Shreveport, LA

Charlotte Marie Morgan
1d ago

I'll tell you a "secret".... All your Mayors have done that kind of thing for a hot minute. do you know why it took so long to get lifting Uber in Shreveport and Bossier? Because the mayors of those cities owned the taxi companies.

KTBS

5 Shreveport mayoral candidates report campaign funds

SHREVEPORT, La. – State Sen. Gregory Tarver, one of 10 candidates in the race for mayor, is leading the pack when it comes to the amount of money received to support his campaign. Tarver had almost $390,000 on hand as of late last month, according to a report he...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Mayoral candidates clash at business themed forum

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Some of the candidates for mayor clashed over who should get credit for the city landing the Amazon Fulfillment Center. At a mayoral election forum held by the North Shreveport Business Association, the first question was how to create economic development. Republican Tom Arceneaux sparked the differing views on the Amazon deal by saying the city should concentrate on helping develop small businesses.
SHREVEPORT, LA
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Bossier City, Louisiana

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Bossier City for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Bossier City. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Candidate profile: Shreveport mayoral hopeful Julius Romano

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Julius Romano is an Italian immigrant running for Shreveport’s mayor seat. Romano said he wants to fix Shreveport roads, water systems, and infrastructure. Crime is also one of his top priorities. “You give them pride; you give them work; you give them something to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
L'Observateur

Audit finds Louisiana town violated state laws on budgets and salary increases

(The Center Square) — The town of Gibsland likely violated a number of laws in recent years due to budget failures, unauthorized salary increases, paying employees who don’t record work hours and other issues, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report...
GIBSLAND, LA
KTBS

Levette Fuller outlines part of crime fighting plan for Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - One candidate in the Shreveport mayor's race is outlining her plan for addressing crime. Levette Fuller shared her ideas through a social media post on Sunday. Fuller points to the 100 vacancies within the Shreveport Police Department fueled by resignations and retirements Fuller said starting pay for...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

New early voting site for Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La - Mid-term elections are nearing with many important races to be decided across the country and, of course, in northwest Louisiana. In preparation for what could be a busy early voting period, Caddo Parish has added a second early voting location at the Shreve Memorial Library on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. That's in addition to the Registrar of Voters location downtown Shreveport on Marshall Street.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Legislative Auditor’s Report on Mayor Perkins Released

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor released their report on Mayor Perkins' decision to change the city's Agent on Record, (AOR) for the city's excess workers' insurance compensation policy did not comply with city policy or the city charter. According to the report:. Although required by the City Charter, the workers’ compensation...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

3 killed in night of violence in Shreveport; first victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - Three people died Tuesday night in multiple Shreveport shooting. The Caddo Coroner's Office has identified one of the victims as Jaylin Edwards, 21, of Shreveport. The three homicides make the day the deadliest by gunfire in Shreveport since a domestic shooting on Nov. 4 claimed the lives...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

3 dead in 4 overnight shootings

The driver has remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. 1 escapes house fire on St. Vincent Ave. No injuries were reported. What is the economic impact of State Fair of Louisiana?. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The State Fair of Louisiana starts Oct. 27 and runs through...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner identifies Mooretown shooting victim

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a shooting victim who was fatally wounded Tuesday night in Shreveport. The coroner says 21-year-old Jaylin Edwards of Shreveport died at 8:56 p.m. at Ochsner LSU due to multiple gunshot wounds sustained 30 minutes earlier on Mandelane Street in Mooretown.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Hustler Hollywood coming to west Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A new business coming to west Shreveport has some residents concerned. The old IHOP restaurant on Financial Plaza is set to become an adult store called Hustler Hollywood. Shreveport City Council District G candidate Derrick Henderson said the business isn’t right for the area. “This...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Maxwell’s Market in Shreveport sold to local couple

SHREVEPORT, La. — Maxwell’s Market will close on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. to undergo a week or more of revamping. When the South Highlands staple reopens, the store will be under new ownership. Andrea and Eric Reuther are taking over as owners of the gourmet Line Avenue market in Shreveport. The couple also owns Bodacious Bar & Q on Line Avenue, which they opened in 2021.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Blue Cross to Shreveport City Council: No deal yet on health care plan

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There is no deal yet to revise a proposed health care plan that will include coverage for Shreveport city employees and retirees who use Willis Knighton Health System doctors and services. That was the word Monday from a Blue Cross Blue Shield representative to the...
SHREVEPORT, LA

