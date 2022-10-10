Read full article on original website
Business Insider
How to know if someone has blocked you on Facebook Messenger
To find out if someone has blocked you on Messenger, you should first send them a message. If your message is not delivered, even after the recipient has been online, you're most likely blocked. To tell if your message isn't delivered, it will have an empty circle with a check...
Gizmodo
Millions Are Downloading BeReal but Data Shows Daily Users Fall Behind Other Apps
BeReal, the increasingly popular social media app that every other platform wants to be, is seeing some major traction in 2022. New data indicates that the app—which is particularly popular with the Gen Z crowd—has racked up 53 million downloads so far this year. While the app is doing well in terms of downloads, it seems some people aren’t using the app daily.
TechCrunch
Elon Musk buying Twitter after all, the ‘next Mark Zuckerberg’ and fare thee well, Stadia
Want it in your inbox? Get it here. Stadia’s death: Devin opined on the recent Stadia shutdown, saying the shocking demise of the gaming service was the fault of one entity alone: Google. He writes: “No one trusts Google. It has exhibited such poor understanding of what people want, need and will pay for that at this point, people are wary of investing in even its more popular products.”
TikTok's Search Engine Pumps Misinformation to Its Young Users
TikTok' young users are increasingly using its search as the "new Google." It frequently points them to false and misleading claims about major news stories.
BeReal-ity Check! Social Media App Is Dubbed A Threat To Instagram, TikTok But There Is More To The Story Than 50M Downloads
BeReal, a social media app that encourages users to take a photo every day in an effort to create a daily habit, has amassed more than 53 million downloads across Apple Inc.’s AAPL iOS App Store and Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google Play Store, globally. What Happened: BeReal,...
teslarati.com
PayPal tells Teslarati it’s not fining users $2,500 for spreading misinformation
PayPal confirmed with Teslarati that it is not fining people for misinformation in an email to Teslarati. We recently reported on Elon Musk’s agreement with PayPal’s former president, David Marcus, who said in a Tweet that PayPal’s Accepted User Policy went against everything he believed in. Teslarati...
The Verge
Facebook warns 1 million users whose logins were stolen by scam mobile apps
Meta is warning Facebook users about hundreds of apps on Apple and Google’s app stores that were specifically designed to steal login credentials to the social network app. The company says it’s identified over 400 malicious apps disguised as games, photo editors, and other utilities and that it’s notifying users who “may have unknowingly self-compromised their accounts by downloading these apps and sharing their credentials.” According to Bloomberg, a million users were potentially affected.
Warning as Amazon Scammer Begs Customer to Cancel Orders to 'Save Jobs'
"Avoid doing whatever they are asking," a Redditor said. "Deal with it through official channels. Screenshot everything."
Meta says it detected more than 400 malware apps targeting users’ Facebook login information
Facebook’s parent company Meta said on Friday that it has detected more than 400 malware apps this year designed to steal users’ Facebook login information. The apps, which were listed on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, were disguised to look like fun or useful apps, from photo editors to VPNs to fitness trackers, Meta said in a press release.
technewstoday.com
How to See Old Stories on Facebook?
Facebook has a default setting that saves all the stories you upload from your account. You can revisit these even after the 24-hour limit. However, the location of these old stories is different from your normal stories. Luckily, you can easily access the location to see your old Facebook stories...
Advertising regulator bans seven misleading government newspaper ads
The UK’s advertising regulator has banned seven government newspaper adverts because of their misleading appearance.The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said the so-called “advertorials”, which appeared in local newspaper in March, were not obviously identifiable as ads.Advertorials are commercial advertisements which are presented as articles. Under rules, it must be obvious that such articles are paid for and not normal editorial content.MPs had complained about the placements, which sought to promote the government’s “Levelling up” policy.The department was headed by Tory MP Michael Gove at the time, who has since returned to the backbenches.They appeared on 13 March on the websites...
The Verge
All YouTube users will soon have an account handle — but some will get to pick theirs earlier
All YouTube users will soon get a new way of identifying themselves. The company announced today that @name handles will be used across the platform, a convention that’s common elsewhere on the internet but a departure for YouTube. Every YouTube user will have a unique handle that applies across...
