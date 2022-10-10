Read full article on original website
William Shatner on traveling to space: 'All I saw was death'
William Shatner recounts his experience traveling to outer space on a Blue Origin capsule last year in his new book, "Boldly Go."
‘Star Trek’ Star William Shatner Felt ‘Overwhelming Sadness’ During His Trek to Space
After years of playing a spacefarer on TV, Star Trek actor William Shatner finally got a real-life chance to venture into that final frontier himself with a Blue Origin spaceflight on October 13, 2021. In so doing, the Captain Kirk portrayer became the oldest person to travel to space. But...
William Shatner’s Blue Origin trip filled him with ‘dread’ for Earth amid the ‘vicious coldness of space’: New book
The Star Trek celeb describes in a new book his unexpected feeling of "overwhelming sadness" at the edge of space.
William Shatner Reveals Mixed Emotions from Trip to Space: 'Everything I Had Thought Was Wrong'
"I discovered that the beauty isn't out there, it's down here, with all of us," William Shatner said of his October 2021 journey into outer space William Shatner's trip to outer space left him with mixed emotions. Back in October 2021, the Star Trek actor, 91, traveled on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space shuttle, becoming the oldest living person to go into space. In an excerpt from his new book Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder obtained by Variety, Shatner detailed that he was surprised by how...
William Shatner Changes Tune on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Space Flight: ‘Felt Like a Funeral’
William Shatner is sharing a new perspective on his trip to space, and it’s far more depressing than we could have imagined. The former Star Trek actor shot into the great beyond aboard a Blue Origin rocket on October 13, 2021. After, he shared that he was “moved to tears” by what he saw. But he wasn’t sure how to eloquently and effectively put his thoughts or emotions into words.
