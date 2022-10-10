ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GloRilla Reveals Her Real Name, Fans React

GloRilla is showing the world just how blessed she is. This past Saturday (Oct. 8), the CMG signee revealed her real name: Gloria Hallelujah Woods. The Memphis native appeared thrown off that people just learned her middle name but affirmed that her government name is further proof of why her life is currently flourishing.More from VIBE.comGloRilla Delivers Debut Performance, Wins Best Breakthrough Artist At 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoYo Gotti Signs Rising Rapper GloRilla To CMG “& why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah?”...
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Erica Banks Faces Backlash for Saying She Only Lets Attractive Women Go to the Club With Her

Erica Banks is facing backlash for a video in which she says she has physical requirements for the women that she goes clubbing with. On Monday (Sept. 19), a video surfaced of the "Buss It" rhymer talking about her preference when it comes to the look of the people she wants in her presence while partying. The Instagram video was reportedly leaked from Erica's Close Friends account on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Dallas rhymer goes into detail about her qualifications.
Kandi Burruss Explains Why Sheree Whitfield & Martell Holt’s Relationship Seems Fake

Kandi Burruss’ recent comments about Carlos King had a lot of people talking. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss set social media ablaze with her recent comments about Carlos King. Fans noticed they were no longer on good terms. And for years, it’s been assumed that their issue was the controversy with Phaedra Parks. It had been rumored that a producer told Phaedra the lie about Kandi and Todd Tucker. And some believe that Carlos is the producer attached to the rumor. Reports alleged that a producer told Phaedra the rumor. She repeated it to Porsha Williams. However, Kandi clarified that the drama that went down on the show with Phaedra wasn’t what led to her fallout with Carlos.
Mendeecees Harris’ Baby Mama Samantha Wallace Shows Yandy Smith Some Love

Yandy Smith has clashed with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Yandy Smith has been approached with the possibility of healing co-parenting relationships. In fact, this was discussed on the current season. However, longtime fans remember how much drama unfolded on the New York show. And for years, Yandy just couldn’t get along with Mendeecees Harris’ exes. Samantha Wallace and Erika DeShazo accused Yandy of being disrespectful. And they felt like Yandy preferred to throw her relationship with Mendeecees in their faces than get along. As for Yandy, she thought Erika and Samantha were the disrespectful ones. And she wanted them to respect her position in order to co-parent peacefully.
Gabrielle Union Teases Dwyane Wade For Not Mastering The ‘Stick And Move’ Of School Drop-Off

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parent and couple goals for so many reasons. They both work hard and advocate for Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as trans in 2020. The celebrity couple also shares daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who might have one of the best Instagram presences ever, despite only being a couple months short of 4-years-old. And now, we can add some playful banter and splitting parental duties to the list of why the celeb couple is so easy to admire.
Diddy Sued By Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter’s Niece

Diddy is facing legal action from a woman claiming to be Kim Porter’s niece. According to TMZ, the 52-year-old, legal name Sean Combs, is being sued by an unidentified person who claims she was wrongfully terminated by the Hip-Hop veteran. Referred to as Jane Doe, the claimant alleges Diddy, Tri Star Sports, and other entities fired her from work when she revealed she was pregnant. More from VIBE.comDiddy Performs Classic Records And New Tunes At 2022 iHeartRadio Music FestivalYung Miami Assures Fans She's Still Single While Dating Diddy50 Cent Trolls His Son's Mother For Allegedly Dating Diddy Roe claims she was...
