Mizzou football snapshots: PFF grades, snap counts for Tigers’ loss at Florida

Fresh off blowout loss, Steelers face Tom Brady's Bucs
Still reeling from last week's beatdown from the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers' schedule doesn't get any easier. The Steelers (1-4) return to play at home this weekend, but they will host Tom Brady's Tampa Buccaneers. While the Steelers defense…
Dallas drops by as undefeated Eagles rush to remain atop division
Cardinals, Seahawks try to emerge in NFC West
For the past couple of seasons, the NFC West has been the NFL's best division. But so far in 2022, nobody is calling it the NFC Best. More like the NFC Average. The San Francisco 49ers lead the division with…
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct 9, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks off the field after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Bears come up inches short in loss to Commanders
Brian Robinson scored on a 1-yard run with 7:21 remaining to capitalize on a turnover two plays earlier and Joey Slye connected on two field goals as the visiting Washington Commanders rallied for a 12-7 win against the Chicago Bears…
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
Oct 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) looks to evade Tennessee Titans linebacker Dylan Cole (53) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Titans won 24 to 17. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY…
NFL: Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns
Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) gives a thumbs up to fans before the game between the Browns and the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Scuffling Rams face off vs. Panthers, new coach
The coaching change with the Carolina Panthers has been a much-scrutinized topic this week. Perhaps to some degree that has overshadowed the struggles of the defending Super Bowl champions. The Los Angeles Rams are 2-3 and looking shaky, particularly on…
Cowboys QB Cooper Rush preparing to start vs. Eagles
Cooper Rush is preparing to start for the fifth consecutive week as the Dallas Cowboys monitor the recovery of fellow quarterback Dak Prescott from thumb surgery. Rush is 4-0 since entering the lineup as an injury replacement for Prescott, whose…
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) before warm ups at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Washington CB William Jackson out; Bears CB Jaylon Johnson in
Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III has been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears with a back injury. Meanwhile, the Bears are getting back their top cornerback, Jaylon Johnson, for the game. Jackson was listed as…
Colts, Jaguars look to get offenses going after poor showings
One team put together an ugly performance last week, but still managed to pull out a win. The other had a showing equally as bad -- if not worse -- but didn't get nearly as lucky. When the Indianapolis Colts…
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) scrambles under pressure from Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Chargers, finally off and running, prepare for slumping Broncos
Showing more of the identity that was expected of them, the Los Angeles Chargers will play host Monday night to a Denver Broncos team searching for answers. The Chargers have moved away from consecutive defeats, including one where they were…
Report: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. to start vs. Bears
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. is expected to start in Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears, NFL Network reported, in another step of his return after he was shot multiple times two months ago in an…
Packers brace for Jets with QB Aaron Rodgers resting sore thumb
Back from a disappointing trip to London, the Green Bay Packers try to avoid back-to-back losses when they host the New York Jets on Sunday. New York can jump to 4-2 by following the New York Giants' lead and upsetting…
Wisconsin dismisses OT Logan Brown following 'internal' matter
Wisconsin has dismissed offensive tackle Logan Brown from the team, interim coach Jim Leonhard confirmed Thursday. Brown, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2019, tweeted late Wednesday night that he was entering the transfer portal. "The reality of what…
Report: Commanders' Carson Wentz nursing biceps strain
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is dealing with a biceps tendon strain near his right throwing shoulder, NFL Network reported Thursday. Wentz was listed as a limited participant in practice on both Monday and Tuesday, however he does not carry…
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders
Oct 9, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) stands on the field during warmup prior to the Commanders' game against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Chiefs rookie CB Trent McDuffie returns to practice
Kansas City Chiefs rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie returned to practice Wednesday after spending the past four weeks on injured reserve. McDuffie injured his hamstring in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. He was designated to return from IR on Wednesday,…