The Verge
What does Mark Zuckerberg think ‘open’ means?
Mark Zuckerberg wants to own the future of computing — but not alone. That’s the intended takeaway from this year’s Meta (formerly Facebook, formerlier Oculus) Connect, where the Meta CEO described his plans for a new computing platform. “In each generation of computing that I’ve seen so far — PCs, mobile — there’s basically an open ecosystem and there’s a closed ecosystem,” Zuckerberg said. “I strongly believe that an open, interoperable metaverse built by many different developers and companies is going to be better for everyone.”
How LinkedIn Became a Place to Overshare
“This isn’t Facebook,” users of LinkedIn complain. But others are finding it a valuable place to talk about much more than work. (Neil Webb/The New York Times) About three years ago, Joel Lalgee started posting on LinkedIn. He works in recruiting, so naturally, he spent a lot of time on the site, where people list their work experience and job seekers look for their next gig. But he didn’t just write about work. He wrote about his personal life: the mental health challenges he faced as a teenager, and his life since. “Being able to share my story, I saw it as a way to connect with people and show you’re not alone,” he said.
The Verge
Mark Zuckerberg is about to reveal Meta’s next VR headset
He bet his company on building the metaverse a year ago by rebranding Facebook to Meta. Now, it’s time for a progress update. During Meta’s annual Connect conference later today, CEO Mark Zuckerberg will reveal “Project Cambria,” the high-end VR headset he has been teasing in interviews and social media posts all year. The device is expected to focus on more than just VR by adding mixed reality, technology that blends the virtual and physical. Face and eye tracking will also enable more realistic avatars and higher-fidelity graphics. Expect a price point that is significantly higher than the Quest 2’s $399 price tag.
The Verge
CNN accused of rug pull as it abandons its NFT project
On Monday afternoon, as pointed out by Parker Molloy, CNN ended its big Web3 project by announcing, “we have decided that it’s time to say goodbye to the Vault by CNN.”. You may have already forgotten about it, but Vault by CNN launched in the summer of 2021 as a marketplace for its own NFTs (non-fungible tokens) that would “offer collectors the opportunity to own a piece of history.” Sort of like NBA Top Shot except for media nerds instead of basketball nerds, it minted CNN reports of key events or artistic interpretations inspired by them, creating digital collectibles that owners could show off somehow or trade with others, like baseball cards. This idea apparently seemed more reasonable while cryptocurrency prices were sky-high, and headlines about NFTs didn’t include phrases like “trading volumes collapse 97 percent since January peak.”
NFL・
TechCrunch
Truth Social debuts in the Google Play Store
Axios first reported Wednesday that Truth Social, former President Trump’s social network, cleared the necessary hurdles to get approval from Google. The app became available on Android shortly after and is now live in the Play Store, extending its reach to Google’s mobile operating system. Axios reported back...
ohmymag.co.uk
Netflix users warned to turn on important setting immediately to protect their account
It’s easy to think that your accounts are safe these days because you’ve got some elaborate password full of special characters but this is not always the case. Even the most intricate password can be hacked or leaked. The most recent data breach for Netflix was in October 2021 when an employee leaked company data in protest at the Dave Chappelle special, The Closer. Reporting in theFirewall Times,
The Verge
Layoffs at Gimlet and Parcast expose cracks in Spotify’s exclusivity model
Last week’s layoffs at Spotify were a jolt for the audio industry. Eleven shows were axed, and employees were blindsided by the news. The company framed it as a small change, with Spotify spokesperson Grey Munford saying that less than 5 percent of original podcast staffers were cut or reassigned. But the pain is being felt acutely at Gimlet and Parcast — nearly one-third of the members of each studio’s union were cut.
The Verge
How to understand TikTok’s homescreen icons
Icons have become a very handy way of accessing the features of your various apps — especially when you’re dealing with a lot of features on the relatively small screen of your phone. However, if you’re not yet familiar with a particular app and you are faced with a plethora of icons, most of which are not labeled, how do you know what they are and how you should be handling them?
