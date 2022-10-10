This slideshow requires JavaScript. It was all hands on deck Saturday for the semi-annual Friends of the KAW clean up in the Manhattan-Saint George area. The weather was perfect for hard work on Saturday, and the Kansas River was the recipient of that from about sixty volunteers. More than five years ago, Friends of the KAW made a goal to clean up all the “really old dump sites.” Kansas River Keeper and Executive Director of Friends of the KAW Dawn Buehler from Eudora, Kansas traveled to Manhattan to help clean up sandbars between Manhattan and St. George. She explains what the volunteers are working on.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO