2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Listed on This Major Cryptocurrency Exchange: Details
One of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, BitMex, announced that six new cryptocurrencies will soon be listed on its platform. Among others, the Shiba Inu token, SHIB, will be available for trading on BitMex. Thanks to the listing, users will be able to convert, deposit and withdraw SHIB to their...
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink (LINK) Price Prediction 2025-2030: LINK’s bid for $500 will be catalysed by…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Chainlink [LINK], the crypto-ranked twenty first by market capitalization, has had a rather eventful 45 days. LINK gained by more than 16% in value over the aforementioned period, with its market cap seeing similar gains. The most optimistic news was the fact that on 28 September, LINK managed to hit a 5-week high of $8.4 and have $1.3 billion worth of tokens traded in 24 hours.
decrypt.co
Google Cloud to Let Users Pay With Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin via Coinbase
Google will let a "handful" of customers pay for its cloud services using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum via Coinbase Commerce. Internet giant Google today said that it will use Coinbase to accept crypto payments for cloud services early next year, according to a report by CNBC. Google announced the...
u.today
It's Time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Says, As He Predicts Major Collapse
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Nicholas Merten Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says BTC Facing Make or Break Moment
Crypto analyst Nicholas Merten says that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report scheduled for release this Thursday could significantly impact the price of Bitcoin (BTC). In a new video update, Merten tells his 513,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin is facing a “make-or-break” moment this week. The analyst notes...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Further Rallies for Two Explosive Altcoins, Updates Bitcoin Forecast
A popular crypto strategist and trader is predicting more rallies to come for two low-cap altcoins that have recently shown strength. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 184,400 Twitter followers that decentralized derivatives exchange Injective Protocol (INJ) is the “gift that keeps on giving.”
Generation No Thanks: Millionaire millennials are giving up on stocks and bonds—and it could have ‘significant implications’ for the future
The stock market hasn’t always been a refuge for millennials. The generation, which includes anyone born between 1981 and 1996, was coming of age when stocks dropped nearly 57% during the Great Financial Crisis of 2008. Then, after a decade of strong returns, millennials suffered through the pandemic-induced crash...
Elon Musk Nods As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, is skeptical about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and the residual...
invezz.com
One semiconductor stock to buy amidst the sector decline
Advanced Micro Devices Inc trimmed its guidance last week. Cowen's Matt Ramsay is still bullish on the semiconductor stock. AMD stock is currently down more than 60% for the year. Semiconductor stocks have been in a downtrend this year on fears of a slowdown in consumer spending. But that sell-off,...
Tesla Bull Says Stock Weakness Presents Opportunity Not Seen Since March 2020 — More Pressure Ahead If These 2 Issues Not Addressed
Tesla Inc.’s TSLA third-quarter delivery shortfall early in October raised concerns about demand that led to a sell-off in shares. What Happened: Future Fund’s Gary Black took to Twitter on Sunday to offer his take on whether the worries are well founded. While Tesla uber-bulls blamed the shortfall on logistics issues, the reason for the miss was demand drying up in China at the end of the third quarter, the fund manager said. Chinese buyers were apparently waiting for a price cut that never materialized, he said.
Motley Fool
Missed Out on Ethereum? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now
Ethereum is running into challenges in scaling its blockchain. Solana was built for scale and has attracted more uses as crypto has grown. Despite Solana's growth, it's valued at a fraction of Ethereum, but that means more upside for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Circle Adds USDC Support To Five Leading Blockchains
The second largest stablecoin issuer, Circle, is expanding support for USDC across five leading blockchains. USDC will now be available on Arbitrum One, Near, Polkadot, Optimism, and Cosmos. In addition, the firm has also launched the Cross Chain Transfer Protocol to facilitate smooth interoperability for USDC across all chains. USDC...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Google To Accept Bitcoin, Crypto For Cloud Services In Coinbase Partnership
Google will enable a subset of customers to pay for cloud services with bitcoin and cryptocurrency. The new payment method will go live early next year in a partnership with Coinbase. The exchange will migrate its data platform to Google Cloud. Google will start accepting bitcoin and cryptocurrency as payment...
Jalopnik
Nissan to Offer Pay-as-You-Go Lease Options for Buyers
Nissan is rolling out a new lease option for buyers of certain models. Automotive News reports that Nissan’s finance arm, NMAC (Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation) has introduced a new low-mileage lease program that customers can add more miles to if they need. Called SignatureFLEX, the leases start at 5,000...
3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%
Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
Morgan Stanley Makes Tesla Prediction For 2023, Cuts Price Target As Production Headwinds Linger
Morgan Stanley analysts cut their price target on Tesla Inc. TSLA stock following a delivery miss in the third quarter. What To Know: Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained Tesla with an Overweight rating on Monday and lowered the price target from $383 to $350, citing continued production headwinds. "We...
Even if every Call of Duty player switched to Xbox, Microsoft says PlayStation would remain "significantly larger"
Microsoft has responded to the concerns surrounding its Activision Blizzard deal
