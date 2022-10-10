Read full article on original website
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia to Play Home and Home Series with Alabama
West Virginia will be adding a very difficult out of conference series to the schedule starting in 2026. WVU will officially play Alabama in back-to-back years with the first matchup taking place in Morgantown. The Crimson Tide included the dates of the series with WVU as part of their announcement...
voiceofmotown.com
Venables vs. Brown: More Similar Than We Thought
Morgantown, West Virginia — In a recent YouTube video by MattBeGreat, he described everything that was wrong with Brent Venables, and it sounded EERILY similar to what we are dealing with in Morgantown RIGHT NOW!. In the video, he said that Venables is a great guy, but he is...
Check Out the Texas Tech Kick That’s Blowing Up the Internet
This seemed like the greatest thing ever for Texas Tech, but it backfired spectacularly. It took a couple of views to really get what happened here. Texas Tech unleashed an unexpected onside kick after scoring a touchdown in the 1st quarter and the ball was recovered by a Texas Tech player. WHOOO! Wreck 'em, Tech, right?!
WDTV
WVSSAC High School Football Rankings ahead of Week 8
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week’s WVSSAC high school football rankings are in, below are the NCWV teams who are currently in the Top 16 for all three classes.
WDTV
5 Sports Sit Down: Darrin Paul
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior head boy’s soccer coach Darrin Paul joins this week’s 5 Sports’ Sit Down to chat about the success of Polar Bears’ soccer. The identity of the team is more defense heavy than last year, “I would say we’re defensive minded, we return three starters on defense and so far we’ve only given u four goals this year I think our team takes pride in getting a shutout and we know if we keep teams you know off the scoresheet that we have a very good chance at winning, I think that we try to possess to so I think between those two, I think that’s pretty much what we’ve gravitated this year is more of a defensive minded, possession team,” said Paul.
WDTV
Saturday on the Pitch
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - University and Buckhannon-Upshur boy’s soccer ended their Saturday contest tied 1-1. Linsly traveled to East Fairmont to take on the Bees on senior night. The girl’s soccer team for East Fairmont defeated Linsly 3-0, scoring two goals in the first half and one in the second. For East Fairmont, the win total for the season is now at 11.
wchstv.com
Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. The deaths were an 82-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 78-year-old man from Randolph County, a 63-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old woman from Wayne County, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state’s death toll from the virus is now at 7,455.
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia
- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
How long until we change the clocks? Sunset info for Clarksburg, West Virginia
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
WDTV
Geraldine (Rutherford) Reese
Geraldine (Rutherford) Reese, 94, of Fairmont, passed from this life at the Fairmont Medical Center on Thursday, October 6, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on December 22, 1927, a daughter of the late Cecil B. Rutherford and Roxie A. Merrill Rutherford. Mrs. Reese was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Gerald Reese, Jr. In addition to her parents and husband, Geraldine was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Jan (Wilson) Reese; brothers, Ray and Richard Rutherford; and sister, Eloise (Rutherford) Lambert Fink. Geraldine attended East Fairmont High School before going to work at Westinghouse where she met and later married her husband, Gerald. She was an active and very longtime member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Watson. Mrs. Reese worked for Hartley’s Department Store in Fairmont for many years. She was an avid bowler and continued watching bowling when she no longer played. All of her life, Geraldine lovingly cared for her family, blessing them with her talents as a homemaker, seamstress, baker, and caretaker. Along with her husband, Geraldine was a faithful steward of the gifts that God had given to her and she used them to bless her family and friends. You would often find Geraldine singing at home, cheering on WVU, or writing cards to her family and close friends. In recent years, Geraldine was a member of the Fairmont Travelers Club and VFW, along with her good friend and neighbor of twelve years, Ralph Haymond. She was active at her Seniors group, and the local fitness center, and working at the voting polls each year. Many of her activities she shared with her good friend, Dolly Helmick. Geraldine loved spending time with her family and friends. Mrs. Reese is survived by her sister, Loretta J. (Rutherford) Woofter; son, G. Bronson Reese III; her daughter, Peggy Ann and Richard Keller of Sulphur Springs, Ohio; four grandchildren, Chad Reese and his wife Heather, Jason Reese and his wife Kimberly, Kristopher Keller and his wife Brittany, and Jennifer Ielase and her husband Alex; nine great grandchildren, Drew, Drake, and Killian Reese, Grayson and Owen Keller, and Scarlet, Fischer, Naomi and Grant Ielase; and several beloved nieces and nephews. Mrs. Reese’s family has requested that memorial contributions be made in Geraldine’s name to the Fairmont Senior Center, 105 Maplewood Drive Fairmont, WV 26554, or the Fairmont Soup Opera, 425 Quincy Street (PO Box 10) Fairmont, WV 26554. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The service will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Alex Ielase officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Mountaineer Mary Roush
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mary Roush, the WVU Mountaineer, joined First at 4. She talked about what it’s like being the third woman to be named the Mountaineer Mascot, being an ambassador for WVU, and what she has learned about herself as a person. You can watch the full...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: WVWC Interim President Dr. James Moore
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Interim President of West Virginia Wesleyan College, Dr. James Moore, joined First at 4. He talked about a recent partnership with Notre Dame High School, the “Grow Your Own” program, and the Osteopathic Medicine Program. You can watch the full interview above and watch...
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Buns
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Buns in Weston. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
Woman life-flighted after hand caught in a machine at West Virginia plant
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A woman was life-flighted Monday afternoon after getting her hand caught in a machine at the Mondi Plant in Wellsburg. Officials say she was working at one of the machines in the plant when her hand got caught. Police say she is an employee at the plant. They say due to the […]
WDTV
Sanford “Sandy” Jo Hatley
Sanford “Sandy” Jo Hatley, 79, of Jane Lew, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022. She was born in Monongah on November 5, 1942, a daughter of the late Frank and Blanche Yanero. Sandy worked as a CNA at St. Barbara’s Nursing Home and Wishing Well Nursing Home. She...
WDTV
Freedom Day set for Thursday, October 13th
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -This Thursday marks 10 years of celebrating National Freedom Day across the nation. It’s a military and veteran thank you movement. The day was founded by Dr. Robert Martino owner of Wilson Martino dental West Virginias largest dental chain. The day is to thank past and...
WDTV
Local comic and gaming store raises money for friends in the hospital
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Three local men are fighting for their lives after a serious crash in Ohio. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Tiger Hickman and Mark Lafferty, both of Lost Creek, and Drake Lemensky, of Buckhannon, were on their way home from a Pokémon convention in Illinois when their car was hit head on.
WDTV
Sunny, seasonable start to the workweek!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing cool temperatures and frost last weekend, this afternoon will be warm and sunny. As for how long this lasts, watch the video above to see those details. The past few mornings brought temperatures cool enough for frost to form and affecting outdoor plants, resulting...
Victim’s name released in Shinnston motorcycle accident
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the woman who was killed in a motorcycle accident in Shinnston on Sunday.
Retired West Virginia volunteer fire department chief passes away
A volunteer fire department in West Virginia is mourning one of its former chiefs.
