Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart Give Update on Vince Dooley
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart reacted to the news on Wednesday that former UGA coach Vince Dooley was headed home from the hospital. “He's been tremendous,” Kirby said when asked about Dooley. "He's represented UGA for so long with such class. He's been internal in my success from the time I was a player to my time as a coach. I've kept in touch with him for a long time. He knew my wife when she played here. It is great to see him, and know that he cares so much about the program.”
UGA basketball to host open practice on Saturday
UGA basketball will host an open practice for students and fans on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Stegeman Coliseum, the school has announced. The practice will include an intrasquad scrimmage. The open practice is scheduled for 11:00am ET to 12:30pm ET, which precedes the UGA football game against the Vanderbilt Commodores...
College football reveals Stetson Bennett shoulder injury
If you noticed that the Georgia Bulldogs‘ offense has been a bit off this season, you not alone. Although the Dawgs had no problem handling Auburn this past Saturday, a week before they struggled against the Missouri Tigers, winning in the closing minutes of that game, 24-20. But one...
Roderick Robinson commits to UGA football for 2023 class
Roderick Robinson II, a four-star running back from San Diego, Calif., has committed to UGA football for the class of 2023. Robinson committed to Kirby Smart and the national champion Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday. He was previously committed to the UCLA Bruins, but flipped his commitment to the Bulldogs. Smart...
Kirby Smart, Bulldogs preview 2022 Vanderbilt football game
UGA football head coach Kirby Smart and two players, Christopher Smith and Jackson Meeks, spoke with the media on Monday about their upcoming home game against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Georgia and Vanderbilt will square off on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. The game...
Georgia football winners and losers after another annihilation of Auburn
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following win over Auburn. Winner: Georgia running back rotation. Georgia saw Kendall...
Alabama, Georgia are no longer the favorites to win the college football national title
Ohio State is the favorite to win the 2023 national championship for the first time since Caesars Sportsbook posted college football futures in January. This marks the first time that a non-SEC team has sat atop the board, as Alabama or Georgia had been favored at every other point. The...
Mark Richt, Andruw Jones to be inducted in Georgia Sports Hall of Fame
MACON, Ga. (WFXG) - Georgia Sports Hall of Fame (GSHF) has announced its 2023 candidates for induction, including former Georgia Bulldogs head football coach Mark Richt and Atlanta Braves legend Andruw Jones. The duo, along with the full class of inductees, will be celebrated the weekend of February 24 and...
Rain, storms moving through metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — After multiple dry weeks in a row, rain finally returned to Atlanta Wednesday afternoon. Parts of north Georgia were under a Level 1 risk for severe storms. The timing wasn’t ideal: The weather delayed the Braves vs. Phillies NLDS Game 2, which was supposed to have an afternoon start.
‘Everybody’s protector:’ Girlfriend, sister of murdered football player say they want answers
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenagers accused of murdering a high school football star in Gwinnett County are expected to arrive back in Georgia Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside the Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mill...
Fort Jackson identifies soldier who died last week as 18-year-old from Georgia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson has released the name of the soldier who died at the installation last week. Fort officials said Private Danielle A. Shields, 18, of Decatur, Georgia was found unresponsive in her barracks on October 7. Authorities said emergency personnel performed live-saving measures and took her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 11 p.m. that night.
Talladega College student who went missing in Atlanta found
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Dept. is requesting your help finding 19-year-old Rakeb Tilahun. She was last seen at 255 Courtland St. on Oct. 5 at about 3:45 p.m. She is a student at Talladega College and was here in Atlanta for a trip, that ends today. She is being reported missing by her Student Advisor.
Girls Varsity Competitive Cheer finishes 1st place at Buc Bash
Girls Varsity Competitive Cheer finishes 1st place at Buc Bash! Congratulations ladies!
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
Happy top of the week! You know I like to start our week off on the entertainment side of things. Here are some of the hottest shows you can still grab tickets to. Plan accordingly and have fun!. Kelsea Ballerini. The country-pop star is making her way to The Eastern....
Georgia K-9 killed in line of duty laid to rest
A K-9 killed in the line of duty was laid to rest on Monday. Figo worked with Clayton County police and died after a suspect shot him during a standoff last Friday. News Chopper 2 followed a procession from the Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Sandy Springs to Figo’s final resting place.
What's gone wrong in Fruithurst? Mystery over cancer outbreak in tiny Alabama town where rates of SIXTEEN different forms of the disease are higher than national average
Scientists are probing a mystery cluster of cancer cases in a tiny Alabama town where it is feared residents may have been drinking toxic water. Rates of 16 different forms of the disease are markedly higher than the national average in Fruithurst, which is home to little over 400 people.
2 teen girls found after police they say stole car in north Georgia, wrecked it in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Dalton police say the two teens have been found and brought back to Whitfield County. Dalton Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two teenage girls who stole a family member’s car and ran away with it Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Atlanta police hold gun buyback this Saturday
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are sponsoring a gun buyback program this Saturday as part of the One Safe City initiative. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Atlanta Civic Center located at 395 Piedmont Road NE. Those who participate can receive...
Christmas in Helen Georgia 2022 USA: Market, Lights, Parade
Have a colorful Bavarian Christmas in Alpine Helen, Georgia located about an hour and a half north of Atlanta in the Northeast Georgia mountains. The town’s Alpine architecture and holiday scenery are so delightful that Lifetime Christmas movies “Christmas Love Letter” and “A Taste of Christmas” were filmed in Helen GA, and the town is consistently noted as a top holiday destination for lights, festivities and fun. Here’s a look at what’s on during Christmas in Helen Georgia 2022.
Thinking of our Southern neighbors
As Hurricane Ian made its slow trek across Florida, the Category 4 storm left a path of billions of dollars of destruction in its wake. Homes, businesses, schools, hospitals, and other healthcare and emergency response facilities suffered catastrophic damage caused by both wind and water. On the day Ian made...
