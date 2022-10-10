ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs vs. Raiders player props, odds, bets, Monday Night Football picks: Patrick Mahomes over 275.5 yards

Many were wondering who would replace the production of the departed Tyreek Hill in Kansas City, but most didn't expect it to be Clyde Edwards-Helaire in terms of finding the end zone. The running back has five touchdowns on the season and is a +105 prop bet (risk $100 to win $105) to find the end zone on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Chiefs (3-1) are hosting the Raiders (1-3) with Edwards-Helaire listed as the third likeliest option to hit pay dirt. He trails just Travis Kelce (-124) and Josh Jacobs (-108), while being ahead of Davante Adams (+125).
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Packers News

If the Green Bay Packers want to sign Odell Beckham Jr. later this season, they'll need to increase their offer from last year. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Packers offered Beckham the veterans' minimum of $660,000 in 2021. This was after the Cleveland Browns waived Beckham. When the dust...
atozsports.com

Broncos and Russell Wilson disrespected on MNF despite not playing

The Denver Broncos are not part of the AFC West matchup happening right now on Monday Night Football. Somehow, Russell Wilson and the Broncos are still getting disrespect by a particular fan at the game. Now, this is an unbelievable “troll” job by this fan. The Broncos are not taking...
iheart.com

Video Shows Davante Adams Shoving Production Crew Member After 'MNF' Loss

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams "is facing NFL discipline" and "potentially even a suspension" in relation to the incident in which he shoved a Monday Night Football production crew member following his team's 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. "The league is...
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Lions, Odell Beckham, Packers, Vikings

Lions HC Dan Campbell believes the team has hit rock bottom following their blowout loss on Sunday. “Look, you just be honest with them. You tell them exactly what it is. To me, it’s about as bad as it gets. This is the worst. This is where we’re at. And sometimes, it’s going to get bad before it gets better,” Campbell said, via John Maakaron of SI.com. “And, I believe we hit rock bottom. So now, the only place to go is back up.”
Yardbarker

Troy Aikman rips NFL over roughing the passer penalties

Troy Aikman may have been a star quarterback when he played in the NFL, but he’s had enough of the star treatment quarterbacks are receiving on the field. Aikman and Joe Buck were calling the Week 5 “Monday Night Football” game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. The game was impacted by a huge call shortly before halftime.
