In Focus 10/12/22: Rob McKim, Suzanne Sprenkle, Joan Simoneau, Jim Genandt
On Wednesday’s edition of In Focus we spoke with Wamego USD 320 Superintendent Rob McKim and Honor Flight program flight coordinator Suzanne Sprenkle. Rock Creek USD 323 Superintendent Joan Simoneau also joined the program. In our final segments we spoke with Manhattan Area Technical College President Jim Genandt.
In Focus 10/11/22: Kathryn Focke, Jake Powell
On Tuesday’s edition of In Focus we spoke with Riley County Commissioner Kathryn Focke. We also spoke with Manhattan Fire Department Fire Marshall Jake Powell.
K-State Begins Final Three-Match Homestand of 2022
Texas Tech (6-3-5, 2-1-2) at Kansas State (5-7-2, 1-3-1 Big 12) Thursday, October 13, 2022 | 7 p.m. | Buser Family Park | Manhattan, Kan. Last Meeting: Sept. 26, 2021 (Lubbock, Texas) Last Result: Texas Tech won, 2-0 Last K-State win: Nov. 13, 2020 (Manhattan, Kan.) MATCH #16. Oklahoma (7-3-3,...
Iacobellis appointed new attorney, status hearing set for Nov. 7
A status hearing was held Tuesday for Robert Iacobellis, the former Manhattan restaurant owner charged with more than two dozen counts of sexual abuse involving four individuals. Judge Kendra Lewison, who is presiding over the case, announced that Salina attorney Julie Effenbeck has been appointed by as Iacobellis’ new attorney....
Motorcyclist injured in southern Riley County crash
A motorcyclist was injured Monday following a crash in southern Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 23-year-old George Turner, of Fort Riley, was northbound on McDowell Creek Road shortly before 1 p.m. and failed to negotiate a right hand curve. The bike entered a ditch, struck an embankment and Turner was ejected.
Friends of the KAW lead volunteers in successful river cleanup
This slideshow requires JavaScript. It was all hands on deck Saturday for the semi-annual Friends of the KAW clean up in the Manhattan-Saint George area. The weather was perfect for hard work on Saturday, and the Kansas River was the recipient of that from about sixty volunteers. More than five years ago, Friends of the KAW made a goal to clean up all the “really old dump sites.” Kansas River Keeper and Executive Director of Friends of the KAW Dawn Buehler from Eudora, Kansas traveled to Manhattan to help clean up sandbars between Manhattan and St. George. She explains what the volunteers are working on.
Crisis Center recognizes partners and volunteers at thank you reception
That was Crisis Center Inc. Executive Director Kathy Ray officially announcing the opening of their new safe shelter. While the shelter was completed back in July, the announcement was made Tuesday at the center’s thank you reception inside the College Avenue United Methodist Church. The thank you reception was...
Baker Leads K-State to Win on Sunday
WACO, Texas (Kansas State Athletics) – Kansas State used every second on Sunday afternoon, as Riley Baker scored her second goal of the afternoon on a penalty kick with 18 seconds remaining to help K-State collect its third road win of the season with a 2-1 decision over Baylor at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field.
Cats Win Third Straight Championship at Oregon State Invitational
CORVALLIS, Ore. (Kansas State Athletics) – The Kansas State men’s golf team continued its historic start to the season at the Oregon State Invitational as the Wildcats captured a third-consecutive team title on Tuesday, running away with the victory by finishing at 3-under par 849. The victory made...
RCPD Report: 10/12/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for burglary in the 200 block of S. Elm St. in Ogden on October 11, 2022, around 7:30 a.m. It was reported a construction company’s container was broken into and several thousands of dollars worth of tools were stolen. Officers filed...
Wildcats move to No.17 in AP Poll
Kansas State continues its steady climb in the AP Top 25, after moving to No. 17 following the 10-9 victory against Iowa State. The Wildcats, now 5-1 and 3-0 in Big 12 play, entered the poll at No. 25 following a win at Oklahoma and got a bump to No. 20 after the victory against Texas Tech. The USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll has the Wildcats at No. 16 this week.
TCU Game Set for Primetime Matchup
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – The Big 12 Conference and FOX announced Monday that Kansas State’s Oct. 22 game at TCU will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be shown on either FOX or FS1. The channel will be determined after the MLB Postseason schedule for that weekend is announced.
RCPD arrests 17-year-old in connection to summer incident involving firearm
A 17-year-old is in custody for his role in a summer incident where shots were fired outside Manhattan’s Holiday Inn at the Campus. RCPD says Marc Anthony Oliver was arrested Friday at Manhattan High School on a warrant for criminal use of a firearm and marijuana possession. Oliver reportedly discarded a bag of marijuana and a handgun inside while running away from a traffic stop in the early morning hours of July 31 in the 3100 block of Lundin Road. Officers were responding that morning after a report of possible shots fired in the hotel’s parking lot.
Ogden Man Arrested on Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child Charges
Riley County Police have charged an Ogden man in connection to a sex crimes investigation involving minors. 67-year-old Floyd Davis is charged with four total counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, involving two different victims. An online criminal complaint alleges Davis of the crime on three separate occasions in 2018 with one victim and again on at least one occasion sometime between July 2016 and February 2018 with another victim. Both victims were under the age of 14 at the time of the alleged crimes.
