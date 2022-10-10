ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Baylor Bears 2022 Season Preview: West Virginia Mountaineers

By Connor Zimmerlee
 4 days ago

The Bears look to bounce back after their bye week from their loss to Oklahoma State.

The Baylor Bears come off of their bye week and hit the road to Morgantown for a Thursday night game against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Bears will be looking to bounce back from their loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys while the Mountaineers will be looking to earn their first win in Big 12 play this season.

Baylor had no trouble dispatching West Virginia last season, cruising to a 45-20 blowout victory. West Virginia was held to 362 yards of total offense in the loss, as they failed to crack 100 rushing yards, finishing with 92 yards.

Here at InsideTheBears.com , we have been providing a week-by-week preview of the Bears' season. Our last preview featured Oklahoma State, including an in-depth look at its roster as well as top playmakers on both sides of the ball.

Now, here is a look at how the Mountaineers look ahead of their game against the Bears this saturday.

West Virginia

2022 Record: 2-3 overall, 0-2 in Big 12

Head coach: Neal Brown

Offensive Set: Air Raid Style

Starters on Offense:

QB JT Daniels

RB Tony Mathis Jr.

WR (X) Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR (Z) Sam James

WR (H) Reese Smith

TE Brian Polendey

LT Wyatt Milnum

LG James Gmiter

C Zach Frazier

RG Jordan White

RT Doug Nester

Last season offense was a major struggle for the Mountaineers, as they only managed 25 points and 371 yards of offense per game. Through five games this season, though, they are averaging 38 points a game on 455 yards of total offense.

Defensive Set: 4-2-5

Starters on defense

DL Sean Martin

NT Jordan Jefferson

DT Dante Stills

BAN Jared Bartlett

WLB Exree Loe

MLB Lee Kpogba

LCB Rashad Ajayi

RCB Wesley McCormick

SPEAR Davis Mallinger

FS- Aubrey Burks

CS- Marcis Floyd

The Mountaineers defense has been extremely up and down this season, depending on their opponent that given week. They've struggled against high powered offenses, especially in Big 12 play, where they've allowed Kansas and Texas to score 55 points and 38 points respectively.

Y ou can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

