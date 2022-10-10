Read full article on original website
#FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs NC State
It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means... time for the blog that gives you the internet’s most ridiculous college football preview series- it’s #FakeNunes time. Have we found some creative ways to get #jokesandgarbage into a Syracuse Orange preview? Probably not but if one of you chuckles this is a success in our book.
Syracuse football: Is it cake?
Syracuse Orange fans probably remember some of the best press conference nuggets from Dino Babers. High on that list is this one from 2016. “I think when it’s all said and done you guys will like the cake that we’re baking. Right now is not the time to eat the batter. Wait for us to bake the cake.”
ACC commissioner on Syracuse’s place in league: ‘Syracuse absolutely makes ACC basketball better’
Charlotte, N.C. ― Since joining the ACC, the Syracuse basketball program hasn’t enjoyed the same level of success that it did during its three decades of membership in the Big East. In the last eight years, Syracuse has finished no higher than sixth in the ACC. Last year,...
A Syracuse Football fan’s visit to Earth-3789
We are no stranger to multiversal shenanigans here at TNIAAM, especially when they involve the Syracuse Orange. However, when Bill C of ESPN and SP+ fame gets in on the action, you know that the universe currently inhabited, for as crazy as it may seem, is really pretty stable compared to what’s out there in the multiverse of college football simulations.
TNIAAM Asks: how are you feeling about the ranked Syracuse football team?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. We’ve got seven straight weeks of ‘Cuse football on the horizon and some hard-hitting questions...
Syracuse fall sports update: We’re a football school
So far 2022 has been more treats than tricks for Syracuse Orange sports. Can the Orange keep things hot while the temperatures begin to cool?. It was a dominant week for the Orange as they beat Stanford 4-0 and Cornell 5-0. Sabine Van den Eijnden recorded a hat trick against the Big Red on a day when Syracuse retired the #9 of Julie Williamson.
Syracuse Orange: $1M NIL offers from Adam Weitsman are absolutely vital
News recently broke via Syracuse.com that businessman and top Syracuse Orange booster Adam Weitsman will offer $1 million annually to one five-star football player and one five-star basketball player to represent his companies, and ‘Cuse fans are hopeful that these offers from Weitsman will ultimately benefit Syracuse in the recruiting arena.
Syracuse Football vs Clemson Tigers set for Noon kickoff on ABC
The No. 18 Syracuse Orange have a daunting run of games in front of them from this week’s contest against No. 15 NC State until the season finale against Boston College. Their most difficult game in that stretch is presumably next week’s game against No. 5 Clemson in Death Valley. Today, the ACC announced that the game will kickoff at Noon and be aired nationally on ABC.
TNIAAM Roundtable: Syracuse men’s basketball pre-season thoughts
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team kicks off their season with several exhibition games in about two weeks. With SU football having a bye week and the next men’s basketball season on the horizon, what better time than to make some predictions?. In this exercise, the TNIAAM panelists...
Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Previewing NC State and talking Soccer
The Syracuse Orange head into one of the biggest games at the Carrier Dome since... well since NC State rolled into town in 2018. The No. 18 ranked Orange square off with the No. 15 ranked Wolfpack in a game that will tell us a lot about the state of the program, so naturally the podcast previews this matchup as well as another football program on the hill about to do something special.
Syracuse Basketball: Could Jim Boeheim successor be outside SU family?
Syracuse basketball boss Jim Boeheim, in just a few short weeks, will roam the sidelines as the Orange’s head coach for his 47th year at the helm in Central New York. Boeheim, whose first losing season ever as the team’s head coach came during the 2021-22 campaign when the ‘Cuse went 16-17, has a current roster that features a blend of several veterans and a whole lot of underclassmen, including a six-member 2022 recruiting class.
Syracuse Orange men’s basketball player profiles: Chris Bunch
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season draws near with the team’s first exhibition game just over two weeks away. As such, we continue along with our player profiles, this time with freshman forward Chris Bunch. Bunch played three seasons of high school basketball at De La Salle in...
Even people who didn’t like football came to see one of the world’s most famous athletes play Syracuse in 1912
As they made their way towards Archbold Stadium, excitement rippled through the thousands of Syracuse University football fans on Oct. 12, 1912. The game between the 1-1 Orange and the 4-0-1 Carlisle Indian School was billed by the Syracuse Journal that morning as the “the greatest battle to be waged in Central New York this year.”
Former Syracuse basketball commit Dior Johnson arrested, suspended
Former Syracuse basketball commit Dior Johnson has been suspended after an arrest on multiple charges, including aggravated assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, simple assault and false imprisonment. The Post-Gazette reports Johnson, a freshman basketball player at the University of Pittsburgh, was charged Friday in connection with an incident that took place...
Felisha Legette-Jack turned on a light to help heal a broken program: ‘They need to know hope is here’
Charlotte, N.C. ― Movie nights, a light on in the coach’s office and a recreation of a scene from “Mean Girls.”. These are just some of the ploys new Syracuse women’s basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack has used to build camaraderie and create bonds on a team put together almost on the fly over the past six months.
CBA football routs Rome Free Academy, stays unbeaten
CENTRAL NEW YORK – It wasn’t difficult for the Christian Brothers Academy football team to move to 6-0 on the season. In fact, when the Brothers played at Rome Free Academy last Saturday afternoon, it had 55 points on the board by halftime, cruising from there to defeat the Black Knights 69-21.
Syracuse University plans sign atop JMA Dome that will change city’s skyline
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University plans to put five signs around the exterior of the JMA Dome, including one that will change the city skyline and likely serve as an unofficial community landmark. The most notable sign in SU’s plan is a 32-foot tall sign that will be attached...
Sistina Giordano leaving Syracuse TV’s ‘Bridge Street’ after nearly a decade
NewsChannel 9 (WSYR-TV) personality Sistina Giordano is leaving “Bridge Street” after nearly a decade hosting the daytime talk show in Syracuse. “After more than 8 years as co-host of Bridge Street, I’ve made the decision to move on. I’ve loved every minute of greeting you all each weekday morning and I hope you’ll stick around as I continue with my future endeavors both on and off TV,” Giordano said in a statement Wednesday on Facebook. “I’m so grateful to the people I sat next to who supported me and I’m even more excited to see where life takes me professionally and personally.”
When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?
If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
House burglaries spike in Syracuse’s east side
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of 74 homes have been broken into in the Syracuse University and Le Moyne College areas from August 10 to October 3, according to Syracuse Police Department. Of those 74 homes, 66 had people inside at the time of the burglaries, and 24 involved stolen vehicles. 661 homes were […]
