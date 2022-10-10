Geraldine (Rutherford) Reese, 94, of Fairmont, passed from this life at the Fairmont Medical Center on Thursday, October 6, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on December 22, 1927, a daughter of the late Cecil B. Rutherford and Roxie A. Merrill Rutherford. Mrs. Reese was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Gerald Reese, Jr. In addition to her parents and husband, Geraldine was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Jan (Wilson) Reese; brothers, Ray and Richard Rutherford; and sister, Eloise (Rutherford) Lambert Fink. Geraldine attended East Fairmont High School before going to work at Westinghouse where she met and later married her husband, Gerald. She was an active and very longtime member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Watson. Mrs. Reese worked for Hartley’s Department Store in Fairmont for many years. She was an avid bowler and continued watching bowling when she no longer played. All of her life, Geraldine lovingly cared for her family, blessing them with her talents as a homemaker, seamstress, baker, and caretaker. Along with her husband, Geraldine was a faithful steward of the gifts that God had given to her and she used them to bless her family and friends. You would often find Geraldine singing at home, cheering on WVU, or writing cards to her family and close friends. In recent years, Geraldine was a member of the Fairmont Travelers Club and VFW, along with her good friend and neighbor of twelve years, Ralph Haymond. She was active at her Seniors group, and the local fitness center, and working at the voting polls each year. Many of her activities she shared with her good friend, Dolly Helmick. Geraldine loved spending time with her family and friends. Mrs. Reese is survived by her sister, Loretta J. (Rutherford) Woofter; son, G. Bronson Reese III; her daughter, Peggy Ann and Richard Keller of Sulphur Springs, Ohio; four grandchildren, Chad Reese and his wife Heather, Jason Reese and his wife Kimberly, Kristopher Keller and his wife Brittany, and Jennifer Ielase and her husband Alex; nine great grandchildren, Drew, Drake, and Killian Reese, Grayson and Owen Keller, and Scarlet, Fischer, Naomi and Grant Ielase; and several beloved nieces and nephews. Mrs. Reese’s family has requested that memorial contributions be made in Geraldine’s name to the Fairmont Senior Center, 105 Maplewood Drive Fairmont, WV 26554, or the Fairmont Soup Opera, 425 Quincy Street (PO Box 10) Fairmont, WV 26554. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The service will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Alex Ielase officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO