ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Monaray Baldwin's Journey From Baylor Bears Gadget to Go-To Receiver

By Cameron Stuart
Inside The Bears
Inside The Bears
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uP9Np_0iTPSe5v00

Sophomore receiver is out to prove that he is more than a one hit wonder (again).

At this time two years ago, power five football coaches couldn’t find Killeen Shoemaker (TX) wide receiver, Monaray Baldwin . Maybe more accurately, they didn’t want to find Monaray Baldwin.

It’s funny how some things don’t change, as now the guys those coaches did recruit can’t find Monaray Baldwin either. He’s already past them.

The first thing most coaches and fans see when Baldwin steps onto the football field is his small frame. At 5’9” and 164 pounds, he stands out in the wrong kind of way when he lines up across from Division I, major conference opponents. Because of his stature, recruiters and coaches told Baldwin he was too small to play major college football, a kind of doubt he always keeps in the back of his mind.

“He goes out to prove people wrong,” Baldwin’s father, Avion Sherman said. “If somebody tells him he can’t do it, he’s going to do it, and he is going to be the best at it.”

The second thing people notice is his speed, something that has been his not-so-secret weapon since he first stepped on the Pop Warner fields of Fort Knox, Kentucky as a seven-year-old.

“I would think to myself ‘are other kids this fast?’” Baldwin’s mother, Mandy Sherman, says with a chuckle. “His speed at such a young age was just crazy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aZcTf_0iTPSe5v00
Baldwin as a youth football player in Fort Knox, KY.

While Baldwin’s spectacular plays in a Baylor uniform are all dead sprints, his journey to the Bears was anything but.

Growing up just an hour south of Waco in Killeen, Texas, Baldwin was the star at Shoemaker High School and revived a football program on life support. The Grey Wolves combined to win just four games in Baldwin’s first two seasons, before he turned in two first-team all-district campaigns, capped off with a district co-MVP and Shoemaker’s best-ever finish his senior year in 2020 when he caught 40 passes for 756 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He was the man in Killeen, but even as he put up video game numbers, his mailbox was still beckoning for Division I offers. What should have been an exciting recruiting process was beginning to wear on Baldwin during his stellar senior season, eventually leading him to give a verbal commitment to the University of Incarnate Word, an FCS program in San Antonio.

“He was discouraged because he was the star at Shoemaker,” Sherman said. “I could just feel he wasn’t satisfied with Incarnate Word.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f51nH_0iTPSe5v00
Baldwin with family mom Mandy, dad Avion and siblings after a Shoemaker game in 2019.

Yet, Incarnate Word was where Baldwin was headed. That is, until November 30, 2020, when most seniors are wrapping up their high school careers and have been set in their commitments for months, Baldwin got an unexpected phone call. That call led to the text heard ‘round Killeen, a text so momentous in its meaning for a player, a family, and a re-building program.

The two-word text to Mandy Sherman read: “Baylor offered.”

“Probably the whole city of Killeen must have heard me screaming,” Sherman said. “That’s the best text I have ever received in my whole life.”

Baldwin was about to realize a dream of playing major college football for his hometown team. Although he craved the stage, he was not satisfied with just taking part.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tZg5g_0iTPSe5v00
Baldwin and family after a 2021 game at McLane Stadium

11 months later after a thrilling, come-from-behind 31-24 victory over the Texas Longhorns at McLane Stadium last October, the Baylor Bears and their entire fan base were beaming. All except true freshman wide receiver Monaray Baldwin, who failed to even register a stat, something that was, unfortunately, becoming a habit, but one he had a hard time adjusting to after being a star at Killeen’s Shoemaker High School, about an hour from Baylor’s campus.

His mother told him to just be patient.

“Your time will come,” Sherman told her son.

63 days after that victory over Texas, in the fourth quarter of the Sugar Bowl, every Baylor (and Ole Miss, for that matter) fan in America was screaming Baldwin’s name…once they looked it up on the roster.

With the game tied at 7 in a defensive slugfest, the Bears tried desperately for a breakout play, knowing their normal R.V.O. (Reliable, Violent Offense) might not get them to their 12th victory of the season, what would be a program record, and their first New Year’s 6 Bowl win. Instead of running a jet sweep with graduate transfer slot receiver Drew Estrada, as they had with that particular play all year, they handed off to the seldom-used Baldwin.

“I just looked up on the Jumbotron and said ‘oh, Monaray is in,’” Avion Sherman said. “[Mandy] couldn’t even get her camera set up and he was gone.”

Baldwin took the ball, took his opportunity with it, and ran with it. 48 yards to the end zone.

Out of nowhere, his time had come.

It was complete madness. The camera didn’t know where he was, the fans didn’t know who he was, even ESPN’s graphic said Estrada scored, and one mom in the stands had no idea what to think.

“That moment is a blur,” Mandy Sherman said “I still get choked up thinking about it, it was a dream, I thought: those other schools must be doubting themselves now!”

