Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Chainlink [LINK], the crypto-ranked twenty first by market capitalization, has had a rather eventful 45 days. LINK gained by more than 16% in value over the aforementioned period, with its market cap seeing similar gains. The most optimistic news was the fact that on 28 September, LINK managed to hit a 5-week high of $8.4 and have $1.3 billion worth of tokens traded in 24 hours.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO