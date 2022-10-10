Read full article on original website
hiphop-n-more.com
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
Nick Cannon’s Baby Mama Drama Might Be Heating Up With Announcement of Baby #10
Congratulations to musician and TV personality and Nick Cannon, who recently welcomed his ninth child! And it looks like he’ll soon be a father of ten. Onyx Ice Cole Cannon was born happy and healthy on September 14, 2022, to proud mama Lanisha Cole, a model living in California who has performed in music videos and also had a long career working on The Price is Right.
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
GloRilla Reveals Her Real Name, Fans React
GloRilla is showing the world just how blessed she is. This past Saturday (Oct. 8), the CMG signee revealed her real name: Gloria Hallelujah Woods. The Memphis native appeared thrown off that people just learned her middle name but affirmed that her government name is further proof of why her life is currently flourishing.More from VIBE.comGloRilla Delivers Debut Performance, Wins Best Breakthrough Artist At 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoYo Gotti Signs Rising Rapper GloRilla To CMG “& why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah?”...
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Couple Divorce Settlement Revealed
'Love & Hip Hop' stars Erica Mena and rapper Safaree Samuels were only married for two years. The couple split when Mena was pregnant with their second child and their divorce is finalized.
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending
Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Julia Fox says she broke up with Kanye West at the 'first red flag' after realizing he was dealing with 'unresolved issues'
Julia Fox said that she ended her relationship with Kanye West at the first "red flag." Fox said West had "unresolved issues" while they were dating and she didn't have "bandwidth" for them. West and Fox dated for approximately a month at the beginning of the year.
Erica Banks Faces Backlash for Saying She Only Lets Attractive Women Go to the Club With Her
Erica Banks is facing backlash for a video in which she says she has physical requirements for the women that she goes clubbing with. On Monday (Sept. 19), a video surfaced of the "Buss It" rhymer talking about her preference when it comes to the look of the people she wants in her presence while partying. The Instagram video was reportedly leaked from Erica's Close Friends account on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Dallas rhymer goes into detail about her qualifications.
urbanbellemag.com
Kandi Burruss Explains Why Sheree Whitfield & Martell Holt’s Relationship Seems Fake
Kandi Burruss’ recent comments about Carlos King had a lot of people talking. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss set social media ablaze with her recent comments about Carlos King. Fans noticed they were no longer on good terms. And for years, it’s been assumed that their issue was the controversy with Phaedra Parks. It had been rumored that a producer told Phaedra the lie about Kandi and Todd Tucker. And some believe that Carlos is the producer attached to the rumor. Reports alleged that a producer told Phaedra the rumor. She repeated it to Porsha Williams. However, Kandi clarified that the drama that went down on the show with Phaedra wasn’t what led to her fallout with Carlos.
urbanbellemag.com
Mendeecees Harris’ Baby Mama Samantha Wallace Shows Yandy Smith Some Love
Yandy Smith has clashed with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Yandy Smith has been approached with the possibility of healing co-parenting relationships. In fact, this was discussed on the current season. However, longtime fans remember how much drama unfolded on the New York show. And for years, Yandy just couldn’t get along with Mendeecees Harris’ exes. Samantha Wallace and Erika DeShazo accused Yandy of being disrespectful. And they felt like Yandy preferred to throw her relationship with Mendeecees in their faces than get along. As for Yandy, she thought Erika and Samantha were the disrespectful ones. And she wanted them to respect her position in order to co-parent peacefully.
musictimes.com
Coolio's Girlfriend Reveals Rapper's True Colors After Death, Why Marriage Did Not Happen
In a new interview published on Monday, October 3, Mimi Ivey, Coolio's long-term girlfriend, paid respect to the late rapper, with whom she was intimately connected for a decade. She also revealed his true colors - his true qualities that fans could not necessarily see since they do not live with him.
Gabrielle Union Teases Dwyane Wade For Not Mastering The ‘Stick And Move’ Of School Drop-Off
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parent and couple goals for so many reasons. They both work hard and advocate for Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as trans in 2020. The celebrity couple also shares daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who might have one of the best Instagram presences ever, despite only being a couple months short of 4-years-old. And now, we can add some playful banter and splitting parental duties to the list of why the celeb couple is so easy to admire.
‘RHOA’: Marlo Hampton’s Salary For Kandi Burruss-Produced Show Revealed After Hampton Says She Turned Down Contract Due to Poor Pay
Marlo Hampton has been on 'RHOA' since Season 4 but didn't get a full-time spot until Season 14. She once had a show on another network produced by Kandi Burruss that was canceled before filming.
Diddy Sued By Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter’s Niece
Diddy is facing legal action from a woman claiming to be Kim Porter’s niece. According to TMZ, the 52-year-old, legal name Sean Combs, is being sued by an unidentified person who claims she was wrongfully terminated by the Hip-Hop veteran. Referred to as Jane Doe, the claimant alleges Diddy, Tri Star Sports, and other entities fired her from work when she revealed she was pregnant. More from VIBE.comDiddy Performs Classic Records And New Tunes At 2022 iHeartRadio Music FestivalYung Miami Assures Fans She's Still Single While Dating Diddy50 Cent Trolls His Son's Mother For Allegedly Dating Diddy Roe claims she was...
Jesse Powell, R&B Singer Best Known for ‘90s Hit ‘You,’ Dies at 51
Jesse Powell, the R&B singer best known for his 1999 hit “You,” died on Sept. 13 in his Los Angeles home. The news was confirmed via social media by his sisters and singer-songwriters Tamara and Trina Powell. He was 51. “It is with a heavy heart that we...
