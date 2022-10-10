Read full article on original website
Caledonia School Board
1. Tell us about yourself. My name is Tim Gunn and I am running for Caledonia School Board. My wife and I moved to Caledonia eight years ago so we could be closer to our grandchildren and to live in a beautiful part of this great country. I am a retired police officer from the Chicagoland area (Downers Grove Police 20+ years, and Addison Police seven years). I received a B.S. from Eastern Illinois University in 1976. I have been involved with Caledonia for several years; four years with Community Spirit and three years with the Posse, volunteer, Houston County Sheriff Office.
Judith “Judy” Ann (Carothers) Peters
Judith “Judy” Ann (Carothers) Peters went to be with her Lord on August 29, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Greenfield Lutheran Church in Harmony, Minn. There will be no visitation prior to services. Casual dress is encouraged. Lindstrom Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Houston School Board
1. Tell us about yourself. I grew up in Brownsville, MN. I have lived in Houston for 16 years with my husband; we have four children. Shortly after we moved to Houston, I opened a successful in-home daycare and cared for many children over the course of nine years, I chose to change paths when my youngest entered kindergarten. I am now co-owner of Barista’s Coffee House in Houston. I also served as a member of the Friends of the Library board for Houston Public Library.
Spring Grove girls complete season sweep of Schaeffer
Spring Grove served with 95% accuracy while completing a season volleyball sweep of visiting Schaeffer Academy on Sept. 20 with set scores of 25-10, 25-12, 25-8. Seven different SG servers had aces. Each team had four service errors, but SG served 14 aces and SA zero. Just as in the previous meeting, the Spring Grove Lions scored with 34 kills and a good 25% hitting efficiency. The Schaeffer Lions slipped to 0% efficiency with more hitting errors (16) than kills (11).
Rushford-Peterson School Board
Kris Leisen Candidate for Rushford-Peterson School Board. 1. Tell us about yourself. My name is Kris Leisen. My husband Dan, who is a disabled Army veteran and I have lived in Rushford for 32 years. We have three children, two of which graduated from Rushford-Peterson Schools. Ben is a motion graphics designer, Nick owns a Snap Fitness gym, and Leah works in healthcare. I’ve worked for the Winona County Sheriff’s Office for the past nine years and previously for six years at the Rushford-Peterson Middle School as an administrative assistant. Some of my community involvements include a Rushford-Peterson Booster Club board member and church activities.
Happy to be an American!
Have you voted yet? My mother, a first-generation American, told me to always vote! While I haven’t always done as my mother told me to do, voting is imperative. You may already have voted, taking advantage of the many expanded opportunities to cast a ballot in Minnesota. My mother would have approved. I will vote at my local polling place on election day. Do you know where to vote and do you have your identification to be sure that your vote will be tallied? This is what you need to think about.
One Moment, Please… Cooking contest back to in-person event
Since 2010, the Fillmore County Journal team has worked in collaboration with Brad Hoiness, the owner of Harmony Foods, Preston Foods, and Rushford Foods, and his team at the grocery stores, to publish a cookbook titled Tasty Temptations. All of the cookbooks we’ve published can be found on our website...
Tom Kaase Candidate for Fillmore County Sheriff
1. Tell us about yourself. I’m married to Dorle Grindland Kaase and we have a son, Kaine. I have been a resident of Fillmore County for the past 58 years. I am a business owner (Kaase Trucking, Jailhouse Inn Bed and Breakfast, and our farm). I have 35½ years of Law Enforcement experience (12 years Fillmore County, 18 years Rochester Police Department, four years as the Fillmore County Sheriff, and 1½ years MSP Airport Police). I am an FBI National Academy Graduate. I also served as a Fillmore County Commissioner for six years.
Lions linger until second half before subduing Southland
The Spring Grove defense was dominant; the Lion attack was inconsistent but yet explosive enough to excite the many fans who made the trip to Adams for the 33-14 road win over Southland on Sept. 30. Junior quarterback Elijah Solum had a hand in all five touchdowns – passing for three scores and running for two more. Tysen Grinde caught eight passes for 140 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown and a 42-yard reception down to the Rebel 3 yard-line.
Fountain celebrates successful event; plans for next
The City of Fountain hosted the Relay for Life event on August 19 and will host the American Cancer Society fundraiser again in 2023. “It was a huge success. We were well over our goal,” enthused 2022 event coordinator and city councilor Colleen Foehrenbacher. The event raised $66,000 through walker donations and a silent auction. Cities agree to host the event for two years. “We’re already thinking of the 2023 relay.”
Peering at the Past What their taste buds could tolerate, their stomachs did not
An orange was a precious Christmas gift, a century ago, for children in southeast Minnesota. In general, however, fruit could be consumed during the winter only if it had been canned after summer or autumn harvests. The transition from canned fruit to fresh fruit was highly anticipated each summer. “There were wild strawberries that were the sweetest and most succulent that I have ever tasted anywhere,” wrote Warren Lange about his youth in the 1920s and 1930s on a Houston County family farm on South Ridge. In addition to the apple orchard, he recalled black raspberries (black caps), currants, blackberries, ground cherries, apples and wild grapes with which his mother would make “the most delectable jams.” Not to be forgotten were her excellent elderberry pies. His younger brother James (Jimmy) remembered her wild black raspberry pie. Hickory nuts were a key ingredient in butterscotch pudding and Himmel’s Torte, made with dates and whipped cream. Black walnuts, butternuts and hazel nuts (filberts) were also enjoyed, but some nuts presented particular problems.
Zoning enforcement in Fillmore County
Board Chairman Mitch Lentz initiated a discussion related to Zoning enforcement during the Fillmore County Board’s October 4 meeting. Zoning Administrator Cristal Adkins, County Attorney Brett Corson, and Highway Engineer Ron Gregg contributed to the discussion. Adkins said if a zoning ordinance is in place you have to enforce...
Football Week Five: Top Teams Continue Tear
The Fillmore County Journal Sports covers 11 football teams. After five weeks, five are still undefeated. Two more have just one loss. Chatfield (#1 in AA), Caledonia (#3 in AA), Fillmore Central (#6 in A), Lanesboro (#3 in 9-man), and Spring Grove (#6 in 9-man) all won to move to 5-0. R-P and M-C posted “Ws” to move to 4-1.
2023 Wildcat Landing camping fees increase
Houston County Commissioners approved increasing the 2023 site fees at Wildcat Landing at the October 4, Commission meeting. Seasonal site fees increased by $100.00 from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 per season; primitive (tent) sites increased by $5.00 per night from $20.00 to $25.00; electric sites increased by $10.00 per night from $40.00 to $50.00; monthly sites increased by $25.00 from $425.00 to $450.00.
Lanesboro council amends developer agreement with G Cubed
During the public comment portion of the October 3 Lanesboro City Council meeting, Lanesboro resident Lester Dunn commented that he appreciated the Zoom coverage for city council meetings. “I wanted you to know that there are a lot of people who watch these meetings,” he said. “If anything good came out of COVID, that was it.”
Volleyball: Gophers Win PI Tourney, Improved to 22-1
It was a reduced week of volleyball on the whole. The TRC had just one day of league games while SEC matches saw top teams handle weaker ones. The biggest development was the ongoing outstanding season of the Chatfield Gophers. Team Chosen Valley beat La Crescent/Hokah 3-1 (24-26, 25-12, 25-14, 25-22) in their sole league game of the week. Jaelyn LaPlante had 21 (kills) and 15 (digs) to lead the way. Kara Goetzinger (9 kills), Trindy Barkeim (7 kills, 6 digs), Harper Goldsmith (40 assists, 5 digs, 4 aces), Cora Bicknese (13 digs), and Tatum Allen (3 aces) helped. Chatfield then trekked to Pine Island for some tourney action. The Gophers beat W-K 2-0 (25-19, 25-6), Hill-Murray 2-0 (25-17, 26-24), Lake City 2-0 (25-20, 25-19), and Lanesboro 2-0 (25-12, 27-25) to post an 8-0 set record in pool play. In the three-team gold championship pool, Chatfield beat Grand Meadow 2-0 (25-18, 25-13) and Red Wing 2-0 (25-21, 25-18) to win the tourney title. They became the fourth “Journal” team to win a tourney (M-C twice, SG, R-P). Notably for the tourney, H-Goldsmith had 118 assists, LaPlante 54 kills, and Bicknese 34 digs. Tatum Allen was 97 of 97 serving. Evy Goldsmith had 6 kills in the match with Lanesboro, which featured the Gophers toughest set win (27-25). Goetzinger had 6 kills and 4 total blocks, Bicknese 11 digs and 9 of 9 serving, in the win over GM. LaPlante had 10 kills and 7 digs in the win over Red Wing. GM and Lanesboro also competed (See Volleyball). The Gophers (8-0, 22-1) are essentially tied with Caledonia (6-0, 11-8) atop the TRC.
Preston calls for assessment hearings
At the October 3 Preston City Council meeting, resolutions were approved calling for assessment hearings on November 7 for Maple St. Improvements and Circle Heights Dr. Improvements. The hearings will be held during the regular meeting at city hall. Affected property owners will have an opportunity to have any objection...
Pastor Devotion – Finding your worth in God
Matthew 10:29-31 29 Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? Yet not one of them will fall to the ground apart from your Father. 30 And even the hairs of your head are all counted. 31 So do not be afraid; you are of more value than many sparrows.
Ostrander addresses unpaid fines, fees
All members of the Ostrander Council were present when the council held their regular monthly meeting on October 4. Also participating were City Clerk Wendy Brincks, Fire Chief Jason Rice, and Maintenance Director Jeremy Runkle. No other citizens were present to speak to the council on any topics. Brincks updated...
