lupe Castillo of San Antonio caught and released this big bull redfish on Friday, Oct. 7. Castillo is the founder of the San Antonio chapter of the Jetty Bandits, a group of avid fishermen who come to Port Aransas every year in October to fish for redfish and other species. The group sets up along the south jetty to fish, […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX

