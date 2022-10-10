Read full article on original website
Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú
Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
Kanye West says he wore a 'White Lives Matter' shirt because of his 'connection with God' and 'brilliance'
Kanye West addressed in a interview the "White Lives Matter" shirt he wore earlier this week. The rapper said he had a "gut instinct" to wear the shirt, which he thought was "funny." "The answer to why I wore 'White Lives Matter' on a shirt is because they do," West...
Elon Musk says he reached out to Kanye West to express his concerns about the antisemitic tweet that led to the rapper's account being locked
Elon Musk says he had spoken to Kanye West about the musician's antisemitic tweet. West was reportedly locked out of his Twitter account after he posted the tweet. Musk tweeted on Tuesday, saying that he had expressed his concerns to West. Elon Musk says he has spoken to Kanye West...
Lizzo Had Time For Kanye West During Her SOLD OUT Show In Toronto
Lizzo once again has to waste time addressing someone bringing her name up; this time, she seemingly clapped back at Kanye West. Ye or Kanye West, or whatever you want to call him, has been on one. The problematic multihyphenate has landed in hot water on both Instagram and Twitter after dropping antisemitic comments. He also took his dog and pony show to Fox News to chop it up with far-right apologist Tucker Carlson about his trash white lives matters shirts.
Diddy on Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Design: ‘I Don’t Rock With It’
Diddy has spoken out against the “white lives matter” t-shirt design featured in the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s YZY SZN 9 presentation. While Diddy said he will “always support” Ye as “a freethinker,” he made clear in an Instagram-shared video overnight that he’s “not with it” when it comes to the widely criticized design featuring a hate slogan.
Sam Rubin: Kanye West a ‘deeply discredited buffoon’ after antisemitic posts
KTLA’s Sam Rubin weighed in Monday on Kanye West’s suspension from Twitter and Instagram over a series of antisemitic posts. In one post on Twitter on Saturday, West (aka Ye) said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes […]
Kim Kardashian Beefing Up Security At Her Kids' Private School After Kanye West's Outbursts Go Viral
Kim Kardashian is doing everything to protect her kids after her ex-husband Kanye West went on an antisemitic and racist rant via social media. During the rapper's outburst, he leaked the name of the school to everyone, putting his children at risk. West's four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and...
Kim Kardashian paying for security at kids’ school after Kanye’s online attacks
Kim Kardashian isn’t taking any risks when it comes to the safety of her children. The Skims founder recently hired additional security to guard her kids’ private school after her ex-husband Kanye West revealed its name in numerous social media rants, TMZ reported. Kardashian is paying for the...
Kanye West Steps Out With Model Juliana Nalú In Matching '2024' Campaign Hats
Somehow, Kanye West's recent controversial antics seem to have scored him a new woman. On the brink of an alleged psychiatric episode, the 45-year-old and his attractive companion, who is reportedly model Juliana Nalú, were seen heading into a clothing warehouse after they enjoyed a nice meal at celebrity-favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., on Saturday, October 8.
Elon Musk welcomes Kanye West 'back to Twitter' after Instagram places a restriction on the rapper's account for violations
Elon Musk welcomed Kanye West "back to Twitter" Saturday after Instagram placed a restriction on his account. West posted a photo throwing shade at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, with whom Musk often clashes. Meta told Insider that West violated Instagram's policies, but declined to specify which one. Tesla CEO Elon...
Believe The Hype: How Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Shirt Is Problematic To The Culture!
Every Friday, we tap in with law student and viral content creator Legally Hype who give us her legal insight on trending issues in hip-hop, politics, and more. This week Kanye West and his latest antics have him in hot water. Last week in Paris at a pop up fashion show during Paris Fashion Week […]
Stars take aim at Kanye West following anti-Semitic tweet
Kanye West has stirred controversy once again with an anti-Semitic post made on Twitter, and, as expected, multiple big name celebrities are condemning him for his actions. The since-deleted tweet of West’s threatened violence against Jewish people in the latest chapter of “Kanye West needs to shut up”, with his tweet echoing the New World Order anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.
Kanye West Shares Picture Of His Late Mother On IG
Kanye West posted a black and white photo of his mother on Instagram. Kanye West shared a black and white photo of his late mother, Donda, on Instagram, Wednesday. The post comes a month away from the anniversary of her passing. “MAMA,” West captioned the picture. Donda West passed...
Instagram Deletes Kanye West’s Antisemitic Post About Jews Controlling Diddy, Restricts His Account
Instagram deleted an antisemitic post on Kanye West’s account and restricted his use of the app for violating its policies, according to its parent company, Meta. In response, West, whose legal name is “Ye,” stormed over to Twitter to shame Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for “kicking him off” Instagram.
Juliana Nalu: 5 Things To Know About The Model Spotted Out With Kanye West
Juliana Nalu is a model who is signed to numerous modeling agencies. She’s been spending time with Kanye West after his anti-Semitic social media controversy. She appears to be supporting Kanye’s political aspirations. Kanye West is mingling with yet another gorgeous model as he continues to play the...
Twitter and Instagram lock Kanye West's accounts after a weekend of antisemitic posts
Kanye West’s return to Twitter has been short-lived. Less than a day after Elon Musk welcomed him back to the platform, the rapper saw his account suspended for posting an antisemitic message. On late Saturday night, West, who goes by Ye now, said he would go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” In the same message, West defended himself, suggesting he wasn’t antisemitic because “black people are actually Jew.”
Kanye West ‘Restricted’ By Instagram & Has Content Deleted For Violating Policies
UPDATE (10/9/2022 @ 5:30 pm EST): Kanye has also been suspended from Twitter after posting anti-semitic remarks — meaning he can no longer tweet and the posts in question were removed. A rep for Twitter confirmed he “has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies,” per the New York Post.
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita under fire after defending Kanye West
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita came under fire over the weekend after defending rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West. Rokita, a Republican, tweeted a link to an Oct. 6 MSNBC story that criticized Ye, prominently focused around the rapper donning a "White Lives Matter" shirt at a recent fashion show. In his defense of Ye, Rokita claimed the media was unfairly targeting the rapper for his "independent thinking" and "opposing thoughts."
Kanye West's episode of The Shop: Uninterrupted scrapped due to hate speech
Kanye West's episode of 'The Shop: Uninterrupted' has been scrapped after he decided to "reiterate more hate speech" in his interview. The 45-year-old rapper - who has recently been blocked from social media over anti-Semitic posts on Twitter and Instagram and been widely criticised for debuting a 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month - had filmed an episode of the YouTube series, but producers have decided to cancel its release after he failed to have a "respectful discussion".
