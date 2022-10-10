ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Twisted Development After Bodies in Suitcases Discovery: Report

The suitcases that were stuffed with the bodies of two children and discovered after a family unknowingly purchased the contents at auction were reportedly moved between storage units a year before the remains were found. A person familiar with the storage facility in New Zealand where the bodies of a primary school-aged boy and girl were kept told Stuff that while there were dead flies and rats in the storage unit, there was no smell or cause for alarm that would alert others to the presence of the children’s bodies in the suitcases. Authorities previously have said they believe the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Vegan#Animal Cruelty#Sudden Death#Cp24
The Independent

Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker

Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes” after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer.Officials say that suspect Andrew Williams attacked their mother after she asked him to leave her apartment in Melbourne, Florida.The Melbourne Police Department said the youngsters helped fend off the suspect, using the toys, sticks, and the hair dryer to push him back.Because of their actions, the mother was able to get inside the bathroom, but when she called for her daughters to join her they remained outside to protect her.Officers say that the 33-year-old suspect was fended off and fled the apartment and was eventually taken into custody.“They protected their mom,” neighbour Carrie Jacobs told News 6. “It’s a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today.”Officers say that when they arrested Williams he was allegedly in possession of drugs and was charged with assault and marijuana possession.He has been released on bond but was ordered by a judge to wear a GPS monitor and is due back in court on 7 October.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Meditation
Upworthy

Doctor stuck in traffic ditched his car and ran for 45 mins to reach in time for critical surgery

The traffic in the Indian city of Bangalore is legendary—meme-worthy even. On the worst days, it can cause excessive delays, affecting critical care services such as ambulances. On August 30, Dr. Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon with Manipal hospital, had two options: either be defeated by this traffic or make it in time to perform surgery on his patient. When traffic became completely gridlocked, the Indian doctor abandoned his car and ran 1.8 miles for 45 minutes to reach the hospital where the patient was waiting for him to perform a gallbladder operation.
HEALTH
The Independent

Serial killer Peter Tobin unwilling to give up secrets before death, police say

Serial killer Peter Tobin refused to give police details about the further murders they think he committed as they questioned him before his death.Tobin, 76, died on Saturday in the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after becoming unwell at HMP Edinburgh where he was serving life sentences for three murders.But police have long suspected Tobin had more victims and hoped he would give up his secrets before he died in prison.He was serving a life sentence for raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006.The killer was also...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy