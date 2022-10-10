ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Hamilton
4d ago

it's not recreational, it's a way of life for these people. every place you go that's all you smell is marijuana on their clothes you're driving down the road and you smell it coming out of the vehicle ahead of you. well when somebody gets killed by somebody that's smoking marijuana I hope they sue the government of New York State

WIBX 950

New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?

Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
POLITICS
96.9 WOUR

What Does New York State Want Us to Do with Our Spent Candles?

I have a confession to make: I'm a dude who likes candles. I don't like them because of any particular foo-foo reason, I just like them because they're good at getting the man funk out of my apartment. It's my preferred solution to a bedroom that can sometimes smell like a gym locker. Also, my cats poop a lot. I don't trust plug-in air fresheners to last beyond a couple of days, and you just seem to get more bang for your buck out of a candle.
POLITICS
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $31.3 Million to Fund Water Infrastructure Improvement Projects Across New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced six municipalities will receive $31.3 million in financial assistance for critical water infrastructure improvements that are crucial to protecting public health and the environment. The Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved funding packages in support of wastewater and drinking water projects totaling more than $43.1 million. This announcement marks the latest action by Governor Hochul to upgrade New York's water and sewer systems, reduce water pollution, and safeguard vital drinking water supplies.
POLITICS
State
New Jersey State
KISS 104.1

'Historic Change' Made To New York State License

A "historic change" was made to the New York State driver's license. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a change to the New York State license. Empire State residents now have the option of not selecting a gender. New York residents who don't want to choose a gender can...
POLITICS
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
KISS 104.1

The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall

Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.
ENVIRONMENT
96.9 WOUR

New York State's Most Hated Food Is A Little Shocking

When you think New York State foods, you probably can name a dozen amazing choices. However, apparently we don't love all of the food here. Have you ever heard of the dating app called Hater? This app pairs people up based on the things both parties hate. Food Network reports that the app has created a map, reflecting their data compiled from its users, that reveals the foods people in each state hate most.
CELL PHONES
96.9 WOUR

HEAP For Your Water Bill? How Eligible Central New York Can Get Assistance

Similar to the Home Heating Assistance Program (HEAP) for New Yorkers struggling to pay winter heating bills, there is a program to assist with water bills. The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a program that is run through states, including New York, using federal money to assist those having difficulty making ends meet.
POLITICS
#Legal Weed#Marijuana Laws#Marijuana Dispensaries#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Hudson Valley Post#Advance Media New York
newyorkupstate.com

CDC recommends masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid levels

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
101.5 WPDH

NY Legalized Pot Expected to be Disappointing, Poor Quality

If you're excited for legalized marijuana in New York, don't hold your breath. Or, actually, you may want to hold your breath to avoid inhaling some sad weed. New York's first recreational dispensaries are set to open before the end of the year, but the product they're prepared to sell is expected to be underwhelming at best. According to Gothamist, this year's New York pot harvest has been very disappointing for a few reasons.
AGRICULTURE
Vox

New York seems to have a weed store on every corner. None of them are legal.

New York City’s crisp autumn air has a distinct scent to it, and this year that scent is weed. Many of the city streets have a fresh look to them, too — marijuana and cannabis products are for sale, out in the open, everywhere. New York legalized recreational marijuana in the spring of 2021, but the state is still in the process of doling out licenses to legally sell it, which makes the situation ... confusing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Mom Lets 10-Year-Old Son Get Tattoo in New York State

A woman in New York State is taking a lot of heat on social media after she let her 10-year-old son get a tattoo. Are people being too dramatic? Was this okay?. The story is kind of crazy. At school, the 10-year-old kid walked into the nurses office to ask...
KIDS
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

