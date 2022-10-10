ConAgra Brands (NYSE: CAG) has been a value pick for income investors for some time now and never has that been more true. The company is proving why the consumer staples are where risk-averse investors want to be by outperforming on the top and bottom lines and providing favorable guidance. The best news coming out of the FQ1 report, however, is that share prices fell nearly 4.0% despite the good news and are back within a range that has been a buying zone for institutional investors for the last 18 months or so. The institutions own about 84% of the stock at this time and it looks like that figure could grow. In regard to the value, this stock trades at only 13X its earnings while paying a safe 3.9% yield which is among the best value combinations in the sector.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO