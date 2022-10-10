Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
5 Shreveport mayoral candidates report campaign funds
SHREVEPORT, La. – State Sen. Gregory Tarver, one of 10 candidates in the race for mayor, is leading the pack when it comes to the amount of money received to support his campaign. Tarver had almost $390,000 on hand as of late last month, according to a report he...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Benton teen's suicide death puts the spotlight on bullying
BENTON, La. -- A 14-year-old Bossier City teen died by suicide in August. His family says bullies are to blame. The tragedy has rallied community members to take a stand against bullying in schools. Stand Together has hundreds joining in a united front. Meanwhile, an attorney representing the teenager's family...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Marijuana plants, guns seized near Springhill
SPRINGHILL, La. -- Marijuana plants, cash and weapons were seized recently at a house just outside of Springhill. Springhill Police Chief Will Lynd said in a social media post his department and the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office were armed with a warrant to search a large marijuana growing facility at the house.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, LA. - A man was killed Wednesday night in Shreveport after he was hit by a vehicle in the 400 block of East 70th street. Shreveport police said the incident occurred around 7:20 p.m. A vehicle traveling westbound struck a pedestrian who stepped in front of the vehicle. Police...
Comments / 0