Grocery & Supermaket

94.5 PST

This is New Jersey’s favorite grocery store

Even with rising food costs, visits to grocery stores in the country actually rose in the second quarter of 2022 when compared to Q2 of 2021, by 2.9%. Maybe people who got used to making their own meals at home during the pandemic decided they’d rather eat in instead of going to a restaurant.
92.7 WOBM

These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List

We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
94.5 PST

New Jersey goes deep into their wallets to find a tip

In the restaurant business, there has been a big concern with inflation, cost of goods going through the roof and increased energy costs that servers here in New Jersey will suffer in their tip jar because of the trickledown effect consumers and restaurant owners are experiencing. According to a national...
New Jersey 101.5

New at Dunkin’ — fall menu expanded in NJ

Ghouls and goblins who need a caffeine fix or a sugar rush can rejoice!. Starting Wednesday, Dunkin’ is expanding its fall line-up of Halloween spooky specialty treats to keep guests fueled up to take on the frightful season. Dunkin’ fans can sink their fangs into goodies such as the...
Travel Maven

This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other in the state.
New Jersey 101.5

There are more wild foxes in NJ than you might think

In the last 30 years, it's been rare to see a red fox in my neighborhood. You might see one crossing the road on a couple of occasions late at night or early in the morning. Now they've either multiplied at a faster rate than before or they just don't have enough natural predators to control their numbers.
94.5 PST

Please Stop Doing This at Wegmans in New Jersey

Hi. May I ask a small favor? Can you please stop leaving your shopping cart in the middle of the aisle while you look at your shopping list or your phone?. I've also seen people reading food labels or chatting with a friend that is also in the store, totally oblivious to the fact that they're smack dab in the middle of the aisle, making it impossible for other customers to easily pass by.
WPG Talk Radio

More NJ Renters Falling Behind, Facing Eviction – There is Help

New Jersey residents are increasingly falling behind on their rent payments. With economic pressures mounting amidst four-decade-high inflation, nearly one-in-four state residents admit they are behind in their rent. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the website MyEListings.com computed that 24% of New Jerseyans are "not caught up on...
New Jersey 101.5

‘High rates’ of underage tobacco sales uncovered in NJ study

Even after presenting identification that shows they're under the age of 21, many individuals were able to purchase tobacco as part of an undercover study in New Jersey. The Rutgers study, which sent people aged 18 to 20 to more than 80 licensed tobacco merchants within a 25-mile radius of New Brunswick, found "high rates of non-compliance" by convenience stores and gas station kiosks.
