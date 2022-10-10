Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Maine this weekKristen WaltersBiddeford, ME
It's Time to Focus on Halloween Fun In MaineThe Maine WriterFreeport, ME
Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAADoug StewartMaine State
4 Great Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine
More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
Best Parking Job of the Year? Mainers React to This Power Wheels Taking a Spot in Portland
If you happened to be in downtown Portland, Maine, on Temple Street this week, you would have done a double-take on this unique parking job. Yup, that's a Power Wheels vehicle taking up a valuable parking spot in Portland. Traffic and parking continue to be a problem in Portland. According...
4 Great Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading if you want to learn about four amazing pizza spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
Large "Welcome to Maine" sign taken from highway
ACTION, Maine - Authorities in Maine are asking the public to help them figure out who took a large "Welcome to Maine" sign from the highway. It happened Monday on Route 109 in Acton, near the New Hampshire line, the York County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that included pictures of the truck used to take the sign.The sheriff's office said investigators are looking "to hold the culprits accountable and to recover the sign."Anyone who recognizes the truck or has information about who took the sign is asked to contact Sgt. Gregg Sevigny at gmsevigny@yorkcountymaine.gov.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nrcm.org
My Maine This Week: Roger Leisner
Roger Leisner of Augusta, Maine, is a new My Maine This Week photographer, but definitely not new to photography! Roger has photographed Maine people, places, and events for many years. We are glad to have Roger’s photo as this week’s feature. Roger entered this photo into the contest...
These Objects at the New Target in Auburn, Maine Could Rival the Auburn Walmart Pole
Word dropped earlier this week that will be awesome for Mainers but horrible for our wallets -- a brand new Target is opening in about 3 weeks on Sunday, November 6 in Auburn. Of course, when you think of giant chain stores in Auburn, Maine, you think of only one thing.
Just in Time for Black Friday, New Auburn Target Opens November 6
This is where the old Kmart lived for years at 603 Center Street in Auburn. It took almost two years and almost 10 million dollars to renovate the store, but it's almost ready!. This will be the sixth Target to open in Maine joining Augusta, Bangor, Biddeford, South Portland, and...
WGME
Whale puts on show for Maine boaters
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine family encountered a whale this weekend in Casco Bay. The Doughty family was out enjoying a day on the water Saturday when they thought they spotted a whale's tail. When they went over near Spring Point Lighthouse in South Portland to investigate, they found...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Restaurante El Corazón y Casita serves up authentic Mexican flavors in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — All this week on NEWS CENTER Maine, reporter Hannah Yechivi will be featuring Hispanic community members who call Maine home and are contributing to make Maine a better place to live and work for all. Laura and Joseph Urtuzuastegui moved to Maine nine years ago, after...
Two Maine Companies Will Begin Sending Your Loved One’s Ashes Into Outer Space
When it comes to honoring and remembering our loved ones, Mainers will go to big lengths to make sure the people they've lost are given the tribute that suits them best. Well, not one, but two Maine companies are going to begin offering services that will really help 'launch' the memory of your loved ones.
An Enormous Inflatable Pumpkin Patch in Maine is the Ultimate Fall Escape
If you grew up watching Charlie Brown and Linus prepare for the Great Pumpkin's appearance only to be disappointed, you may be stuck believing that Halloween dreams for kids don't come true. That might not be the case in Maine, because a farm in New Gloucester has unleashed the ultimate fall escape that nobody realized they needed: an enormous inflatable pumpkin patch that serves as an outdoor bounce house.
This Maine Road is Perfect for an Impromptu, Spooky Halloween Drive
Before I even get into this, let me just rip the bandaid off for anyone who notices the hood of my truck in the bottom of this picture that's clearly taken from the driver's seat and wants to bust me for TeXtInG aNd DrIvInG -- I pulled over in the insanely too narrow breakdown lane next to the guardrail and put my hazards on to take any picture you see in this article.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcboston.com
New England Has 5 of the 10 Safest Cities in America, New Ranking Shows
New England has five of the 10 safest cities in America, according to a new ranking. Finance website Wallethub released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday. Nashua, New Hampshire, was ranked the second safest city in America. Portland, Maine, was ranked fourth safest; Warwick, Rhode Island, fifth;...
wgan.com
Racist, threatening messages discovered in Maine school
Racist and threatening messages were reportedly found in a bathroom stall in a Maine high school. Spruce Mountain High School principal Thomas Plourde says a criminal threatening investigation is underway. The Spruce Mountain school district serves families from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls. In a message to the school community,...
NECN
‘Shocking' Shooting in Portland's Popular Old Port District Under Investigation
Police in Portland, Maine are looking to speak with anyone who has information about a shooting in the city’s busy Old Port early Saturday morning. According to investigators, officers on foot heard a gunshot around 1 a.m. near Fore and Moulton streets as bars in the area were closing up and people were exiting businesses onto sidewalks.
MAINE CRASH: A FedEx Semitruck Flips Over & Lands on Top of a Pickup Truck
According to WGME 13 a crash Tuesday morning in Poland, Maine, resulted in a semi-truck landing on top of a Ford pickup truck. WGME reports that the crash happened at about 9:50 Tuesday morning on a section of Route 26 in Poland near Route 122. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office...
A Chipotle Mexican Grill Could Soon Open Inside a Waterville, Maine, Hotel
According to the Kennebec Journal, Waterville, Maine could soon be home to another chain restaurant. It wasn't that long ago, July to be exact, that the Chipotle Mexican Grill at the Market Place @ Augusta closed down. And, depending on who you talk to, it was for a multitude of reasons.
Master shipbuilders celebrate 40 years at Bath Iron Works
BATH, Maine — Danny Nadeau remembers well the day he was hired as an electrician at Bath Iron Works. He was fresh out of trade school in northern Maine. “There wasn’t much work at the time up in northern Maine,” he said. “It was during a recession.”
Someone Stole a Welcome to Maine Sign From a Small Maine Town & The Police Have Released Photos of The Truck
Some yahoo, or a group of yahoos, has stolen the most prized possession a border town in Maine can have... their 'Welcome To Maine' sign. And they really want it back. Now it's also worth noting that since we don't have an actual photo of the stolen sign, we used the classic 'Welcome To Maine' sign from Interstate 95 as a photo for the article, though the stolen sign looks a little bit different.
Mainer Arrested After Being Clocked at Nearly 130 MPH on Interstate 95
A Maine woman was arrested on Wednesday morning after police say she was travelling at nearly two times the legal speed limit on Interstate 95. WGME 13 is reporting that early on Wednesday morning, police clocked a BMW travelling at 118 miles per hour. The car continued travelling and was eventually caught up with where troopers then clocked the car at 127 miles per hour.
Q97.9
Portland, ME
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0