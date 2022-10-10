Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Editorial Roundup: Texas
Dallas Morning News. October 5, 2022. Editorial: Poisonous abandoned oil wells are all over North Texas. State must make sure it receives $344 million in federal money to plug troublesome orphan wells. Tens of thousands of dangerous and abandoned oil wells pierce the Texas landscape. Because they were never plugged...
Lottery numbers for Tuesday paper
7-13-15-20-22-34 Estimated jackpot: $7.25 million. Note: These numbers are not official. Verify with the Texas Lottery Commission at texaslottery.com.
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 7
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 7 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Hargett earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors as the sophomore threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns in Consol’s 41-0 Homecoming win over Pflugerville Hendrickson. Hargett, who played only three quarters, received 32.3% of...
