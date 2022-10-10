Read full article on original website
Monte dei Paschi's talks with banks over $2.4 billion cash call drag on - sources
MILAN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena's talks with banks set to guarantee its latest share sale will stretch into Wednesday as the underwriters seek reassurances about how much stock they could be left holding, four people with knowledge of the matter said.
Morgan Stanley Thinks Europe Exposure & FX Headwinds Weigh On Q3 Earnings For Restaurants
Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass raised the price target of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG and Wingstop Inc WING to $1,847 and $128, respectively. Glass slashed the price target of Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ, McDonald's Corp MCD, Yum! Brands Inc YUM, Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR, The Wendy's Company WEN, Krispy Kreme Inc DNUT, Shake Shack Inc SHAK, Jack In The Box Inc. JACK, Sysco Corp SYY, US Foods Holding Corp. USFD and Bloomin' Brands, Inc. BLMN.
8 Goldman Sachs Conviction List Dividend Stocks May Be the Safest Q4 Plays Now
Given the teetering market and a sputtering economy, the best ideas for nervous investors now are the safest. These eight Goldman Sachs Conviction List stock picks are dividend-paying blue chips with reasonable upside potential.
freightwaves.com
Deutsche Post DHL raises full-year earnings outlook
German transport and logistics giant Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTC US: DPSGY) said Monday it will raise its full-year earnings guidance after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter and nine-month results. Deutsche Post DHL said it expects full-year earnings before interest and taxes to come in higher than the 8 billion euros ($7.7...
ValueWalk
Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
Pepsico pays a market-beating dividend and provides some safety from broad-market volatility. The company beat its Q3 consensus expectation and guided the market higher. Long-term trends suggest growth, capital returns, and dividend growth will continue in calendar 2023. Pepsico (NASDAQ:PEP) has been lagging behind the broad market since the pandemic...
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says investors will be ‘rewarded’ when the Fed finishes hiking interest rates
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that good things will come to those who wait for the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates. "I always say there's no give without a get. Right now, the give is that you get your portfolio all going down — the Fed's bringing the pain," he said. "The get is that you'll eventually be rewarded with lower inflation followed by lower rates. We're very much in the first phase, though, the give phase."
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street
Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
CNBC
GM and Ford shares fall after UBS downgrades on expectations for weakening demand
Shares of General Motors and Ford Motor each tumbled Monday. A pair of UBS downgrades cited expectations for weakening demand amid inflationary pressures. Shares of both GM and Ford are off about 45% year to date. each tumbled Monday after a pair of UBS downgrades citing expectations for weakening demand...
Motley Fool
2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
AMD's preliminary Q3 results were not great, but there is more to the company than what meets the eye. Fortinet's solid revenue pipeline and the cybersecurity market's growth could help it take off. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Ford, Las Vegas Sands, Nvidia, Kraft Heinz and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of Ford and GM fell 7% and 5% respectively, after UBS downgraded both stocks. The firm lowered Ford to a sell rating from neutral and cut GM to a neutral from a buy. The auto industry is moving toward vehicle oversupply following three years of unprecedented pricing power, UBS said.
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Wall Street is cautious about Dow Inc. because of rising energy costs. The well-diversified specialty chemicals maker is cyclical, but has a solid foundation for growth. The Dow 30 stock is one of the cheapest in the index with one of the highest dividend yields. You’re reading a free article...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: PepsiCo, Intel, Philips and more
(PEP) – The snack and beverage maker reported an adjusted quarterly profit of $1.97 per share, 13 cents above estimates, with revenue also topping forecasts. PepsiCo was able to successfully raise prices on its products and raised its guidance for the year. The stock gained 2.4% in the premarket.
The Most Popular Stocks at Dividend Stocks Rock
Their top 10 favorites stocks greatly outperformed the S&P 500 over the past ten years.
fordauthority.com
Ford Average Transaction Price Drops Two Percent In September
After multiple months of setting new records, month after month, Ford average transaction pricing was actually stable in August, declining just a touch – 0.3 percent – over its previous record high. Regardless, rising new vehicle prices – along with a general lack of lease incentives and soaring interest rates – has led to a record number of monthly payments at or above the $1,000 mark. Thankfully, things cooled off just a touch in the month of September, however, as Ford average transaction pricing dropped month-over-month, according to new data from Kelley Blue Book.
ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
ConAgra Brands (NYSE: CAG) has been a value pick for income investors for some time now and never has that been more true. The company is proving why the consumer staples are where risk-averse investors want to be by outperforming on the top and bottom lines and providing favorable guidance. The best news coming out of the FQ1 report, however, is that share prices fell nearly 4.0% despite the good news and are back within a range that has been a buying zone for institutional investors for the last 18 months or so. The institutions own about 84% of the stock at this time and it looks like that figure could grow. In regard to the value, this stock trades at only 13X its earnings while paying a safe 3.9% yield which is among the best value combinations in the sector.
Stocks Higher, Bank of England, Intel, Credit Suisse, PepsiCo - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Wednesday, October 12:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher As Earnings, Inflation Data Loom. U.S. equity futures moved higher Wednesday as investors braced for another potentially volatile session on Wall Street heading into a series of inflation readings and earnings reports that could upend the market's modest October rally.
Benzinga
Short Interest Sector Focus: Consumer Cyclical Sector
As of the close of business on Monday, 10/10, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Consumer Cyclical. The average short interest for stocks within the Consumer Cyclical sector stands at 4.86%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
Recap: PepsiCo Q3 Earnings
PepsiCo PEP reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PepsiCo beat estimated earnings by 7.07%, reporting an EPS of $1.97 versus an estimate of $1.84. Revenue was up $1.78 billion from the same period last...
