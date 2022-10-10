Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Psychology student deep cleans homes for people in unlivable situations to help their mental health
Have you ever noticed a very palpable shift in your mood after a long-overdue home cleaning or decluttering session? That's because there is a direct correlation between mental health and neat and tidy living spaces. No one knows this better than Brogan Ingram, a psychology student who has been offering free home deep cleaning services to people in unlivable conditions so as to help them feel better and get their lives back on track. Ingram—who goes by @nottheworstcleaner on TikTok—has gained more than 4.2 million followers on the platform since she started the account two years ago, sharing how she salvages uninhabitable living conditions and otherwise toxic environments and turns them back into homes fit for families.
World Mental Health Day | How mental health conversations becoming easier
UofL Health held a discussion Monday trying to destigmatize mental health issues and bring awareness to just how important it is to live a happy and fulfilling life. The company said there has been a positive trend lately – mental health conversations are not as hard as they used to be, and more people are understanding of the issues people face.
Santa Clarita Radio
Health Tips: Seven Levels Of Addiction And How To Understand Them
Did you know that addiction exists on a seven-level continuum? It can be difficult to understand, especially if you or a loved one is struggling with addiction. This blog post will break down each level of addiction and provide some tips for understanding and overcoming them. 1) The Initial Phase.
FireRescue1
The USFA and NFA: The foundation of fire service professionalism
How these institutions changed firefighting – and my career trajectory — While several people and events helped make a difference in my fire service career, the biggest outside influence has been the National Fire Academy (NFA). Both the NFA and I have been connected to the American fire service for more than 40 years.
Elle
Mental Health. Empowerment. Community.
Put simply, mental health is health. But for women and girls—especially those from marginalized communities—it’s an aspect of human health that continues to be underfunded and undervalued. For this year’s Global Mental Health Day on October 10th, the kate spade new york Social Impact Council is raising awareness of the importance between female empowerment and mental health—two issues that have historically been seen as separate, but are in fact very interconnected. The Council is an inspiring lineup of women activists, each with unique backgrounds, who are focused on initiatives that work toward one overarching belief: Good mental health is a fundamental right, and is now more than important than ever.
FireRescue1
FIRST Center receives grant funding to study DEI, develop 'DEI FIRE' toolkit
PHILADELPHIA — The Center for Firefighter Injury Research and Safety Trends (FIRST) at Drexel University’s Dornsife School of Public Health (DSPH) and the Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association have partnered to advance issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion in the fire service. The partnership, which is funded by...
FireRescue1
Over 40% of 911 response incidents involve geriatric population, a new report shows along with other prehospital insights to the 65+ age group
LAKEVILLE, Minnesota - ImageTrend, Inc. released the latest report as part of the company’s Collaborate™ research initiative. Volume 2, Issue 1 of the Collaborate Short Report looks at almost 18 million prehospital patient encounters to deliver quick and comprehensive insights to Prehospital Incidents in the Geriatric Population from January 2019 to June 2022.
FireRescue1
LODD: 81-year-old FDNY inspector dies from heart attack on duty
NEW YORK — An 81-year-old FDNY inspector — possibly the oldest active FDNY employee — died while conducting an inspection at the Queens Center Mall, union officials said Tuesday. William Klobus joined the FDNY 11 years ago, when he was about 70, according to Local 2507, which...
FireRescue1
Examining 40-plus fire service years: 3 stories of impact and influence
Reflections on the pain of loss but also the promise community risk reduction — Picture it: 1981. Once a famous actor, California Governor Ronald Reagan is sworn in as the 40th president of the United States; NASA launches the first Space Shuttle, Sandra Day O’Conner is the first female associate justice appointed to the Supreme Court; Microsoft launches the first household personal computer with MS-DOS; and this 16-year-old preacher’s kid rode his bicycle down to the neighborhood firehouse to sign up.
FireRescue1
$3M secured for new Calif. public safety training facility
MERCED, Calif. — The City of Merced is kick-starting long-term plans for a regional fire academy and public safety training facility that will include firefighter, rescue and emergency response education. The facility, known as the Hawk Regional Training Center, is slated for construction at the airport industrial park on...
