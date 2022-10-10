Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Go Blue Ridge
Public Divided over Renovations plans for Howards Knob Park
Community members are at odds regarding proposed renovations and updates to Howard's Knob Park. At the October 4th Watauga County Commisioners meeting Parks and Recreation Director Eric Smallwood requested approval regarding his new plans for the park. Smallwood said “that this plan will show improvements to existing facilities that are in the park right now making them accessible to everyone.” And that “This grant is for individuals with physical disabilities, mental disabilities, and for our veterans.”
Go Blue Ridge
NCDOT holding meeting to get Community input regarding US-321/US-421 Lane Expansion
The N.C. Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting Thursday, Oct. 13, in Watauga County to receive comments for a proposed widening project to improve U.S. 321/U.S. 421 west of Boone. The purpose of this project is to improve traffic flow, mobility, and safety for all users. The public...
Go Blue Ridge
School Busses are being hit more and more
On Friday October 7th a Watauga County School Bus was struck on the 105 bypass while picking up students. Fortunately no one was injured and the bus was able to be transported back to the lot despite it's superficial damage. Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliot spoke with me regarding this incident and how the rate at which local school buses are being hit has been steadily rising in recent years. He said that there has been a marked increase in vehicles striking a stopped bus within the past year. In addition to this numbers of instances where cars pass stopped busses using their stop sign has gone up as well. Passing a stopped school bus actively picking up students causes great danger to the students. Elliot mentioned how school busses are equipped with several onboard cameras that are used to record such instances and that they proscute those caught passing busses. Elliot requests drivers to be mindful of school busses and reassures us that statistically they are still the safest way to transport students to and from school.
Comments / 0