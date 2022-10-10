PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two separate overnight shootings on Wednesday. A man was critically injured after a shooting in East Germantown.The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. at Duval Street near Germantown Avenue. Police say the 38-year-old man was shot multiple times.He managed to drive himself to Einstein Hospital. His car was riddled with bullets. There's no word yet on a motive for the shooting and police have not made an arrest in the case.Meanwhile in Germantown, a man is in the hospital after he was shot twice in the back. His white Mercedes SUV was also riddled with bullets.Police say that the shooting happened in Germantown on the 4900 block of Wayne Avenue, but the man was found by officers inside that SUV about three miles away on North 2nd Street.He's now in stable condition.The shooting remains under investigation

