ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.9 WBLM

2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine

More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading if you want to learn about four amazing pizza spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
CBS Boston

Large "Welcome to Maine" sign taken from highway

ACTION, Maine - Authorities in Maine are asking the public to help them figure out who took a large "Welcome to Maine" sign from the highway. It happened Monday on Route 109 in Acton, near the New Hampshire line, the York County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that included pictures of the truck used to take the sign.The sheriff's office said investigators are looking "to hold the culprits accountable and to recover the sign."Anyone who recognizes the truck or has information about who took the sign is asked to contact Sgt. Gregg Sevigny at gmsevigny@yorkcountymaine.gov.
ACTON, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, ME
Entertainment
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Entertainment
Portland, ME
Government
nrcm.org

My Maine This Week: Roger Leisner

Roger Leisner of Augusta, Maine, is a new My Maine This Week photographer, but definitely not new to photography! Roger has photographed Maine people, places, and events for many years. We are glad to have Roger’s photo as this week’s feature. Roger entered this photo into the contest...
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Whale puts on show for Maine boaters

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine family encountered a whale this weekend in Casco Bay. The Doughty family was out enjoying a day on the water Saturday when they thought they spotted a whale's tail. When they went over near Spring Point Lighthouse in South Portland to investigate, they found...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Rec#Maine Cabin Masters#Recreation Department#Lyseth School Playground#The Tater Report
Q97.9

An Enormous Inflatable Pumpkin Patch in Maine is the Ultimate Fall Escape

If you grew up watching Charlie Brown and Linus prepare for the Great Pumpkin's appearance only to be disappointed, you may be stuck believing that Halloween dreams for kids don't come true. That might not be the case in Maine, because a farm in New Gloucester has unleashed the ultimate fall escape that nobody realized they needed: an enormous inflatable pumpkin patch that serves as an outdoor bounce house.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
Q97.9

This Maine Road is Perfect for an Impromptu, Spooky Halloween Drive

Before I even get into this, let me just rip the bandaid off for anyone who notices the hood of my truck in the bottom of this picture that's clearly taken from the driver's seat and wants to bust me for TeXtInG aNd DrIvInG -- I pulled over in the insanely too narrow breakdown lane next to the guardrail and put my hazards on to take any picture you see in this article.
DURHAM, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
nbcboston.com

New England Has 5 of the 10 Safest Cities in America, New Ranking Shows

New England has five of the 10 safest cities in America, according to a new ranking. Finance website Wallethub released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday. Nashua, New Hampshire, was ranked the second safest city in America. Portland, Maine, was ranked fourth safest; Warwick, Rhode Island, fifth;...
PORTLAND, ME
wgan.com

Racist, threatening messages discovered in Maine school

Racist and threatening messages were reportedly found in a bathroom stall in a Maine high school. Spruce Mountain High School principal Thomas Plourde says a criminal threatening investigation is underway. The Spruce Mountain school district serves families from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls. In a message to the school community,...
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
92 Moose

Someone Stole a Welcome to Maine Sign From a Small Maine Town & The Police Have Released Photos of The Truck

Some yahoo, or a group of yahoos, has stolen the most prized possession a border town in Maine can have... their 'Welcome To Maine' sign. And they really want it back. Now it's also worth noting that since we don't have an actual photo of the stolen sign, we used the classic 'Welcome To Maine' sign from Interstate 95 as a photo for the article, though the stolen sign looks a little bit different.
ACTON, ME
92 Moose

Mainer Arrested After Being Clocked at Nearly 130 MPH on Interstate 95

A Maine woman was arrested on Wednesday morning after police say she was travelling at nearly two times the legal speed limit on Interstate 95. WGME 13 is reporting that early on Wednesday morning, police clocked a BMW travelling at 118 miles per hour. The car continued travelling and was eventually caught up with where troopers then clocked the car at 127 miles per hour.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy