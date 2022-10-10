Read full article on original website
WDEL 1150AM
Man fatally shot, woman injured during Seaford home invasion
Man standing outside SUV shot multiple times in Germantown: Police
"You clearly see two shooters walk up to the white SUV and fire shots at the victim who is standing outside the SUV," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
WMDT.com
Police: Seaford man shot to death during home invasion, investigation underway
Suspect At Large After Attempted Robbery At Delco Hotel
Police in Delaware County are searching for an alleged armed robber who tried to hold up a worker at an area hotel. It happened at the Fairfield Inn and Suites located at 100 Lawrence Rd in Marple Township just after 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, according to local police.
Levittown Dad Of Three Shot Dead By Coworker, Family Says
A Delaware County man was shot dead in his car at work, and his family believes a colleague pulled the trigger. Bart Masciulli of Levittown, 51, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, multiple outlets report.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation Following Home Invasion
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Seaford area that began on Tuesday night. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 11:53 p.m., troopers responded to a residence located in the 2800 block of West Stein Highway, Seaford, for a reported home invasion with a shooting where two residents were located struck by gunfire. The male victim, a 19-year-old of Seaford, was shot multiple times in the torso. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin. The second victim, a 19-year-old female of Seaford, was also struck once in her lower extremity. She was transported to an area hospital where she was treated and released.
WBOC
Dover Teen on Probation Arrested on Gun Charges
DOVER, Del. - A 16-year-old Dover boy - already on probation for previous offenses - is now facing firearms charges after a handgun and ammunition were found inside his home. Dover police said that shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers from the Dover Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit assisted Delaware Juvenile Probation and Parole with an administrative search of the teen probationer's home on the 400 block of Barrister Place. As a result of the administrative search, a blue and black polymer 80 9mm handgun and 9mm ammunition were located. The 16-year-old probationer was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Dover Police Department.
WDEL 1150AM
Arrest made in 2020 Wilmington murder
Wilmington Police have made an arrest in a two-year-old murder case in which a teenager was gunned down. Police today announced the arrest of 20-year-old Nehemiah Jackson. He's accused of shooting 17-year-old Kavai Martin on the city's East Side on July 27, 2020. Martin remained in critical condition for several...
WMDT.com
One injured in shooting at Dover pizza restaurant, investigation underway
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say one person was injured in a shooting at a local pizza restaurant Sunday afternoon. At around 4:40 p.m., the Dover Police Department received a report of a shooting at Roma’s Pizza, located at 1057 Walker Road. Officers arrived at the scene and located a Dover man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.
firststateupdate.com
Dover Police Investigating Shooting Inside Dover Restaurant
The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting at a restaurant that left a Dover man injured Sunday afternoon, according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said at approximately 4:41 p.m., the Dover Police Department received a call for a shooting at a pizza restaurant in the 1000 block of Walker Road.
Philadelphia police investigating separate overnight shootings that left 2 men injured
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two separate overnight shootings on Wednesday. A man was critically injured after a shooting in East Germantown.The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. at Duval Street near Germantown Avenue. Police say the 38-year-old man was shot multiple times.He managed to drive himself to Einstein Hospital. His car was riddled with bullets. There's no word yet on a motive for the shooting and police have not made an arrest in the case.Meanwhile in Germantown, a man is in the hospital after he was shot twice in the back. His white Mercedes SUV was also riddled with bullets.Police say that the shooting happened in Germantown on the 4900 block of Wayne Avenue, but the man was found by officers inside that SUV about three miles away on North 2nd Street.He's now in stable condition.The shooting remains under investigation
WMDT.com
Six arrested following shoplifting, pursuit in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Six suspects were arrested after they shoplifted and led police on a chase Monday afternoon in Rehoboth Beach. At around 3:45 p.m., troopers received a report of a shoplifting that had just occurred at the Under Armor outlet. It was reported that the suspects had fled the area in a blue 2013 Chevrolet Equinox that had been seen traveling northbound on Coastal Highway. Troopers located the vehicle on Coastal Highway in the area of Broadkill Road and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop.
WMDT.com
DSP investigating armed robbery of Felton convenience store
FELTON, Del. – An early morning armed robbery is under investigation in Felton. At around 1:45 a.m., troopers responded to the Canterbury Shore Stop for a reported armed robbery. It was determined through further investigation that an unknown male suspect armed with a weapon walked into the store and approached the 36-year-old cashier, demanding money. The cashier complied, and the suspect fled on foot.
WDEL 1150AM
One dead in double Hilltop shooting
Wilmington Police are investigating a double shooting Sunday evening, October 9, 2022, in the city's Hilltop area. Officers responded to the area of 3rd and Harrison streets just after 5 p.m. and found two male victims in their twenties. A 27-year old man was taken to the hospital in critical...
WBOC
Multiple Departments Battle Commercial Fire in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. - Authorities are investigating a Wednesday morning commercial building fire that caused an estimated $1 million in property damage. The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said that the fire, reported shortly before 7 a.m., occurred on the 500 block of Harrington Street. The Seaford Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene and found smoke and flames coming from structures at the property. The fire destroyed two warehouse/ storage structures on the property and caused damage to other structures at the site. Multiple regional mutual aid fire companies assisted at the scene.
WBOC
Burglary Suspect Caught in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Police have arrested a Dover man accused of burglarizing a city liquor store. Dover police said 36-year-old Brian Bowers was taken into custody on Friday following a three-day investigation into the break-in of the Happy 13 Liquors on South DuPont Highway sometime overnight between Oct. 3 and 4. Investigators said Bowers took alcohol, tobacco products, and cash during the burglary.
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Armed Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Felton convenience store early this morning. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:47 a.m., troopers responded to the Canterbury Shore Stop located at 8953 South Dupont Highway regarding an armed robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that an unknown black male suspect armed with a weapon approached the 36-year-old cashier and demanded money. The victim complied and the suspect fled from the scene on foot. The victim was not injured, and the unidentified suspect remains at-large.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Laurel area on Tuesday night. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 9:45 p.m., a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by a 17-year-old female was traveling northbound in the left lane of Sussex Highway (Route 13) just south of Chipmans Lane. At the time, a 36-year-old male pedestrian of Laurel, DE was also in the northbound left lane of Sussex Highway. The operator of the Malibu did not observe the pedestrian in the roadway, and the front left of the Malibu struck the pedestrian within the lane of travel.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Gunned Down in ‘Execution-Style' Killing in Driveway
A man was killed in an "execution-style" shooting in the driveway of a home in West Philadelphia's Wynnefield section early Tuesday, Philadelphia police said. Police officers rushed to North 52nd and Berks streets around 12:30 a.m. to find the man bleeding from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10.
Vineland woman killed in Delsea Drive crash
A Vineland woman was killed in a crash Tuesday morning. James Reustle, 57, was driving north on North Delsea Drive when his truck left the roadway and struck a car driven by Diana Reyes. Reyes, 42, was stopped at the exit of the McDonald’s at 306 N. Delsea Drive, police...
