ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Texas Tech football: The Dilemma of the Quarterback Room

A phrase sometimes heard in football is: “If you have two starting quarterbacks you have no quarterback”. In the case with Texas Tech football this season, that number is three. The phrase does not imply that none of your quarterbacks are good, it is that you can make a case for each of them starting for your team. It’s a matter of which way do you go? Entering the bye week, Joey McGuire is facing a dilemma with his most important position group.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Check Out the Texas Tech Kick That’s Blowing Up the Internet

This seemed like the greatest thing ever for Texas Tech, but it backfired spectacularly. It took a couple of views to really get what happened here. Texas Tech unleashed an unexpected onside kick after scoring a touchdown in the 1st quarter and the ball was recovered by a Texas Tech player. WHOOO! Wreck 'em, Tech, right?!
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Morgantown, WV
Lubbock, TX
Football
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
Football
City
Lubbock, TX
KCBD

Vine to Wine event set for Oct. 27 in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Did you know that the High Plains produces around 80-85% of Texas wine grapes? Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Lubbock County has partnered with English Newsom Cellars to host Vine to Wine on Oct. 27 to talk about the process of making wine from the vineyard to the bottle.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Beto O’Rourke to visit Texas Tech as part of college tour

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Beto O’Rourke will visit Texas Tech University Tuesday on his college tour. He’ll be at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion at 10:00 a.m. The Democratic candidate for governor will focus on talking and reaching out to young voters before the midterm elections. O’Rourke is visiting...
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Students react to Beto's appearance at Tech

Beto O’Rourke was on Texas Tech campus for a rally as his final stop in his college campaign tour. Students provided opinions across the political spectrum in advance of the upcoming election. Geoffrey Daniels, a third year creative media industries major from Round Rock, spoke on the importance of...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Big 12 Conference#Texas Tech#Baylor#The Red Raiders#Texastech Com
KCBD

Sunshine brings a South Plains warm up

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Drier and warmer weather returns to the South Plains area today. The pattern will foster chilly nights and early mornings, but warm afternoons. You’ll find more rain totals at the end of this post. Low clouds and areas of low visibility in fog/mist are possible...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

SkyGardens: Now selling home grown West Texas flowers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here in West Texas it’s common to see a cotton field or a corn field, but something you might not see on your everyday commute is a flower farm. SkyGardens is just that, rows of beautiful flowers right in the middle of a cotton patch. It’s a new business, but with a rich history.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

SPEC holds electrical safety demonstration for Lubbock students

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Electric Co-Op (SPEC) is hosting Lubbock 4th graders for an electric safety demonstration this week. SPEC says the demonstrations are a four-part program showing students the dangers of electricity and the technical skills needed to be a lineman. The 4th graders are learning about overhead and underground power lines, crew rescues, and general electric safety.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location Is Now Under Construction

Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. Stop by any Thursday, Friday, or Saturday night and you're bound to end up on a waitlist. The current location of Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock remodeled in an attempt to shove in more tables, but it didn't help reduce the lengthy wait. Lubbock just loves Texas Roadhouse. Soon, Lubbock will have a brand new Texas Roadhouse to enjoy.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock Municipal Court to be closed on Friday, Oct. 14

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Municipal Court will be closed on Friday, October 14. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, citations with October 14 due dates will be moved to the following business day on Monday, October 17. Municipal Court is located at...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Auction for Lubbock amusement park Joyland cancelled

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been cancelled. The owners of the Lubbock staple told Amusement Today other opportunities presented themselves prior to the auction taking place. The auction was originally scheduled for Oct. 27. The owners of Joyland announced in September that after 5...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City of Lubbock sends residents flood questionnaire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the south plains see its full transition into the fall season, residents can expect more inclement weather, along with its implications. The City of Lubbock Engineering Department is asking residents to fill out a flood questionnaire to better understand the residents’ issues or concerns.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

How retail competition will change your electric bill

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following KCBD’s report on the City of Lubbock’s steps to selecting electric providers to serve as a safety net for customers, a viewer submitted a list of questions about other aspects of the retail electric change coming next year. Meeting with providers. First was...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy