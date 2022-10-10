Read full article on original website
Red Iguana Is a Very Popular Mexican Restaurant in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
Hale Centre Theatre Is Soon Ending Its Showing of The Unsinkable Molly BrownS. F. MoriSandy, UT
The Lion King Production Will Be Ending Its Salt Lake City Performances SoonS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
‘A definite concern’: Why Utah’s Kyle Whittingham wants touchbacks
The Utes have allowed opponents to have a few long kickoff returns. The solution? More touchbacks means fewer chances for big returns.
What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with No. 7 USC
Kyle Whittingham said things won't get any easier this week as they welcome a talented USC team to Rice Eccles Stadium on Saturday.
247Sports
Kickoff time announced for No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 11 UCLA
One of the most exciting matchups at Autzen Stadium in recent memory finally has a kickoff time. On Monday morning, the Pac-12 announced that No. 12 Oregon would host No. 11 UCLA starting at 12:30 PM PT on either FOX or FS1 on October 22nd. Oregon has already announced the game is a sellout except for standing-room-only tickets.
A former BYU football commit who played at UCLA is in the transfer portal
Tyler Manoa, who played for the UCLA Bruins football program after having interest in the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes in high school, is in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Arizona Football Coaches Association shows support for Shaun Aguano to be the permanent ASU head coach
Phoenix Brophy Prep coach Jason Jewell, president of the AzFCA, wrote a letter recommending Shaun Aguano to be the permanent head football coach at Arizona State. It was posted by the AzFCA on social media Sunday late afternoon. Before Aguano's first win as interim coach in ASU's 45-38 win over No. 21 Washington on Saturday,...
Yardbarker
Oregon Ducks unveil 'Stomp Out Cancer' uniforms for UCLA clash
The 12th-ranked Oregon Ducks improved to 5-1 on the season via Saturday's 49-22 win over the Arizona Wildcats and presented fans with a visual gift on the Monday of their bye week. As mentioned by TMZ Sports and Zachary Neel of Ducks Wire/USA Today, Oregon unveiled special "Stomp Out Cancer"...
Colorado vs. Cal: Looking back at recent matchups
Colorado will be looking for not only its first Pac-12 win but its first victory of the season overall as the Buffs face the California Golden Bears on Saturday. For the past six seasons, the Bears have been led by head coach Justin Wilcox, who personally holds a 2-1 record against the Buffs. Colorado has played the Golden Bears five times since joining the Pac-12 and holds a 2-3 record in those contests. Besides last season’s matchup, most of the games have been relatively close. The two teams also played in 2010 and 2011, but those were nonconference affairs and neither ended...
Arrinten Page commits to USC; Andy Enfield lands another big recruit
Wheeler High School (Georgia) center Arrinten Page announced his commitment to USC on Monday. Page is the second big men's basketball recruit for USC coach Andy Enfield in the past week, joining coveted North Carolina combo guard Silas Demary Jr. And another one could be on the way. USC is ...
Highly recruited Basha 2024 QB Demond Williams Jr. has Arizona State in his top 10
Chandler Basha junior quarterback Demond Williams Jr., released his top 10 college during his team's bye week, and Arizona schools are in the mix. Both Arizona State and Arizona are among his top colleges that he tweeted out on Tuesday. He also said that his recruitment in 100% wide open.
