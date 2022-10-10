ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Kickoff time announced for No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 11 UCLA

One of the most exciting matchups at Autzen Stadium in recent memory finally has a kickoff time. On Monday morning, the Pac-12 announced that No. 12 Oregon would host No. 11 UCLA starting at 12:30 PM PT on either FOX or FS1 on October 22nd. Oregon has already announced the game is a sellout except for standing-room-only tickets.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
State
Tennessee State
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Florida State
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
State
Texas State
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Football
State
Colorado State
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
Utah Football
Local
California College Sports
State
Georgia State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Oregon Ducks unveil 'Stomp Out Cancer' uniforms for UCLA clash

The 12th-ranked Oregon Ducks improved to 5-1 on the season via Saturday's 49-22 win over the Arizona Wildcats and presented fans with a visual gift on the Monday of their bye week. As mentioned by TMZ Sports and Zachary Neel of Ducks Wire/USA Today, Oregon unveiled special "Stomp Out Cancer"...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colorado vs. Cal: Looking back at recent matchups

Colorado will be looking for not only its first Pac-12 win but its first victory of the season overall as the Buffs face the California Golden Bears on Saturday. For the past six seasons, the Bears have been led by head coach Justin Wilcox, who personally holds a 2-1 record against the Buffs. Colorado has played the Golden Bears five times since joining the Pac-12 and holds a 2-3 record in those contests. Besides last season’s matchup, most of the games have been relatively close. The two teams also played in 2010 and 2011, but those were nonconference affairs and neither ended...
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Ats#Utah Utes#American Football#College Football#Rice Eccles Stadium#Kickoff#Espn#Usa Today Sports Scores

Comments / 0

Community Policy