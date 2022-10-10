ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Shahs Of Sunset' Alum Mike Shouhed Must Complete Gun Safety Course, Can't Own Firearm After Taking Plea Deal In Domestic Violence Case

By Whitney Vasquez
 2 days ago
Shahs Of Sunset alum Mike Shouhed has taken a plea deal in his domestic violence case after allegedly harming his fiancée Paulina Ben-Cohen . In exchange for no longer facing misdemeanor charges following his arrest earlier this year, RadarOnline.com has discovered Mike must complete a gun safety course and is prohibited from owning or possessing a weapon for at least two years.

Court documents showed that both sides agreed to let the ex-Bravo star enter into a diversion program instead of following through on a slew of charges including domestic violence, battery, and unlawfully attempting to dissuade a witness — as long as Mike completes his end of the deal.

Not only must he complete the gun safety course, but he will also be forced into community service, anger management, and parenting classes. Mike was facing several weapons charges over the incident and will not be able to own or possess any weapons during the two-year program.

Details surrounding the domestic violence incident involving Paulina have never been revealed; however, the Shahs of Sunset star's attorney blamed the weapons charges on a "technical violation."

"In this case, the DA didn’t bring this case because they saw the facts like I did. If this case was brought to trial, the prosecution would not be able to prove it. All my client’s guns were legal, in his bedroom that was locked with a keypad. No one was allowed in the master bedroom," George Mgdesyan told TMZ .

"It was unfortunate that there was one weapon registered to my client before laws changed, and it was a technical violation. However, the City Attorney’s Office charged him with gun charges. In light of the offer, he was not convicted and will earn a dismissal that’s in his best interest because the domestic violence charges were dismissed. If the domestic violence charges were not dismissed, we would proceed to trial. It was a no-brainer."

Mike is due back in court in January for a progress report.

RadarOnline.com caught up with two of Mike's former Shahs co-stars last month, who addressed the incident. Reza Farahan and Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi told this outlet that they no longer talk to Mike following his March arrest.

When we asked about Mike's domestic violence incident, Reza said, "I'll pray for him." GG backed him up. "I'll say that too," she laughed, shadily agreeing with Reza's response.

Following Mike's arrest, Bravo announced that Shahs of Sunset was canceled. Sources told RadarOnline.com that the incident was NOT caught on camera . While Shahs is over, Reza made it clear that their TV reign isn't over — confirming a MAJOR comeback is "in the works."

#Domestic Violence#Guns#Gun Safety
