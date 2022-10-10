Read full article on original website
Related
Aikman Criticized for Controversial Comment During ‘MNF’
The broadcaster’s statement was in response to a perplexing roughing the passer call during the contest.
KC Indian Center protests outside Chiefs MNF game calling for name change
As the Kansas City Chiefs welcomed in the Las Vegas Raiders for Monday Night Football, one group called on the team to change its name.
CBS Sports
Chiefs vs. Raiders player props, odds, bets, Monday Night Football picks: Patrick Mahomes over 275.5 yards
Many were wondering who would replace the production of the departed Tyreek Hill in Kansas City, but most didn't expect it to be Clyde Edwards-Helaire in terms of finding the end zone. The running back has five touchdowns on the season and is a +105 prop bet (risk $100 to win $105) to find the end zone on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Chiefs (3-1) are hosting the Raiders (1-3) with Edwards-Helaire listed as the third likeliest option to hit pay dirt. He trails just Travis Kelce (-124) and Josh Jacobs (-108), while being ahead of Davante Adams (+125).
Yardbarker
Even Mike Pereira couldn't defend awful roughing call against Chiefs DT Chris Jones on MNF
It was one of the worst calls of all time. Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was called for a "roughing the passer" penalty on third-and-eight after a beautiful strip-sack of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. It was a textbook sack and the Chiefs, down 20-7 at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Game Updates
Join us for live game updates between the 1-3 Las Vegas Raiders at the 3-1 Kansas City Chiefs
AOL Corp
ESPN’s Troy Aikman suggests the NFL ‘take the dresses off’ after controversial ‘MNF’ roughing penalty
ESPN “Monday Night Football” analyst Troy Aikman was, understandably, upset after a bad roughing the passer call right before halftime of the Kansas City Chiefs' 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s easy to understand why. Yet right before play resumed, Aikman made a sexist comment...
NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Packers News
If the Green Bay Packers want to sign Odell Beckham Jr. later this season, they'll need to increase their offer from last year. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Packers offered Beckham the veterans' minimum of $660,000 in 2021. This was after the Cleveland Browns waived Beckham. When the dust...
Giants player stuck in London after win over Packers (UPDATE)
The New York Giants will be a man short Wednesday at practice. That’s because punter Jamie Gillan was forced to stay behind following Sunday’s 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo:. #Giants P Jamie Gillan remains in London following the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
atozsports.com
Broncos and Russell Wilson disrespected on MNF despite not playing
The Denver Broncos are not part of the AFC West matchup happening right now on Monday Night Football. Somehow, Russell Wilson and the Broncos are still getting disrespect by a particular fan at the game. Now, this is an unbelievable “troll” job by this fan. The Broncos are not taking...
247Sports
Raiders and Chiefs Sound Off Following MNF Matchup
Hear from Josh McDaniels, Davante Adams, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce following Chiefs 30-29 victory on MNF.
Raiders WR Davante Adams could be facing suspension for off-field shove
Things went from bad to worse for the Raiders in Week 5. Not only did they fail to get the win in Kansas City after leading 17-0, but they could be without their star receiver when they return from the bye week. According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Davante Adams...
iheart.com
Video Shows Davante Adams Shoving Production Crew Member After 'MNF' Loss
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams "is facing NFL discipline" and "potentially even a suspension" in relation to the incident in which he shoved a Monday Night Football production crew member following his team's 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. "The league is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Lions, Odell Beckham, Packers, Vikings
Lions HC Dan Campbell believes the team has hit rock bottom following their blowout loss on Sunday. “Look, you just be honest with them. You tell them exactly what it is. To me, it’s about as bad as it gets. This is the worst. This is where we’re at. And sometimes, it’s going to get bad before it gets better,” Campbell said, via John Maakaron of SI.com. “And, I believe we hit rock bottom. So now, the only place to go is back up.”
KMBC.com
Headed to Arrowhead or watching from home? Here's what you need to know for the Chiefs on MNF
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night for the team's second regular season home game at Arrowhead Stadium. Going to the game or watching from home, Here's everything you need to know about the primetime matchup. Game Entertainment. GRAMMY-winning...
Yardbarker
Troy Aikman rips NFL over roughing the passer penalties
Troy Aikman may have been a star quarterback when he played in the NFL, but he’s had enough of the star treatment quarterbacks are receiving on the field. Aikman and Joe Buck were calling the Week 5 “Monday Night Football” game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. The game was impacted by a huge call shortly before halftime.
Comments / 0