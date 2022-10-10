The Canetuck Rosenwald School with teachers and students, newly completed in 1922North Carolina State Archives, Department of Public Instruction. The Canetuck Rosenwald School (now Canetuck Community Center, Inc.), completed in 1922, has served western Pender County for 100 years. On Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 11 AM to 3 PM there will be a centennial celebration for the former school, which is located at 6098 Canetuck Road in Currie (follow signs for Canetuck Missionary Baptist Church, which is next door). The celebration will include tours of the historic building, outdoor games, food, and a history program between 1 PM and 2 PM. Marguerite Bibbs, former president of the Community Center, and Kenneth Keith, a retired Pender County Schools administrator, will speak about the legacy of the Canetuck Rosenwald School. The Hon. Judge James H. Faison, III will speak about the NAACP scholarships that he and his wife, Angela Faison, have established for local students. The short documentary “Seeing it in Color,” for which Pender Early College High School students interviewed Canetuck alumni under the direction of Claudia Stack, will also be shown. All are welcome. The Board of the Canetuck Community Center, Inc. requests that masks be worn indoors (masks are available free at the door).

PENDER COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO