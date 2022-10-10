ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NBC Miami

Comfortable Temperatures Arrive in South Florida During Upcoming Work Week

After months of hot temperatures and wet weather, South Florida may start to feel like the fall season in the upcoming days. The rain has pushed out for now and we expect the sunshine to roll in. This will push our highs back to the upper 80s for your Monday. It's still humid too so you'll feel it out there.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

King tides bring more street flooding to parts of South Florida

Some parts of South Florida dealt with flooded roadways Monday with king tide season well underway. And the buildup of flood waters is likely to keep happening on and off during the next two months. Stretches of road in Fort Lauderdale by Oakland Park Boulevard saw flooding, with water pouring onto the street from the Intracoastal Waterway. Fort Lauderdale saw a projected high tide of about ...
WPBF News 25

Wow! Couple makes mammoth of a discovery after Alaskan storms

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Video: KTUU via CNN) — After devastating storms moved through Alaska, a couple went on a walk that ended with a prehistoric discovery. Joseph Nassuk and his wife Andrea told KTUU that they set out on their walk to look for bones and artifacts. They certainly didn't come home empty-handed.
Daily Mail

South Florida house sales PLUMMET by up to 40% compared to last year as rising interest rates and soaring prices deterred buyers, with Miami, Palm Beach and Keys all seeing large slumps

House sales slumped in South Florida by a drastic 40 percent compared to this time last year, new real estate data has revealed - with rising rates and soaring asking prices keeping prospective buyers from pulling the trigger. Desirable locales that saw the most extreme dips in the Sunshine State...
WPBF News 25

DeSantis, officials give update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis and state officials gave an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts Monday afternoon at the Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center. He was joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Dane...
Martin Edic

Opinion: The Florida dream is over

Skyline of Florida city with palmsDenys Kostuchenko/Unsplash. I don’t want to write this. I have many friends who have realized a dream of spending winters in a warm place near the ocean. Two of them saw their homes down there destroyed this week. Fortunately they weren’t there, but that also means they could not try to protect their property either.
WPBF News 25

Multiple swatting incidents across Florida schools Tuesday

Multiple swatting incidents took place across Florida schools Tuesday. Swatting is when hoax calls are made to emergency services in order to dispatch a large number of first responders to a specific area. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Boca Raton and Cardinal Newman High School have been...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Florida Man Rode Out Storm in Bed of Pickup Truck, Rescued a Neighbor in the Process

There have been many stories about rescues taking place during Hurricane Ian but this one might just be another one for the books. In the video, we hear a man tell his story about riding out the storm in the bed of a pickup truck. But that’s not everything here. The man also tells us about rescuing another Florida resident in the process. There is something quite noble about him rescuing another Floridian during this Hurricane Ian mess. We know that hurricanes are very serious storms. They should never be taken lightly. Let’s hear the man tell us his tale here in this two-plus-minute video. We also see clips of the storm pouring out its wrath.
wild941.com

Two Missing Florida Boys Found Dead

The Lee County Sheriffs Office tells us that an investigation is underway after two missing boys were found dead. Tahjon and Tahjir Burrows are brothers and they were last seen in Lehigh around Elaine Ave N & 32nd St W. LCSO tells us they are working to determine the cause of their deaths. So sad especially since the boys were only 17 and 6-years-old. The sheriff’s office hasn’t officially given us any information yet, but there is a gofundme account created for the brothers and it says this:
cw34.com

Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up, killed in car crash in Tennessee

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Willie Spence, 23, died from injuries sustained in a car crash in Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Investigators said Spence, while at the wheel of his 2019 Jeep Cherokee, left the road and crashed into the back of a tractor trailer that had stopped on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of I-24 in Marion County, near mile marker 147. He was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the truck, from Nebraska, was not hurt.
