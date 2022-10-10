Read full article on original website
Michael Hamilton
4d ago
it's not recreational, it's a way of life for these people. every place you go that's all you smell is marijuana on their clothes you're driving down the road and you smell it coming out of the vehicle ahead of you. well when somebody gets killed by somebody that's smoking marijuana I hope they sue the government of New York State
Nearly 1,000 cannabis entrepreneurs are competing for New York’s first 150 dispensary licenses
Gregory Pereira at his office in The Bronx. Pereira is one of the more than 900 applicants competing for one of the state’s first recreational dispensary licenses. With the end of the year quickly approaching, government officials are scrambling to fulfill their promise of opening recreational marijuana dispensaries. [ more › ]
New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?
Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change.
What Does New York State Want Us to Do with Our Spent Candles?
I have a confession to make: I'm a dude who likes candles. I don't like them because of any particular foo-foo reason, I just like them because they're good at getting the man funk out of my apartment. It's my preferred solution to a bedroom that can sometimes smell like a gym locker. Also, my cats poop a lot. I don't trust plug-in air fresheners to last beyond a couple of days, and you just seem to get more bang for your buck out of a candle.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $31.3 Million to Fund Water Infrastructure Improvement Projects Across New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced six municipalities will receive $31.3 million in financial assistance for critical water infrastructure improvements that are crucial to protecting public health and the environment. The Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved funding packages in support of wastewater and drinking water projects totaling more than $43.1 million. This announcement marks the latest action by Governor Hochul to upgrade New York's water and sewer systems, reduce water pollution, and safeguard vital drinking water supplies.
This Upstate New York City Named One of the Safest in America
How the times changed. It wasn't long ago that this Upstate New York town was the one that people avoided at all costs because it was simply too dangerous. Today, it's ranked one of the safest cities in the United States. The personal finance website WalletHub recently published a list...
How Did A WV Man Con An Upstate New York Gun Buyback Out Of $21k?
There’s been a recent push, both in New York and federally, to stop the spread of so-called ghost guns. A ghost gun is essentially a “do it yourself” firearm: users buy individual gun parts with no serial number and assemble them at home. The fear behind ghost guns is they are essentially untraceable when used to commit a crime.
wnypapers.com
New York State Department of Labor announces minimum wage increase for home care aides
The New York State Department of Labor on Thursday announced a minimum wage increase for home care aides. Effective Oct. 1, through Public Health Law § 3614-f, the minimum wage for home care aides has been increased to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York.
'Historic Change' Made To New York State License
A "historic change" was made to the New York State driver's license. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a change to the New York State license. Empire State residents now have the option of not selecting a gender. New York residents who don't want to choose a gender can...
One of the Country's Best Small Cities to Live In is In Upstate New York!
This might not come as a surprise to anyone who grew up in Upstate New York and has visited this city. If you asked anyone in the area to tell you what city they think was a top small city that made the list of the best in the United States, I think most people would say the same one. Now a poll is out that just proves it to the whole country.
The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall
Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.
New York State's Most Hated Food Is A Little Shocking
When you think New York State foods, you probably can name a dozen amazing choices. However, apparently we don't love all of the food here. Have you ever heard of the dating app called Hater? This app pairs people up based on the things both parties hate. Food Network reports that the app has created a map, reflecting their data compiled from its users, that reveals the foods people in each state hate most.
HEAP For Your Water Bill? How Eligible Central New York Can Get Assistance
Similar to the Home Heating Assistance Program (HEAP) for New Yorkers struggling to pay winter heating bills, there is a program to assist with water bills. The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a program that is run through states, including New York, using federal money to assist those having difficulty making ends meet.
Life-Changing Money Available For New York State Residents
We could all use some life-changing money. All you need is a little bit of luck. Are you feeling lucky? Well, nearly $1 billion could be won in New York State over the next few days. Mega Millions Jackpot Closes In on $500 Million. No ticket matched all the six...
Hudson Valley Man Killed Getting Out Of Car In New York
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call New York State Police. New York State Police from Troop F is continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Route 17 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving a Car and a Pedestrian. On Saturday,...
newyorkupstate.com
CDC recommends masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid levels
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
New York SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in October
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in October. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
NY Legalized Pot Expected to be Disappointing, Poor Quality
If you're excited for legalized marijuana in New York, don't hold your breath. Or, actually, you may want to hold your breath to avoid inhaling some sad weed. New York's first recreational dispensaries are set to open before the end of the year, but the product they're prepared to sell is expected to be underwhelming at best. According to Gothamist, this year's New York pot harvest has been very disappointing for a few reasons.
Vox
New York seems to have a weed store on every corner. None of them are legal.
New York City’s crisp autumn air has a distinct scent to it, and this year that scent is weed. Many of the city streets have a fresh look to them, too — marijuana and cannabis products are for sale, out in the open, everywhere. New York legalized recreational marijuana in the spring of 2021, but the state is still in the process of doling out licenses to legally sell it, which makes the situation ... confusing.
Mom Lets 10-Year-Old Son Get Tattoo in New York State
A woman in New York State is taking a lot of heat on social media after she let her 10-year-old son get a tattoo. Are people being too dramatic? Was this okay?. The story is kind of crazy. At school, the 10-year-old kid walked into the nurses office to ask...
KIDS・
Cannabis compliance training program announced
The Office of Cannabis Management announced the Cannabis Compliance Training and Mentorship (CCTM) program on Thursday.
