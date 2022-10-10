Students Get Mace Training To Prepare For Military, Law Enforcement Careers

CHILLICOTHE — Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center juniors as part of the Law and Public Safety program were maced last week to prepare them for when it happens in the next step of their training.

Students were maced in the face by instructors and then participated in four activities, baton striking, knee striking, making an arrest and radioing for help while maced before they had health science instructors and students help them clear the mace from their face.

Instructors say the training, which was done with parents watching, was done to make it easier when they undergo similar and more extensive exercises during boot camp in the military or during their time at the police academy.

Instructor Rex Cockrell, who is also a member of the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, spoke about how it prepares them for the future in law enforcement or the military.

“When they go through this exposure again they’ll be able to handle it better,” he said. “Secondarily they get an industry credential point in the State of Ohio. When they graduate they have to have a total of 12 industry points. The chemical macing is one of those points.”

Cockrell said the training prepares them in a situation in which someone uses mace on them, either their own can they carry or by someone else.

“If they ever, as a future law enforcement officer, and they encounter a bad guy who reaches down and gets their mace from them and uses it on them they’ll know what the resiliency is that they need to have to get through that fight,” he said. “They know they’re not going to die and they can suffer through it and fight through this. Thats why we give them tasks, it’s not about just standing there and suffering, they have an objective to fulfill so they have to think.”

“This helps develop that resiliency,” he added. “[In the real world] it’s all life and death. The know they can continue to fight the bad guy and subdue them after they’ve been maced.”

Cockrell said the students have to be able to defend themselves and make an arrest while in the disoriented state from the mace.

“The last station is they need to let dispatch know that they’ve been made and make a code 10, which is the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association code for backup,” he said.

Cockrell said he thought this group of juniors, 14 in total, was one of the better groups in terms of handling it and performing the course.

“Outstanding is the word I would use,” he said of the students. “This is my sixth year teaching here and this is the most resilient group since I’ve been here. I was not expecting it. I had several students that wanted to tough it out and develop an even stronger mental toughness. For those of them going into the military the tougher I can make them here the better off they’ll be out there.”

Immediately following the training the students had the option to remove the mace with help of health science students and staff or to wait and see how long they can go. Many students chose to wait before seeking relief.

“We have to make sure they’re all decontaminated before we let them go,” Deborah Adkins-Luther, an instructor who has been assisting with the mace training and program for 28 years, said. “We have to make sure they can see and the stuff is off of them as much as they can. We’ve instructed them on what to do when they get home and how to continue to decontaminate when they get home. It doesn’t just stop here.”

Cockrell added that people sometimes don’t understand they do it as safely as possible.

“We’re not here trying to inflict pain on the students and telling them to have a nice weekend,” he said. “It’s about getting them this experience as safely as we can.

Cockrell said students come back to class on the following Monday with more confidence.

“They have risen dramatically, they ask me ‘Mr. Cockrell what’s next,’ they are ready to tackle the next big thing.”

Adkins-Luther, who actually trained Cockrell in the program years ago, said she likes assisting with the drill because they teach them to use the radio as part of the mace training and develop good habits.

“If we don’t teach them to use the radio and something happens while they’re under a stressful situation they may just forget about it and be in a situation all by themselves,” she said. “Getting back up to them is something they need to be able to do.”