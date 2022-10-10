Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute receives $500,000 gift from Wilmington family
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington family has made a generous gift to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation to support hematology and oncology patients. The unnamed family has pledged $500,000 to provide additional services to support patients at Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute. This gift will fund program enhancements for hematology/oncology services, such as patient navigation and case management to help directly support patients undergoing cancer treatment.
The Canetuck Rosenwald School will celebrate 100 years on Nov. 5, 2022
The Canetuck Rosenwald School with teachers and students, newly completed in 1922North Carolina State Archives, Department of Public Instruction. The Canetuck Rosenwald School (now Canetuck Community Center, Inc.), completed in 1922, has served western Pender County for 100 years. On Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 11 AM to 3 PM there will be a centennial celebration for the former school, which is located at 6098 Canetuck Road in Currie (follow signs for Canetuck Missionary Baptist Church, which is next door). The celebration will include tours of the historic building, outdoor games, food, and a history program between 1 PM and 2 PM. Marguerite Bibbs, former president of the Community Center, and Kenneth Keith, a retired Pender County Schools administrator, will speak about the legacy of the Canetuck Rosenwald School. The Hon. Judge James H. Faison, III will speak about the NAACP scholarships that he and his wife, Angela Faison, have established for local students. The short documentary “Seeing it in Color,” for which Pender Early College High School students interviewed Canetuck alumni under the direction of Claudia Stack, will also be shown. All are welcome. The Board of the Canetuck Community Center, Inc. requests that masks be worn indoors (masks are available free at the door).
whqr.org
"Nights in Rodanthe" is the next offering in the North Carolina Filmmaker Series
Nights in Rodanthe is the next offering in the North Carolina Filmmaker Series. The screening takes place at 4 pm this Sunday, October 16th at Stone Theatres. After the film, audience members will enjoy a Q&A with Tom Jones, Jr., who served as the Construction Coordinator for the film. In a nutshell, Jones built the sets for the movie, which was based on a book by Nicholas Sparks.
bladenonline.com
Beloved Teacher, Ms. Sonya Graham Gillespie, Remembered and Honored
Before the Bladen County Board of Education meeting started, Bladen County Schools officials held a moment of silent prayer in memory of Ms. Sonya Graham Gillespie, a fourth-grade teacher at Elizabethtown Primary School, who recently passed away. They said, “Our hearts are with her family, especially her children, during this incredibly difficult time.”
The State Port Pilot
Southport Alderman Alt: city has toxic work environment
One of Southport’s aldermen has expressed his frustration on social media about the city’s approach to the council/manager structure of government, particularly when it comes to the use of employees. On Oct. 5, Alderman Rich Alt posted on his “Rich Alt for Aldermen 2021” Facebook page that the...
WECT
Wilmington voted No. 10 best small city to visit in U.S. by Condé Nast readers
WILMINGTON, N.C. (CAPE FEAR WEEKEND) - Condé Nast Traveler has released its 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards curated from over 240,000 ratings from readers, and Wilmington was voted number 10 in the best U.S. small cities to visit. Wilmington was the only city in North Carolina to make the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Agriculture Fair returning this week
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening this year, but the 42nd annual Columbus County Agriculture Fair is taking place this week. The fair made a comeback in 2021 after being cancelled the year before because of COVID. The fun kicks off...
WECT
Highway 6: The history behind the North Carolina Oyster Festival
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Oyster Festival in Ocean Isle Beach draws thousands of people to the island. This year marks the 41st rendition of the festival, and Mayor Debbie Smith reflects on its roots in southern Brunswick County. Smith says the festival was first held at the...
travelawaits.com
My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Indulge In Jacksonville, North Carolina
The food scene in Jacksonville, NC is quite amazing. The city offers a cornucopia of international cuisine that will surprise and delight you. With hidden culinary gems rarely found in a city of its size (population over 74,000) visitors can experience dining around the world. Recently, the city launched an...
columbuscountynews.com
Trunk or Treat Guide 2022
As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Columbus, Brunswick, Bladen, and surrounding counties are invited to send your events to Columbus County News for publication. Send your emails to crystalfaircloth@columbuscounty.news. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com.
columbuscountynews.com
$75,000 3 bd 1ba 832 sq ft. Chadbourn NC
ATTENTION INVESTORS and HOME-FLIPPERS: Don’t miss out on this great opportunity for a starter-home or fixer-upper!Hello from Chadbourn, NC ”the Strawberry Capital of the World!” Approximately 830 sq. ft. with 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located on a quiet street within city limits. Has a screened back porch and covered front porch! Great location as its only a short drive to North Carolina’s greatest beaches: Myrtle Beach, Wilmington Beach, and Ocean Isle Beaches.This home has great potential and would serve as a great beginner home or investment property to expand your portfolio!
WECT
100-year anniversary of Topsy the circus elephant’s romp in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -As thousands of people enjoyed a weekend of arts and entertainment for Wilmington’s Riverfest, 100 years ago a different kind of visitor was romping through: a four-ton circus elephant named Topsy. “As they were loading up the circus onto the train at the end of the...
The State Port Pilot
Planning board approves Carmel Village, 291-acre development
Brunswick County Planning Board on Monday approved the Carmel Village development, a nearly 300-acre project off N.C. Highway 211 that surrounds Virginia Williamson Elementary School. At the David R. Sandifer Administration Building in Bolivia, planning board members faced an overflow crowd that openly opposed the development for a variety of...
WECT
Morgan Myles, finalist on NBC’s “The Voice”, picks Wilmington for her watch party competition
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There’s a Wilmington connection to this year’s competition on NBC’s hit show The Voice. Singer/songwriter Morgan Myles, who is one of the finalists, has chosen Wilmington for a competition of her own called Myles Across America. “I have played Wilmington several times throughout...
styleblueprint.com
Today’s Feel-Good Story: Saving Endangered Baby Turtles in NC!
We recently shared a guide to the Brunswick Islands, the six beaches that make up the 45-mile strip of coastline on North Carolina’s southernmost corner between the South Carolina line and the mouth of the Cape Fear River. A popular vacation spot, the Brunswick Islands aren’t just a destination for families or beach lovers. They’re also an important breeding ground for loggerhead turtles — with a result that’s so cute it deserves its own article. The best part? They welcome volunteers to contribute to the survival of these endangered baby turtles!
borderbelt.org
NC sheriff who made racist remarks has history of controversy. Can he outlast this one?
Sitting behind a mahogany desk, surrounded by certificates of achievement and piles of paperwork, Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene complained about the red tape he had to deal with every day. When Greene beat the incumbent by 37 votes in 2018 to become the first Republican sheriff of this southeastern...
All 3 of North Carolina’s cable ferries are operating again for the first time in years
The state’s inland river ferries are in spots where the traffic and the location wouldn’t justify the expense of building a bridge.
WECT
Oyster art on the half shell: Local artist turns shells into artwork
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There’s definitely an art to eating oysters, and there’s also an art in oyster shells. Oyster art has become a popular trend, and from chandeliers to jewelry, it’s all the rage, and it’s usually not cheap. “They can be a lot of...
WITN
Three Jacksonville schools put on lockdown after nearby shooting
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Three Jacksonville schools were put on lockdown this afternoon due to a shooting in the area. Onslow County Schools says the school system got a call from the Jacksonville Police Department telling them to lock down all the schools on Commons Drive. Jacksonville police say at...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington restaurant becomes set for new movie
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Rx Chicken and Oysters, formally known as Rx Restaurant and Bar, has temporarily become “Earl’s”, for “The Supreme At Earl’s All You Can Eat”. The film is based on a book by Edward Kelsey Moore that tells the story of...
