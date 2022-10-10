Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Brock Lesnar Returns To Raw And Attacks Top WWE Star
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw." Lesnar made a surprise entrance before Seth Rollins could make his way to the ring for his scheduled title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lesnar confronted Lashley in the ring and attacked him after a few words, possibly setting up a match between the two for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.
wrestlingrumors.net
Huge Title Change Takes Place On Monday Night Raw
He who hath the gold. There are a lot of titles in WWE and some of them are among the most famous in all of wrestling. Winning such titles can make a hue difference for anyone, even if they have held the gold before. It means something to see a title change hands under any circumstances, and that took place again this week, albeit with some shenanigans before the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Responds To Allegation He Killed WCW
WCW was bought out by WWE in 2001, completely ending the war between the two companies, which meant that WWE had won and would not face major competition until nearly 20 years later with AEW. Kevin Nash, who won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on five different occasions, was one of the faces of the company up to its dying years, and tends to be one of the people who most often gets blamed for its failure in the Monday Night War. While on his "Kliq This" podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Nash responded to the allegations of people who believe he was responsible for killing WCW.
wrestlinginc.com
A Major Injury Forced Becky Lynch Out Of Wrestling For Seven Years
Becky Lynch has been on an entirely different level since WWE SummerSlam in 2019. The era of "The Man" began with an attack on Charlotte Flair following a pinfall loss in a match between her, Flair, and Carmella for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Shortly thereafter, fans began to rally around Lynch more and more, ultimately leading to an incredible two-plus year stretch.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Shares Cryptic Message Following Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
Since making his return to WWE last month, Braun Strowman has been a regular fixture on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," primarily working against the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis. However, with the return of former stablemate Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules this past weekend, as well as teases that Wyatt may not be acting alone, some fans expect Strowman to join up with his old partner. Yesterday, Strowman added more fuel to that fire by cryptically tweeting, seemingly about Wyatt.
Bray Wyatt WWE Faction To Include Familiar Face? Return Rumors Swirl
Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) returned to WWE on Saturday night at the “Extreme Rules” premium live event. The moment, which came after rampant speculation regarding WWE’s “white rabbit” teases, blew the roof off Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and sent social media into a frenzy.
PWMania
Jim Ross Asked if He Would Return to WWE if Given the Chance
WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross answered fan questions on a “Q & A” edition of Grilling Jr on AdFreeShows.com. Ross was asked for his thoughts on Triple H’s performance in WWE:. “I think that he’s doing fine. There’s a reset in the deck...
PWMania
Liv Morgan Reunites With Former WWE Star at Movie Premiere (Video)
Liv Morgan reunited with CJ Perry (a.k.a. Lana) at the recent screening of “Halloween Kills,” which hits theatres and Peacock on Friday. Morgan had photos shot by herself and with Perry, who has shared red-carpet videos on social media. Perry posted on Twitter:. “@YaOnlyLivvOnce is the prettiest human...
Seth Rollins Wins United States Championship On 10/10 WWE Raw
A new United States Champion has been crowned. Bobby Lashley's reign as United States Champion has come to end on the October 10 episode of Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins, who is coming off a loss against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules, was able to knock off Lashley, but the win came with plenty of controversy.
411mania.com
Brock Lesnar Returns On WWE Raw, Costs Bobby Lashley US Title
Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE TV on tonight’s Raw, attacking Bobby Lashley and costing him the United States Championship. The Beast came out on tonight’s episode of Raw while Lashley was awaiting his title defense against Seth Rollins and attacked the champion, hitting him with an F5 before hitting suplexes and locking in a Kimura Lock. Rollins came out after the commercial break and defeated Lashley to win the title.
wrestlinginc.com
R-Truth Reportedly Paired With WWE Star On Internal Roster
It's been nearly three months since fans have seen R-Truth wrestle a match on "WWE Raw", when he teamed with the Street Profits to take on Omos and the Usos in a losing effort back on July 11. But that doesn't mean the veteran WWE star isn't still factored into WWE's booking plans, which appear to include him getting a brand new tag team partner.
411mania.com
WWE News: Candice LeRae Beats Bayley on Raw, Johnny Gargano Defeats Austin Theory
– Candice LeRae picked up a huge win on WWE Raw, defeating Bayley on the season premiere. LeRae faced the Damage CTRL leader on tonight’s show and countered a Rose Plant into an inside cradle for the win. Damage CTRL attacked LeRae after and then assaulted Bianca Belair when she came out for the save.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Says He Can’t Even Talk To The New WWE Regime
It’s been years since fans have seen Alberto Del Rio make an appearance on WWE programming as he last parted ways with the company in 2016. Since then the former WWE Champion has openly stated that he would like to return, but it doesn’t seem that a return for Alberto is in the plans at the moment.
Sean Waltman Hopes Chyna Is Honored At DX Anniversary On WWE Raw, Doesn't Want To Bury Young Talent
WWE will celebrated 25 years of D-Generation X on Monday's WWE Raw with a reunion featuring Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and Sean Waltman. Triple H, Michaels, and Road Dogg remain involved in WWE with Triple H leading WWE creative, Michaels leading NXT creative, and Dogg producing. Waltman (X-Pac) has remained close with the group despite not working for the company.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Creating New Tag Team With Unlikely Partners
WWE has a lot of people on their roster that they could put in a team. Now, we have one more partnership forming. R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin are veterans of the WWE locker room. The two stars have crossed paths in the ring on numerous occasions. Now, they have formed an alliance.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Who Is Training Logan Paul For WWE Crown Jewel
Stand back! There's a YouTuber coming through. PWInsider is reporting that former WWE Cruiserweight Champions Shane Helms and Drew Gulak are training Logan Paul for his upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match against Roman Reigns. It is possible others have had a hand in Paul's training but Helms and Gulak's names have come up the most.
wrestlinginc.com
Jerry Lawler Reveals What The Rock And Nick Khan Talked About At Recent Dinner
With tonight's episode of "Tales from the Territories" focused on the feud between Jerry "The King" Lawler and comedian Andy Kaufman, younger fans unfamiliar with the storied Memphis rivalry between the two performers will have a chance to find out what makes the storyline so beloved in the eyes of those who were around to see it. Speaking on Sirius XM's "Busted Open Radio," Lawler revealed that the feud became the topic of conversation during a recent dinner between himself and two of the biggest figures in the industry.
411mania.com
The Good Brothers Make WWE Return on Raw, Reunite With AJ Styles
The Good Brothers are back on WWE TV, making their return on Raw to reunite with AJ Styles. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned on tonight’s show after AJ Styles came out to tease joining The Judgment Day. Styles said that he needed family and hugged Finn Balor, but then revealed that he was actually talking about Gallows and Anderson who came out and attacked the heel group.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Puts Over Several Hungry WWE Stars
Bobby Lashley knows what it's like to perform at the highest level in WWE, but he hasn't lost sight of his WWE run being a dream come true. Lashley, the now-former WWE United States Champion, has just about done it all in the industry. At the age of 46, he remains a top star in WWE, but he stays humble.
