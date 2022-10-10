ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

thesource.com

Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú

Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Lizzo Had Time For Kanye West During Her SOLD OUT Show In Toronto

Lizzo once again has to waste time addressing someone bringing her name up; this time, she seemingly clapped back at Kanye West. Ye or Kanye West, or whatever you want to call him, has been on one. The problematic multihyphenate has landed in hot water on both Instagram and Twitter after dropping antisemitic comments. He also took his dog and pony show to Fox News to chop it up with far-right apologist Tucker Carlson about his trash white lives matters shirts.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Complex

Diddy on Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Design: ‘I Don’t Rock With It’

Diddy has spoken out against the “white lives matter” t-shirt design featured in the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s YZY SZN 9 presentation. While Diddy said he will “always support” Ye as “a freethinker,” he made clear in an Instagram-shared video overnight that he’s “not with it” when it comes to the widely criticized design featuring a hate slogan.
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

Kanye West Steps Out With Model Juliana Nalú In Matching '2024' Campaign Hats

Somehow, Kanye West's recent controversial antics seem to have scored him a new woman. On the brink of an alleged psychiatric episode, the 45-year-old and his attractive companion, who is reportedly model Juliana Nalú, were seen heading into a clothing warehouse after they enjoyed a nice meal at celebrity-favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., on Saturday, October 8.
SANTA MONICA, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Stars take aim at Kanye West following anti-Semitic tweet

Kanye West has stirred controversy once again with an anti-Semitic post made on Twitter, and, as expected, multiple big name celebrities are condemning him for his actions. The since-deleted tweet of West’s threatened violence against Jewish people in the latest chapter of “Kanye West needs to shut up”, with his tweet echoing the New World Order anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Shares Picture Of His Late Mother On IG

Kanye West posted a black and white photo of his mother on Instagram. Kanye West shared a black and white photo of his late mother, Donda, on Instagram, Wednesday. The post comes a month away from the anniversary of her passing. “MAMA,” West captioned the picture. Donda West passed...
CELEBRITIES
Engadget

Twitter and Instagram lock Kanye West's accounts after a weekend of antisemitic posts

Kanye West’s return to Twitter has been short-lived. Less than a day after Elon Musk welcomed him back to the platform, the rapper saw his account suspended for posting an antisemitic message. On late Saturday night, West, who goes by Ye now, said he would go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” In the same message, West defended himself, suggesting he wasn’t antisemitic because “black people are actually Jew.”
INTERNET
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita under fire after defending Kanye West

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita came under fire over the weekend after defending rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West. Rokita, a Republican, tweeted a link to an Oct. 6 MSNBC story that criticized Ye, prominently focused around the rapper donning a "White Lives Matter" shirt at a recent fashion show. In his defense of Ye, Rokita claimed the media was unfairly targeting the rapper for his "independent thinking" and "opposing thoughts."
INDIANA STATE
msn.com

Kanye West's episode of The Shop: Uninterrupted scrapped due to hate speech

Kanye West's episode of 'The Shop: Uninterrupted' has been scrapped after he decided to "reiterate more hate speech" in his interview. The 45-year-old rapper - who has recently been blocked from social media over anti-Semitic posts on Twitter and Instagram and been widely criticised for debuting a 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month - had filmed an episode of the YouTube series, but producers have decided to cancel its release after he failed to have a "respectful discussion".
CELEBRITIES