ESPN play-by-play crooner Joe Tessitore saw it from the jump, exclaiming “Baldwin breaks free!” Baldwin wasn’t just breaking free from the Rebel defense, but also from all the angst and the anger and the self-doubt from his recruiting journey to his near red shirt to his stateless game against Texas. It was all freed with one of the biggest plays in Baylor football history.

Baldwin’s parents say they guess they have watched the touchdown video a thousand times since January. It was a special moment for them, but Baldwin saw it as only the beginning.

In fact, he’s kind of sick of talking about the play.

“I don’t really like when people talk about it because it’s just one play,” Baldwin said before the season. “I know a few people in the stands know my name now, but it doesn’t really change anything.”

If he had been satisfied with being a great high school player, he wouldn’t be playing at the highest level of college football. If he had been satisfied with Incarnate Word, he wouldn’t have scored the game-winning touchdown in the Sugar Bowl. And If he had been satisfied with that one play, well, he wouldn’t be Monaray Baldwin.

Instead, Baldwin has taken his game up a notch in 2022. In basically only two games (he had just a single target against Iowa State after returning from an injury that kept him out two games), Baldwin leads the team in receptions with 13, receiving yards with 261, and receiving touchdowns with three.

On a wide receiver unit that didn’t return a single starter from 2021, Baldwin has used his burners to emerge as the Bears’ deep threat, with each of his four total touchdowns going for 40 yards or more. In Baylor’s last game, Baldwin torched No. 8 Oklahoma State to the tune of seven catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns, highlighted by a 70-yard scamper on 4th and 5 to get the Bears within a score, running past half the Cowboys defense to the end zone.

His skill set is such an advantage for the Bears , the coaching staff is trying to form their offense around him.

“We’re making what we do, what he does,” coach Dave Aranda said in September. “We are kind of creating a spot as it goes.”

Baldwin has gotten touches this year in the backfield, in the slot, and split out wide. No matter where you put him, his confidence doesn’t change.

Based on his performance this year, there’s something else that hasn’t changed for Baldwin.

When Baylor gave him a big “8” and “0” to put on his wall to show off his jersey number 80, Baldwin’s mother was perplexed to see he only hung up the 0, leaving the 8 out of sight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V2rEW_0iTPSe5v00
Baldwin's bedroom donning the 0, but not the 8, for good reason.

When she asked him about it, he told her “zero? Because that’s how many people can guard me.”

Baldwin’s journey looks like a sprint, but the marathon of outside doubt, proving people wrong, and writing his name in Baylor Bears football lure is far from over.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Baylor Bears? Click Here

Follow Inside the Bears on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnBaylor today! Click here To Listen.

You can follow Cameron Stuart on Twitter @RealCamStuart

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourdailybears.com

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua Update

Last night Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (EJ), the Baylor MBB team, and Baylor athletics provided a first detailed update on EJ’s injury progression. In a 16 minute video that is worth every minute of the watch, Jon went deep and got vulnerable on what has been going on for the last 8 months. Some quick thoughts from me before I quit rambling and let the video speak for itself.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Texas Sports
City
Killeen, TX
Killeen, TX
Football
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Aranda
KCEN TV NBC 6

Chaparral football player runs from the sidelines to the stables

KILLEEN, Texas — High school football in Central Texas means nights under the lights and stars in the making. Chaparral High School has one star of its own, running back Kenneth Johnson. "I've always wanted to play varsity as a freshman," Kenneth Johnson, a Chaparral High School freshman running...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Week 8 Game of the Week heads to south Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — For the first time in Searles Stadium's short history, the 6 News Game of the Week will be played inside Killeen ISD's new stadium. For the eighth Game of the Week in the 2022 season, 6 Sports is headed to south Killeen where the Ellison Eagles will face the Killeen High Kangaroos in a pivotal District 4-5A Div. I showdown.
KILLEEN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo in full swing

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo began it’s 2022 run on Thursday and many were happy to be back. Melinda Adams, the Senior Manager of Marketing and Sponsorships for the fair, said they have seen some changes in the past few years but were glad to be continuing strong.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Baylor Football#Baylor Bears Football#Youth Football#American Football#College Football#Division
US105

Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas

As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
KILLEEN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KILLEEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
KWTX

San Antonio suspect arrested in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A San Antonio double homicide suspect has been arrested in Waco. Authorities on Sept. 13 were made aware of his location after a report of him being at a relative’s home in Waco. Hollywood Park Police Department detectives along with suspect’s mother were was able...
WACO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Fort Hood one of many military entities being renamed

Located in Bell County, Texas, Fort Hood is the largest United States Army base. But it will no longer be named Fort Hood. The Army base is getting renamed to Fort Cavazos after the Army’s first Hispanic four-star General. Fort Hood is one of nine U.S. Army bases getting renamed. Furthermore, the Department of Defense is renaming other entities under the Department of Defense.
BELL COUNTY, TX
Inside The Bears

Inside The Bears

Waco, TX
818
Followers
488
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheBears brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Baylor athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/baylor

Comments / 0

Community Policy